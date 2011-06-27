Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,334
|$1,562
|$1,659
|Clean
|$1,216
|$1,423
|$1,518
|Average
|$979
|$1,146
|$1,236
|Rough
|$741
|$868
|$954
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,185
|$1,401
|$1,497
|Clean
|$1,079
|$1,277
|$1,369
|Average
|$869
|$1,028
|$1,115
|Rough
|$658
|$779
|$860
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$1,344
|$1,437
|Clean
|$1,031
|$1,224
|$1,315
|Average
|$830
|$986
|$1,071
|Rough
|$629
|$747
|$826
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager LX 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$1,712
|$1,812
|Clean
|$1,347
|$1,560
|$1,658
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,256
|$1,350
|Rough
|$821
|$952
|$1,042
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,456
|$1,691
|$1,791
|Clean
|$1,327
|$1,541
|$1,638
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,240
|$1,334
|Rough
|$809
|$940
|$1,029
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,398
|$1,629
|$1,728
|Clean
|$1,274
|$1,485
|$1,581
|Average
|$1,025
|$1,195
|$1,287
|Rough
|$777
|$906
|$993
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,317
|$1,543
|$1,640
|Clean
|$1,200
|$1,406
|$1,501
|Average
|$966
|$1,132
|$1,222
|Rough
|$732
|$858
|$943