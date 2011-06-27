1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$6,528 - $13,740
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Scooby,07/14/2004
This vehicle is not afraid to get up and go. For this vehicle being 11yrs old I would put it up to any new vehicle.. I would not sell it for less than 10000. I can't remember having any major problems with it.
Michael Olshefski,03/19/2017
2dr Regular Cab SB
This truck is not for sale. It is an almost Frame off Resto. Fun Truck.Watch Out camaros and Mustangs This truck has many Roush options, and will scream1 It now appraises at 20,000.00. I have many Best truck trophies. Color: Red with Blue Roush Hockey Stick Stripes, a 1969 Torino hood scoop. Fuel mileage is not so well, but my right foot is part of the problem. What is sad is now a Ecoboost Raptor will Blow my door off. Oh Well I still like my truck!
Susanne,08/15/2017
2dr Regular Cab SB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A)
Ive had my truck since 1994. Its got 136000 miles on her. Wont trade her for nothing. Repairs have been minimal.
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 3600 rpm
