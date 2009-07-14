Used 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning for Sale Near Me

I rate this truck as the best I have ever had, a few slight problems but NOTHING to stop me enjoying every minute in it, its a very USED truck in my stable-it never gets the chance to sit idle- I even use it as my towing vehicle for my show (I'm a travelling showman)... I use it mainly for fun, but the serious side of my business is "Colossus, The Jet Trike", you can see what I do for a living by going on "You Tube" and typing in "Colossus The Jet Trike"...This truck pulls a 2 ton trailer with my jet trike on it - like it does without it there!!! You want a REAL MANS TRUCK? - THEN THIS IS FOR YOU!!! If you want gas milage get a pretty little Honda or something...lol

