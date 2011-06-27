  1. Home
1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The somewhat rare and aptly named Lightning, with its tire-smoking 240 horsepower, 5.8-liter V8, continues unchanged for this year.

Most Fun Truck Ever
pditlevs,09/04/2008
I bought it because I was impressed with the value it offered, combined with the look. Wow, was I surprised. I got pulled over several times by cops, just to look at it and drool and ask about its performance (and telling me where I could try it out undetected). What a treat to drive! Haven't had so much fun since the 70's with a Hemi!
awesome
shane svtlightning31,03/11/2003
is awesome. the truck is grat to drive and its a rare truck so when you pull up to a street light with the light blue lightning decals on the side half of the cars step down.
My '95 Lightning
Bobby,03/16/2006
I bought my '95 Lightning off the showroom floor. It is the best vehicle I have ever driven. It is dependable and I have done nothing to it but routine maintenance since I bought it. It's still a blast to drive. When the wheels fall off ... I'll put them back and motor on!
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 3600 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Overview

The Used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning is offered in the following submodels: F-150 SVT Lightning Regular Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.8L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightnings are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.

Can't find a used 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightnings you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford F-150 SVT Lightning for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,916.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,446.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford F-150 SVT Lightning for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,252.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,615.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

