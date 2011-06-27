1994 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Review
Other years
Used F-150 SVT Lightning for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
After joining the lineup last year, the aptly named Lightning, with its tire-smoking 240 horsepower, 5.8-liter V8, continues unchanged for this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.
Most helpful consumer reviews
puppymix,06/23/2005
I love to drive this gas beast. It looks and sounds great. Love that it's power everything. For being 170,000 miles it is in great condition. It just does use a lot of gas.
ekim202,04/05/2013
2dr Regular Cab SB
Best, most fun vehicle I ever had. Only shortcoming is the single cab. Reliable and fun. Every week someone wants to buy it from me. 20 years and replaced only water pump and starter. Just bought a 2001 SVT Lightning 6 mos ago. Gotta love these trucks!
Gary's Lightening,05/04/2006
The 94 Lightning is a collector, very seldom seen on the used truck market. This is one of the most fun to drive, stock pickups out there. The design is classic, the power and torque are a real blast. Easy engine modifications are no hassle for those who want a little more. Add a performance cam, open up the exhaust and hold on to your seat. The interior is very supportive and comfortable. Sport bucket seats with adjustable lumbar supports and leg extensions make for one comfortable ride. Big front and rear sway bars and anti-slip keep the traction on the road. Heavy duty E40D transmission shifts smoothly. Only downside is the mpg. Two tanks make a fill up painful, step on the pedal and forget about it.
buddy,09/06/2005
I drive the truck every day. Has never let me down. The power and potential of the lightning is endless. I enjoy the ride. Great power and performance. Great for towing and hauling stuff around.
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 3600 rpm
