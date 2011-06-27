Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,205
|$14,227
|$16,341
|Clean
|$10,572
|$13,430
|$15,427
|Average
|$9,308
|$11,838
|$13,597
|Rough
|$8,043
|$10,245
|$11,768
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,303
|$14,417
|$16,595
|Clean
|$10,665
|$13,610
|$15,666
|Average
|$9,389
|$11,996
|$13,808
|Rough
|$8,113
|$10,382
|$11,951
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,568
|$19,145
|$20,954
|Clean
|$15,633
|$18,073
|$19,782
|Average
|$13,763
|$15,930
|$17,436
|Rough
|$11,893
|$13,787
|$15,090
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,357
|$14,518
|$16,730
|Clean
|$10,716
|$13,706
|$15,794
|Average
|$9,434
|$12,081
|$13,921
|Rough
|$8,152
|$10,456
|$12,048
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,798
|$16,700
|$18,735
|Clean
|$13,019
|$15,765
|$17,686
|Average
|$11,462
|$13,896
|$15,589
|Rough
|$9,904
|$12,027
|$13,492
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,660
|$13,600
|$15,656
|Clean
|$10,058
|$12,839
|$14,780
|Average
|$8,855
|$11,316
|$13,027
|Rough
|$7,652
|$9,794
|$11,275
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,120
|$17,775
|$20,334
|Clean
|$13,323
|$16,780
|$19,196
|Average
|$11,729
|$14,791
|$16,920
|Rough
|$10,136
|$12,801
|$14,644
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,381
|$16,912
|$19,383
|Clean
|$12,626
|$15,966
|$18,298
|Average
|$11,116
|$14,073
|$16,129
|Rough
|$9,605
|$12,179
|$13,959
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,350
|$14,169
|$15,448
|Clean
|$11,653
|$13,376
|$14,584
|Average
|$10,259
|$11,790
|$12,855
|Rough
|$8,865
|$10,204
|$11,125
Estimated values
2011 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,995
|$12,879
|$14,894
|Clean
|$9,431
|$12,158
|$14,061
|Average
|$8,303
|$10,716
|$12,393
|Rough
|$7,175
|$9,275
|$10,726