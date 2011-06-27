Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Breeze 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,268
|$2,306
|$2,341
|Clean
|$1,988
|$2,026
|$2,056
|Average
|$1,428
|$1,466
|$1,487
|Rough
|$867
|$906
|$919
Estimated values
1999 Plymouth Breeze Expresso 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$2,327
|$2,362
|Clean
|$2,007
|$2,045
|$2,075
|Average
|$1,441
|$1,479
|$1,501
|Rough
|$875
|$914
|$927