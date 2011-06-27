Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,350
|$39,066
|$41,030
|Clean
|$36,452
|$38,126
|$40,034
|Average
|$34,656
|$36,247
|$38,042
|Rough
|$32,860
|$34,368
|$36,050
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,813
|$30,789
|$34,169
|Clean
|$27,144
|$30,048
|$33,339
|Average
|$25,807
|$28,567
|$31,681
|Rough
|$24,469
|$27,086
|$30,022
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,467
|$46,822
|$49,513
|Clean
|$43,398
|$45,695
|$48,311
|Average
|$41,259
|$43,443
|$45,907
|Rough
|$39,121
|$41,191
|$43,504
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,140
|$45,543
|$50,542
|Clean
|$40,151
|$44,447
|$49,315
|Average
|$38,173
|$42,256
|$46,862
|Rough
|$36,194
|$40,066
|$44,408
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,455
|$28,178
|$31,272
|Clean
|$24,843
|$27,500
|$30,513
|Average
|$23,619
|$26,145
|$28,995
|Rough
|$22,395
|$24,789
|$27,477
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,430
|$34,793
|$38,613
|Clean
|$30,675
|$33,956
|$37,675
|Average
|$29,163
|$32,283
|$35,801
|Rough
|$27,652
|$30,609
|$33,927
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,526
|$39,326
|$43,643
|Clean
|$34,672
|$38,381
|$42,584
|Average
|$32,963
|$36,489
|$40,465
|Rough
|$31,255
|$34,597
|$38,347
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,320
|$35,258
|$37,473
|Clean
|$32,518
|$34,410
|$36,563
|Average
|$30,916
|$32,714
|$34,744
|Rough
|$29,314
|$31,018
|$32,925
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,235
|$35,684
|$39,602
|Clean
|$31,460
|$34,826
|$38,641
|Average
|$29,910
|$33,109
|$36,718
|Rough
|$28,360
|$31,393
|$34,796
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,404
|$45,424
|$46,607
|Clean
|$43,337
|$44,331
|$45,476
|Average
|$41,201
|$42,146
|$43,214
|Rough
|$39,066
|$39,961
|$40,951
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,503
|$38,195
|$42,388
|Clean
|$33,673
|$37,276
|$41,359
|Average
|$32,014
|$35,439
|$39,301
|Rough
|$30,355
|$33,602
|$37,243
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,640
|$39,453
|$43,784
|Clean
|$34,783
|$38,504
|$42,722
|Average
|$33,069
|$36,606
|$40,596
|Rough
|$31,356
|$34,708
|$38,471
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,654
|$37,629
|$38,758
|Clean
|$35,773
|$36,724
|$37,817
|Average
|$34,010
|$34,914
|$35,936
|Rough
|$32,248
|$33,104
|$34,054
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,142
|$37,796
|$41,944
|Clean
|$33,321
|$36,886
|$40,926
|Average
|$31,680
|$35,068
|$38,890
|Rough
|$30,038
|$33,250
|$36,854
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,422
|$53,335
|$55,530
|Clean
|$50,185
|$52,052
|$54,182
|Average
|$47,713
|$49,486
|$51,486
|Rough
|$45,240
|$46,921
|$48,791
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,611
|$27,495
|$29,641
|Clean
|$24,995
|$26,833
|$28,921
|Average
|$23,764
|$25,511
|$27,482
|Rough
|$22,532
|$24,188
|$26,043
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,773
|$37,386
|$41,491
|Clean
|$32,961
|$36,487
|$40,484
|Average
|$31,337
|$34,689
|$38,470
|Rough
|$29,713
|$32,890
|$36,455
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,810
|$26,826
|$27,992
|Clean
|$25,190
|$26,181
|$27,312
|Average
|$23,949
|$24,890
|$25,953
|Rough
|$22,707
|$23,600
|$24,595
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,710
|$33,420
|$35,376
|Clean
|$30,947
|$32,617
|$34,517
|Average
|$29,422
|$31,009
|$32,800
|Rough
|$27,897
|$29,401
|$31,083
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,885
|$38,617
|$42,857
|Clean
|$34,046
|$37,688
|$41,816
|Average
|$32,368
|$35,831
|$39,736
|Rough
|$30,691
|$33,973
|$37,655
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,950
|$29,833
|$33,109
|Clean
|$26,302
|$29,115
|$32,305
|Average
|$25,006
|$27,680
|$30,698
|Rough
|$23,710
|$26,245
|$29,091
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,970
|$44,885
|$45,949
|Clean
|$42,913
|$43,805
|$44,834
|Average
|$40,798
|$41,646
|$42,603
|Rough
|$38,684
|$39,487
|$40,373
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,763
|$19,663
|$21,822
|Clean
|$17,336
|$19,190
|$21,293
|Average
|$16,482
|$18,244
|$20,233
|Rough
|$15,628
|$17,298
|$19,174
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,728
|$29,588
|$32,836
|Clean
|$26,085
|$28,876
|$32,039
|Average
|$24,800
|$27,453
|$30,445
|Rough
|$23,514
|$26,030
|$28,851
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,604
|$25,658
|$26,868
|Clean
|$24,012
|$25,041
|$26,216
|Average
|$22,829
|$23,807
|$24,911
|Rough
|$21,646
|$22,573
|$23,607
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,366
|$32,508
|$36,077
|Clean
|$28,660
|$31,726
|$35,201
|Average
|$27,248
|$30,162
|$33,450
|Rough
|$25,836
|$28,598
|$31,699
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,428
|$29,256
|$32,468
|Clean
|$25,793
|$28,552
|$31,680
|Average
|$24,522
|$27,145
|$30,103
|Rough
|$23,251
|$25,738
|$28,527
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,693
|$30,657
|$34,022
|Clean
|$27,027
|$29,919
|$33,196
|Average
|$25,696
|$28,445
|$31,545
|Rough
|$24,364
|$26,970
|$29,893
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,694
|$29,965
|$31,422
|Clean
|$28,004
|$29,244
|$30,659
|Average
|$26,624
|$27,803
|$29,134
|Rough
|$25,244
|$26,361
|$27,608
Estimated values
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Double Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,481
|$38,002
|$39,746
|Clean
|$35,604
|$37,088
|$38,782
|Average
|$33,850
|$35,260
|$36,852
|Rough
|$32,096
|$33,432
|$34,923