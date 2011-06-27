Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,094
|$1,927
|$2,346
|Clean
|$975
|$1,719
|$2,100
|Average
|$739
|$1,303
|$1,607
|Rough
|$503
|$888
|$1,115
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$600
|$1,440
|$1,869
|Clean
|$536
|$1,285
|$1,673
|Average
|$406
|$974
|$1,281
|Rough
|$276
|$664
|$888
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$758
|$1,365
|$1,673
|Clean
|$676
|$1,218
|$1,498
|Average
|$512
|$924
|$1,146
|Rough
|$349
|$629
|$795
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$977
|$1,796
|$2,210
|Clean
|$872
|$1,603
|$1,978
|Average
|$661
|$1,215
|$1,514
|Rough
|$450
|$828
|$1,050
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$781
|$1,595
|$2,010
|Clean
|$697
|$1,423
|$1,799
|Average
|$528
|$1,079
|$1,377
|Rough
|$360
|$735
|$955
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$2,220
|$2,703
|Clean
|$1,124
|$1,980
|$2,419
|Average
|$852
|$1,502
|$1,852
|Rough
|$580
|$1,023
|$1,284
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,101
|$1,923
|$2,336
|Clean
|$982
|$1,716
|$2,091
|Average
|$745
|$1,301
|$1,600
|Rough
|$507
|$886
|$1,110
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$950
|$1,776
|$2,194
|Clean
|$848
|$1,584
|$1,964
|Average
|$643
|$1,201
|$1,503
|Rough
|$437
|$818
|$1,043
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,152
|$2,129
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,027
|$1,900
|$2,348
|Average
|$779
|$1,440
|$1,797
|Rough
|$530
|$981
|$1,247
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$963
|$1,802
|$2,225
|Clean
|$859
|$1,607
|$1,991
|Average
|$651
|$1,219
|$1,524
|Rough
|$443
|$830
|$1,057
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$931
|$1,723
|$2,123
|Clean
|$830
|$1,537
|$1,900
|Average
|$629
|$1,165
|$1,454
|Rough
|$428
|$794
|$1,009
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,015
|$1,856
|$2,281
|Clean
|$905
|$1,656
|$2,042
|Average
|$686
|$1,255
|$1,563
|Rough
|$467
|$855
|$1,084
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$2,022
|$2,407
|Clean
|$1,116
|$1,804
|$2,155
|Average
|$846
|$1,368
|$1,649
|Rough
|$576
|$932
|$1,144
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$819
|$1,567
|$1,946
|Clean
|$730
|$1,398
|$1,742
|Average
|$553
|$1,060
|$1,333
|Rough
|$377
|$722
|$924