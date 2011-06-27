1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$7,633 - $16,067
Used F-150 SVT Lightning for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The somewhat rare and aptly named Lightning, with its tire-smoking 240 horsepower, 5.8-liter V8, continues unchanged for this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.
Most helpful consumer reviews
pditlevs,09/04/2008
I bought it because I was impressed with the value it offered, combined with the look. Wow, was I surprised. I got pulled over several times by cops, just to look at it and drool and ask about its performance (and telling me where I could try it out undetected). What a treat to drive! Haven't had so much fun since the 70's with a Hemi!
shane svtlightning31,03/11/2003
is awesome. the truck is grat to drive and its a rare truck so when you pull up to a street light with the light blue lightning decals on the side half of the cars step down.
Bobby,03/16/2006
I bought my '95 Lightning off the showroom floor. It is the best vehicle I have ever driven. It is dependable and I have done nothing to it but routine maintenance since I bought it. It's still a blast to drive. When the wheels fall off ... I'll put them back and motor on!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning features & specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 3600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the F-150 SVT Lightning
Related Used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019