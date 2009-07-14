Used 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
F-150 SVT Lightning Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford F-150 SVT Lightning searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
  4. Used 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

Consumer Reviews for the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning

Read recent reviews for the Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
Overall Consumer Rating
4.718 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (6%)
Best I Ever Drove
Slick,07/14/2009
I rate this truck as the best I have ever had, a few slight problems but NOTHING to stop me enjoying every minute in it, its a very USED truck in my stable-it never gets the chance to sit idle- I even use it as my towing vehicle for my show (I'm a travelling showman)... I use it mainly for fun, but the serious side of my business is "Colossus, The Jet Trike", you can see what I do for a living by going on "You Tube" and typing in "Colossus The Jet Trike"...This truck pulls a 2 ton trailer with my jet trike on it - like it does without it there!!! You want a REAL MANS TRUCK? - THEN THIS IS FOR YOU!!! If you want gas milage get a pretty little Honda or something...lol
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
F-150 SVT Lightning
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Ford F-150 SVT Lightning info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings