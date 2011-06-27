  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
  4. Used 1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Base Features & Specs

More about the 1993 F-150 SVT Lightning
Overview
See F-150 SVT Lightning Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)200.2/291.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque325 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 3600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base116.8 in.
Length197.1 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
See F-150 SVT Lightning Inventory

Related Used 1993 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles