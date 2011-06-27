  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon XL
  4. Used 2011 GMC Yukon XL
  5. Appraisal value

2011 GMC Yukon XL Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,205$14,227$16,341
Clean$10,572$13,430$15,427
Average$9,308$11,838$13,597
Rough$8,043$10,245$11,768
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,303$14,417$16,595
Clean$10,665$13,610$15,666
Average$9,389$11,996$13,808
Rough$8,113$10,382$11,951
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,568$19,145$20,954
Clean$15,633$18,073$19,782
Average$13,763$15,930$17,436
Rough$11,893$13,787$15,090
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,357$14,518$16,730
Clean$10,716$13,706$15,794
Average$9,434$12,081$13,921
Rough$8,152$10,456$12,048
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,798$16,700$18,735
Clean$13,019$15,765$17,686
Average$11,462$13,896$15,589
Rough$9,904$12,027$13,492
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,660$13,600$15,656
Clean$10,058$12,839$14,780
Average$8,855$11,316$13,027
Rough$7,652$9,794$11,275
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,120$17,775$20,334
Clean$13,323$16,780$19,196
Average$11,729$14,791$16,920
Rough$10,136$12,801$14,644
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,381$16,912$19,383
Clean$12,626$15,966$18,298
Average$11,116$14,073$16,129
Rough$9,605$12,179$13,959
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,350$14,169$15,448
Clean$11,653$13,376$14,584
Average$10,259$11,790$12,855
Rough$8,865$10,204$11,125
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,995$12,879$14,894
Clean$9,431$12,158$14,061
Average$8,303$10,716$12,393
Rough$7,175$9,275$10,726
Sell my 2011 GMC Yukon XL with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 GMC Yukon XL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,431 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,158 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Yukon XL is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,431 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,158 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 GMC Yukon XL, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,431 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,158 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 GMC Yukon XL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 GMC Yukon XL and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 GMC Yukon XL ranges from $7,175 to $14,894, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 GMC Yukon XL is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.