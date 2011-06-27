  1. Home
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,639$42,454$43,405
Clean$40,638$41,433$42,352
Average$38,635$39,391$40,245
Rough$36,633$37,349$38,138
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,876$25,066$26,427
Clean$23,302$24,463$25,785
Average$22,154$23,257$24,503
Rough$21,006$22,052$23,220
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,975$30,139$31,474
Clean$28,279$29,414$30,710
Average$26,885$27,964$29,182
Rough$25,492$26,515$27,654
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,910$30,083$31,429
Clean$28,214$29,360$30,666
Average$26,824$27,913$29,141
Rough$25,434$26,466$27,615
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,621$33,724$34,993
Clean$31,837$32,913$34,144
Average$30,268$31,290$32,445
Rough$28,700$29,668$30,746
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,295$41,189$42,226
Clean$39,327$40,198$41,201
Average$37,389$38,217$39,151
Rough$35,451$36,235$37,101
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,559$25,744$27,098
Clean$23,969$25,124$26,441
Average$22,788$23,886$25,125
Rough$21,607$22,648$23,810
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,727$36,755$37,941
Clean$34,868$35,871$37,020
Average$33,150$34,103$35,178
Rough$31,432$32,335$33,336
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,118$26,298$27,647
Clean$24,515$25,665$26,976
Average$23,307$24,400$25,634
Rough$22,099$23,135$24,292
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,306$27,840$28,464
Clean$26,649$27,170$27,773
Average$25,336$25,831$26,391
Rough$24,023$24,492$25,010
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,113$25,584$27,263
Clean$23,533$24,968$26,601
Average$22,374$23,738$25,278
Rough$21,214$22,507$23,955
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,865$26,921$28,131
Clean$25,243$26,274$27,449
Average$23,999$24,979$26,083
Rough$22,756$23,684$24,717
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,994$39,200$40,591
Clean$37,080$38,257$39,605
Average$35,253$36,372$37,635
Rough$33,426$34,486$35,664
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,847$38,494$40,381
Clean$35,961$37,568$39,401
Average$34,189$35,716$37,441
Rough$32,417$33,865$35,480
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,853$31,010$32,339
Clean$29,135$30,264$31,554
Average$27,700$28,772$29,984
Rough$26,264$27,281$28,414
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,478$32,605$33,901
Clean$30,722$31,821$33,078
Average$29,208$30,253$31,432
Rough$27,694$28,684$29,786
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,417$33,524$34,798
Clean$31,638$32,718$33,953
Average$30,079$31,105$32,264
Rough$28,520$29,493$30,575
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,490$28,685$30,054
Clean$26,829$27,995$29,324
Average$25,507$26,616$27,865
Rough$24,186$25,236$26,406
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,972$30,559$31,244
Clean$29,252$29,824$30,486
Average$27,810$28,354$28,969
Rough$26,369$26,884$27,452
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,605$23,802$25,172
Clean$22,061$23,229$24,561
Average$20,974$22,085$23,339
Rough$19,887$20,940$22,117
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,764$34,896$36,198
Clean$32,952$34,056$35,320
Average$31,329$32,378$33,562
Rough$29,705$30,699$31,805
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,950$30,122$31,468
Clean$28,254$29,398$30,704
Average$26,862$27,949$29,177
Rough$25,469$26,500$27,649
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,249$26,692$28,338
Clean$24,642$26,050$27,651
Average$23,428$24,766$26,275
Rough$22,214$23,482$24,899
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,014$37,413$39,020
Clean$35,149$36,514$38,073
Average$33,417$34,714$36,178
Rough$31,685$32,914$34,284
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,687$33,991$35,487
Clean$31,901$33,174$34,626
Average$30,329$31,539$32,903
Rough$28,757$29,903$31,180
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,921$41,181$42,633
Clean$38,961$40,190$41,598
Average$37,042$38,210$39,528
Rough$35,122$36,229$37,459
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,127$30,166$31,359
Clean$28,426$29,440$30,598
Average$27,026$27,989$29,076
Rough$25,625$26,538$27,553
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,575$35,632$36,850
Clean$33,744$34,775$35,956
Average$32,081$33,061$34,167
Rough$30,419$31,347$32,378
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,179$32,223$33,425
Clean$30,429$31,448$32,613
Average$28,930$29,898$30,991
Rough$27,430$28,348$29,368
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,889$35,939$37,149
Clean$34,050$35,074$36,247
Average$32,373$33,345$34,444
Rough$30,695$31,617$32,641
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,603$32,640$33,833
Clean$30,843$31,855$33,011
Average$29,324$30,285$31,369
Rough$27,804$28,715$29,727
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,929$44,790$45,793
Clean$42,873$43,713$44,682
Average$40,760$41,558$42,459
Rough$38,648$39,404$40,236
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,635$35,198$36,988
Clean$32,826$34,351$36,090
Average$31,209$32,658$34,294
Rough$29,591$30,965$32,499
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD S 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,234$32,367$33,668
Clean$30,483$31,589$32,850
Average$28,981$30,032$31,216
Rough$27,479$28,475$29,582
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD SV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,769$27,581$28,520
Clean$26,125$26,918$27,827
Average$24,838$25,591$26,443
Rough$23,550$24,264$25,058
Estimated values
2018 Nissan Titan XD Platinum Reserve 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.6L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,399$39,351$40,453
Clean$37,476$38,404$39,471
Average$35,630$36,511$37,508
Rough$33,783$34,618$35,544
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Nissan Titan XD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,229 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Titan XD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,229 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Nissan Titan XD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Nissan Titan XD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $22,061 for one in "Clean" condition and about $23,229 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Nissan Titan XD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Nissan Titan XD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Nissan Titan XD ranges from $19,887 to $25,172, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Nissan Titan XD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.