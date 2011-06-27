Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$4,032
|$4,758
|Clean
|$2,380
|$3,571
|$4,216
|Average
|$1,750
|$2,647
|$3,130
|Rough
|$1,120
|$1,724
|$2,045
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,181
|$9,256
|$10,928
|Clean
|$5,459
|$8,197
|$9,682
|Average
|$4,014
|$6,077
|$7,190
|Rough
|$2,569
|$3,958
|$4,697
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,013
|$4,208
|$4,862
|Clean
|$2,661
|$3,726
|$4,307
|Average
|$1,956
|$2,763
|$3,199
|Rough
|$1,252
|$1,799
|$2,090
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,196
|$9,776
|$11,717
|Clean
|$5,472
|$8,657
|$10,381
|Average
|$4,024
|$6,419
|$7,708
|Rough
|$2,576
|$4,180
|$5,036
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Firebird Formula 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,105
|$2,341
|$2,476
|Clean
|$1,859
|$2,073
|$2,194
|Average
|$1,367
|$1,537
|$1,629
|Rough
|$875
|$1,001
|$1,064
Estimated values
1996 Pontiac Firebird 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,913
|$3,197
|$3,893
|Clean
|$1,689
|$2,831
|$3,449
|Average
|$1,242
|$2,099
|$2,561
|Rough
|$795
|$1,367
|$1,673