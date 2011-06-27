  1. Home
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,350$39,066$41,030
Clean$36,452$38,126$40,034
Average$34,656$36,247$38,042
Rough$32,860$34,368$36,050
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,813$30,789$34,169
Clean$27,144$30,048$33,339
Average$25,807$28,567$31,681
Rough$24,469$27,086$30,022
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,467$46,822$49,513
Clean$43,398$45,695$48,311
Average$41,259$43,443$45,907
Rough$39,121$41,191$43,504
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,140$45,543$50,542
Clean$40,151$44,447$49,315
Average$38,173$42,256$46,862
Rough$36,194$40,066$44,408
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,455$28,178$31,272
Clean$24,843$27,500$30,513
Average$23,619$26,145$28,995
Rough$22,395$24,789$27,477
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,430$34,793$38,613
Clean$30,675$33,956$37,675
Average$29,163$32,283$35,801
Rough$27,652$30,609$33,927
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,526$39,326$43,643
Clean$34,672$38,381$42,584
Average$32,963$36,489$40,465
Rough$31,255$34,597$38,347
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,320$35,258$37,473
Clean$32,518$34,410$36,563
Average$30,916$32,714$34,744
Rough$29,314$31,018$32,925
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,235$35,684$39,602
Clean$31,460$34,826$38,641
Average$29,910$33,109$36,718
Rough$28,360$31,393$34,796
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,404$45,424$46,607
Clean$43,337$44,331$45,476
Average$41,201$42,146$43,214
Rough$39,066$39,961$40,951
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,503$38,195$42,388
Clean$33,673$37,276$41,359
Average$32,014$35,439$39,301
Rough$30,355$33,602$37,243
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,640$39,453$43,784
Clean$34,783$38,504$42,722
Average$33,069$36,606$40,596
Rough$31,356$34,708$38,471
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,654$37,629$38,758
Clean$35,773$36,724$37,817
Average$34,010$34,914$35,936
Rough$32,248$33,104$34,054
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,142$37,796$41,944
Clean$33,321$36,886$40,926
Average$31,680$35,068$38,890
Rough$30,038$33,250$36,854
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,422$53,335$55,530
Clean$50,185$52,052$54,182
Average$47,713$49,486$51,486
Rough$45,240$46,921$48,791
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,611$27,495$29,641
Clean$24,995$26,833$28,921
Average$23,764$25,511$27,482
Rough$22,532$24,188$26,043
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,773$37,386$41,491
Clean$32,961$36,487$40,484
Average$31,337$34,689$38,470
Rough$29,713$32,890$36,455
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,810$26,826$27,992
Clean$25,190$26,181$27,312
Average$23,949$24,890$25,953
Rough$22,707$23,600$24,595
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,710$33,420$35,376
Clean$30,947$32,617$34,517
Average$29,422$31,009$32,800
Rough$27,897$29,401$31,083
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,885$38,617$42,857
Clean$34,046$37,688$41,816
Average$32,368$35,831$39,736
Rough$30,691$33,973$37,655
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,950$29,833$33,109
Clean$26,302$29,115$32,305
Average$25,006$27,680$30,698
Rough$23,710$26,245$29,091
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,970$44,885$45,949
Clean$42,913$43,805$44,834
Average$40,798$41,646$42,603
Rough$38,684$39,487$40,373
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,763$19,663$21,822
Clean$17,336$19,190$21,293
Average$16,482$18,244$20,233
Rough$15,628$17,298$19,174
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,728$29,588$32,836
Clean$26,085$28,876$32,039
Average$24,800$27,453$30,445
Rough$23,514$26,030$28,851
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,604$25,658$26,868
Clean$24,012$25,041$26,216
Average$22,829$23,807$24,911
Rough$21,646$22,573$23,607
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,366$32,508$36,077
Clean$28,660$31,726$35,201
Average$27,248$30,162$33,450
Rough$25,836$28,598$31,699
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,428$29,256$32,468
Clean$25,793$28,552$31,680
Average$24,522$27,145$30,103
Rough$23,251$25,738$28,527
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,693$30,657$34,022
Clean$27,027$29,919$33,196
Average$25,696$28,445$31,545
Rough$24,364$26,970$29,893
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,694$29,965$31,422
Clean$28,004$29,244$30,659
Average$26,624$27,803$29,134
Rough$25,244$26,361$27,608
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,481$38,002$39,746
Clean$35,604$37,088$38,782
Average$33,850$35,260$36,852
Rough$32,096$33,432$34,923
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,833 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,833 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,995 for one in "Clean" condition and about $26,833 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $22,532 to $29,641, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.