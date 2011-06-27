  1. Home
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,334$1,562$1,659
Clean$1,216$1,423$1,518
Average$979$1,146$1,236
Rough$741$868$954
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,185$1,401$1,497
Clean$1,079$1,277$1,369
Average$869$1,028$1,115
Rough$658$779$860
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,131$1,344$1,437
Clean$1,031$1,224$1,315
Average$830$986$1,071
Rough$629$747$826
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager LX 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,478$1,712$1,812
Clean$1,347$1,560$1,658
Average$1,084$1,256$1,350
Rough$821$952$1,042
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager LE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,456$1,691$1,791
Clean$1,327$1,541$1,638
Average$1,068$1,240$1,334
Rough$809$940$1,029
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager LX 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,398$1,629$1,728
Clean$1,274$1,485$1,581
Average$1,025$1,195$1,287
Rough$777$906$993
Estimated values
1991 Plymouth Voyager SE 3dr Minivan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,317$1,543$1,640
Clean$1,200$1,406$1,501
Average$966$1,132$1,222
Rough$732$858$943
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1991 Plymouth Voyager on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1991 Plymouth Voyager with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,216 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,423 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1991 Plymouth Voyager. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1991 Plymouth Voyager and see how it feels. Learn more
