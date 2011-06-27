  1. Home
1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Get More For Your Trade-In

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My truck
Scooby,07/14/2004
This vehicle is not afraid to get up and go. For this vehicle being 11yrs old I would put it up to any new vehicle.. I would not sell it for less than 10000. I can't remember having any major problems with it.
ROUSH LIGHTNING
Michael Olshefski,03/19/2017
2dr Regular Cab SB
This truck is not for sale. It is an almost Frame off Resto. Fun Truck.Watch Out camaros and Mustangs This truck has many Roush options, and will scream1 It now appraises at 20,000.00. I have many Best truck trophies. Color: Red with Blue Roush Hockey Stick Stripes, a 1969 Torino hood scoop. Fuel mileage is not so well, but my right foot is part of the problem. What is sad is now a Ecoboost Raptor will Blow my door off. Oh Well I still like my truck!
Mama bad ass
Susanne,08/15/2017
2dr Regular Cab SB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A)
Ive had my truck since 1994. Its got 136000 miles on her. Wont trade her for nothing. Repairs have been minimal.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 3600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
