Estimated values
1997 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,481
|$2,229
|$2,610
|Clean
|$1,304
|$1,969
|$2,312
|Average
|$952
|$1,448
|$1,716
|Rough
|$599
|$927
|$1,120
1997 Pontiac Bonneville SSE 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,566
|$2,254
|$2,602
|Clean
|$1,379
|$1,990
|$2,305
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,463
|$1,711
|Rough
|$633
|$937
|$1,117
1997 Pontiac Bonneville SSEi 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,901
|$2,449
|$2,722
|Clean
|$1,675
|$2,163
|$2,411
|Average
|$1,222
|$1,590
|$1,789
|Rough
|$769
|$1,018
|$1,168
1997 Pontiac Bonneville SE 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,472
|$2,180
|$2,537
|Clean
|$1,297
|$1,925
|$2,247
|Average
|$946
|$1,415
|$1,668
|Rough
|$595
|$906
|$1,089