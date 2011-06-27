Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,639
|$42,454
|$43,405
|Clean
|$40,638
|$41,433
|$42,352
|Average
|$38,635
|$39,391
|$40,245
|Rough
|$36,633
|$37,349
|$38,138
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,876
|$25,066
|$26,427
|Clean
|$23,302
|$24,463
|$25,785
|Average
|$22,154
|$23,257
|$24,503
|Rough
|$21,006
|$22,052
|$23,220
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,975
|$30,139
|$31,474
|Clean
|$28,279
|$29,414
|$30,710
|Average
|$26,885
|$27,964
|$29,182
|Rough
|$25,492
|$26,515
|$27,654
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,910
|$30,083
|$31,429
|Clean
|$28,214
|$29,360
|$30,666
|Average
|$26,824
|$27,913
|$29,141
|Rough
|$25,434
|$26,466
|$27,615
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,621
|$33,724
|$34,993
|Clean
|$31,837
|$32,913
|$34,144
|Average
|$30,268
|$31,290
|$32,445
|Rough
|$28,700
|$29,668
|$30,746
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,295
|$41,189
|$42,226
|Clean
|$39,327
|$40,198
|$41,201
|Average
|$37,389
|$38,217
|$39,151
|Rough
|$35,451
|$36,235
|$37,101
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,559
|$25,744
|$27,098
|Clean
|$23,969
|$25,124
|$26,441
|Average
|$22,788
|$23,886
|$25,125
|Rough
|$21,607
|$22,648
|$23,810
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,727
|$36,755
|$37,941
|Clean
|$34,868
|$35,871
|$37,020
|Average
|$33,150
|$34,103
|$35,178
|Rough
|$31,432
|$32,335
|$33,336
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,118
|$26,298
|$27,647
|Clean
|$24,515
|$25,665
|$26,976
|Average
|$23,307
|$24,400
|$25,634
|Rough
|$22,099
|$23,135
|$24,292
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,306
|$27,840
|$28,464
|Clean
|$26,649
|$27,170
|$27,773
|Average
|$25,336
|$25,831
|$26,391
|Rough
|$24,023
|$24,492
|$25,010
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,113
|$25,584
|$27,263
|Clean
|$23,533
|$24,968
|$26,601
|Average
|$22,374
|$23,738
|$25,278
|Rough
|$21,214
|$22,507
|$23,955
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,865
|$26,921
|$28,131
|Clean
|$25,243
|$26,274
|$27,449
|Average
|$23,999
|$24,979
|$26,083
|Rough
|$22,756
|$23,684
|$24,717
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,994
|$39,200
|$40,591
|Clean
|$37,080
|$38,257
|$39,605
|Average
|$35,253
|$36,372
|$37,635
|Rough
|$33,426
|$34,486
|$35,664
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,847
|$38,494
|$40,381
|Clean
|$35,961
|$37,568
|$39,401
|Average
|$34,189
|$35,716
|$37,441
|Rough
|$32,417
|$33,865
|$35,480
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,853
|$31,010
|$32,339
|Clean
|$29,135
|$30,264
|$31,554
|Average
|$27,700
|$28,772
|$29,984
|Rough
|$26,264
|$27,281
|$28,414
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,478
|$32,605
|$33,901
|Clean
|$30,722
|$31,821
|$33,078
|Average
|$29,208
|$30,253
|$31,432
|Rough
|$27,694
|$28,684
|$29,786
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,417
|$33,524
|$34,798
|Clean
|$31,638
|$32,718
|$33,953
|Average
|$30,079
|$31,105
|$32,264
|Rough
|$28,520
|$29,493
|$30,575
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,490
|$28,685
|$30,054
|Clean
|$26,829
|$27,995
|$29,324
|Average
|$25,507
|$26,616
|$27,865
|Rough
|$24,186
|$25,236
|$26,406
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,972
|$30,559
|$31,244
|Clean
|$29,252
|$29,824
|$30,486
|Average
|$27,810
|$28,354
|$28,969
|Rough
|$26,369
|$26,884
|$27,452
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,605
|$23,802
|$25,172
|Clean
|$22,061
|$23,229
|$24,561
|Average
|$20,974
|$22,085
|$23,339
|Rough
|$19,887
|$20,940
|$22,117
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,764
|$34,896
|$36,198
|Clean
|$32,952
|$34,056
|$35,320
|Average
|$31,329
|$32,378
|$33,562
|Rough
|$29,705
|$30,699
|$31,805
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,950
|$30,122
|$31,468
|Clean
|$28,254
|$29,398
|$30,704
|Average
|$26,862
|$27,949
|$29,177
|Rough
|$25,469
|$26,500
|$27,649
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,249
|$26,692
|$28,338
|Clean
|$24,642
|$26,050
|$27,651
|Average
|$23,428
|$24,766
|$26,275
|Rough
|$22,214
|$23,482
|$24,899
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,014
|$37,413
|$39,020
|Clean
|$35,149
|$36,514
|$38,073
|Average
|$33,417
|$34,714
|$36,178
|Rough
|$31,685
|$32,914
|$34,284
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,687
|$33,991
|$35,487
|Clean
|$31,901
|$33,174
|$34,626
|Average
|$30,329
|$31,539
|$32,903
|Rough
|$28,757
|$29,903
|$31,180
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,921
|$41,181
|$42,633
|Clean
|$38,961
|$40,190
|$41,598
|Average
|$37,042
|$38,210
|$39,528
|Rough
|$35,122
|$36,229
|$37,459
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,127
|$30,166
|$31,359
|Clean
|$28,426
|$29,440
|$30,598
|Average
|$27,026
|$27,989
|$29,076
|Rough
|$25,625
|$26,538
|$27,553
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,575
|$35,632
|$36,850
|Clean
|$33,744
|$34,775
|$35,956
|Average
|$32,081
|$33,061
|$34,167
|Rough
|$30,419
|$31,347
|$32,378
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,179
|$32,223
|$33,425
|Clean
|$30,429
|$31,448
|$32,613
|Average
|$28,930
|$29,898
|$30,991
|Rough
|$27,430
|$28,348
|$29,368
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,889
|$35,939
|$37,149
|Clean
|$34,050
|$35,074
|$36,247
|Average
|$32,373
|$33,345
|$34,444
|Rough
|$30,695
|$31,617
|$32,641
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,603
|$32,640
|$33,833
|Clean
|$30,843
|$31,855
|$33,011
|Average
|$29,324
|$30,285
|$31,369
|Rough
|$27,804
|$28,715
|$29,727
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,929
|$44,790
|$45,793
|Clean
|$42,873
|$43,713
|$44,682
|Average
|$40,760
|$41,558
|$42,459
|Rough
|$38,648
|$39,404
|$40,236
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,635
|$35,198
|$36,988
|Clean
|$32,826
|$34,351
|$36,090
|Average
|$31,209
|$32,658
|$34,294
|Rough
|$29,591
|$30,965
|$32,499
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,234
|$32,367
|$33,668
|Clean
|$30,483
|$31,589
|$32,850
|Average
|$28,981
|$30,032
|$31,216
|Rough
|$27,479
|$28,475
|$29,582
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,769
|$27,581
|$28,520
|Clean
|$26,125
|$26,918
|$27,827
|Average
|$24,838
|$25,591
|$26,443
|Rough
|$23,550
|$24,264
|$25,058
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,399
|$39,351
|$40,453
|Clean
|$37,476
|$38,404
|$39,471
|Average
|$35,630
|$36,511
|$37,508
|Rough
|$33,783
|$34,618
|$35,544