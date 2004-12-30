Used 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
- Power from supercharged V8 engine, towing and hauling abilities remain virtually intact, composed handling.
- Standard-cab body limits interior cargo space, niche-oriented focus.
Vehicle overview
Take Ford's latest F-150 truck in shortbed, flareside form, add in a healthy mix of SVT philosophy and components, and Lightning will strike.
In this case, the spark is supplied by a reworked 5.4-liter Triton V8 engine with forged pistons, reduced compression, and a Roots-type supercharger from Eaton. Complete with an intercooler and a two-channel throttle body, this engine belts out 360 horsepower (100 more than a standard 5.4-liter Triton) and a massive 440 pound-feet of torque. Aided by a beefed-up automatic transmission, 9.75-inch rear axle and 12.1-inch front-disc brakes, the Lightning guarantees a thrill ride with the first turn of the key.
SVT didn't stop with the drivetrain. To keep all those extra horses from getting out of sorts, a unique suspension setup was created for the Lightning. This includes a lower front and rear ride height, specially calibrated shock absorbers, and two antiroll bars. These components ride on 18-inch five-spoke wheels with 295/45-18 Z-rated Goodyear tires for extra stick during acceleration and handling maneuvers.
The standard cab holds a radically non-standard interior featuring black-on-white SVT instrumentation (complete with boost gauge) and black-and-white leather seats. The driver seat is power-adjustable and an optional six-CD changer can be ordered to beef up the standard premium sound system.
Exterior enhancements are limited to a special front air dam with twin driving lights, a black grille, custom rocker panels, the aforementioned 18-inch wheels, and twin ceramic exhaust pipes. Color choices are limited to black, silver, red or white. A soft bed cover, as well as a Class III tow hitch, can be added to accent the truck's looks and utility.
If you're looking for a serious high-performance truck, you can stop your search right here. Nothing else comes close. A lot of "sporting" cars don't even match the Lightning's performance numbers. But the biggest question is why SVT offers the Lightning only as a regular-cab model when the world has clearly been moving toward more room and more doors each year. Dodge, with its Dakota R/T, is the only manufacturer smart enough to realize that performance and utility are not mutually exclusive. That said, the new Lightning is no toy, as its payload and towing capacity is only slightly diminished over the standard F-Series pickup. SVT is obviously betting that the old standard of a full-size, standard-cab performance truck will sell, if executed well. And this new truck is certainly well-executed.
2000 Highlights
I rate this truck as the best I have ever had, a few slight problems but NOTHING to stop me enjoying every minute in it, its a very USED truck in my stable-it never gets the chance to sit idle- I even use it as my towing vehicle for my show (I'm a travelling showman)... I use it mainly for fun, but the serious side of my business is "Colossus, The Jet Trike", you can see what I do for a living by going on "You Tube" and typing in "Colossus The Jet Trike"...This truck pulls a 2 ton trailer with my jet trike on it - like it does without it there!!! You want a REAL MANS TRUCK? - THEN THIS IS FOR YOU!!! If you want gas milage get a pretty little Honda or something...lol
Have had some paint problems with the truck (covered,repaint)Black. Have gone thru the 100K mi. todo list all ready. Two recalls on the truck, intercooler and the cruse control. Did go thru a set of tires. But, upgraded the exterior with 04' stying while changing tires, from signal mirrors to the wheels. Added Ram air hood to help the gas mileage. Anywhere from 9/12 city - 15/18 on open road. Very happy with it.
This truck handles better than the same year Z28 (which I just sold). Acceleration is excellent; when the boost kicks in you better be holding on. I don't understand the towing package as being standard equipment. Other than that it is the highest quality vehicle I have owned.
This is a unique 'niche' vehicle, and being such will get you plenty of attention. My '00 dyno'd at 308 wheel HP/363 lb/ft torque in 10/04 with just an intake and new plugs. Buy a Lightning, and you will not regret it. Torque is a lovely thing, and L's have plenty. You can haul stuff, too (I haul a race car on a trailer with mine, no sweat). No, it isn't the most efficient vehicle out there. Hello? It weighs 4,800 lbs and has a supercharger! If you want efficiency, Toyota sells the Prius. Lightnings are the anti-Prius. This is one of -if not 'the'- funnest vehicle I've ever owned. Excellent daily driver. Mid-13s in the 1/4 mile. It does it all.
|2dr Regular Cab SB
5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|360 hp @ 4750 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
The least-expensive 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is the 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Used 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Overview
The Used 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SVT Lightning Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl S/C 4A).
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning for sale near.
Find a new Ford F-150 SVT Lightning for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $9,226.
Find a new Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,495.
