Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$726
|$1,340
|$1,676
|Clean
|$636
|$1,176
|$1,471
|Average
|$455
|$849
|$1,061
|Rough
|$275
|$522
|$652
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,361
|$1,676
|Clean
|$690
|$1,194
|$1,471
|Average
|$494
|$862
|$1,061
|Rough
|$298
|$530
|$652
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$756
|$1,349
|$1,676
|Clean
|$662
|$1,185
|$1,471
|Average
|$474
|$855
|$1,061
|Rough
|$286
|$526
|$652
Estimated values
1994 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$800
|$1,365
|$1,676
|Clean
|$700
|$1,198
|$1,471
|Average
|$501
|$865
|$1,061
|Rough
|$303
|$532
|$652