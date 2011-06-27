  1. Home
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,094$1,927$2,346
Clean$975$1,719$2,100
Average$739$1,303$1,607
Rough$503$888$1,115
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$600$1,440$1,869
Clean$536$1,285$1,673
Average$406$974$1,281
Rough$276$664$888
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$758$1,365$1,673
Clean$676$1,218$1,498
Average$512$924$1,146
Rough$349$629$795
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$977$1,796$2,210
Clean$872$1,603$1,978
Average$661$1,215$1,514
Rough$450$828$1,050
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$781$1,595$2,010
Clean$697$1,423$1,799
Average$528$1,079$1,377
Rough$360$735$955
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,260$2,220$2,703
Clean$1,124$1,980$2,419
Average$852$1,502$1,852
Rough$580$1,023$1,284
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,101$1,923$2,336
Clean$982$1,716$2,091
Average$745$1,301$1,600
Rough$507$886$1,110
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$950$1,776$2,194
Clean$848$1,584$1,964
Average$643$1,201$1,503
Rough$437$818$1,043
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,152$2,129$2,624
Clean$1,027$1,900$2,348
Average$779$1,440$1,797
Rough$530$981$1,247
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$963$1,802$2,225
Clean$859$1,607$1,991
Average$651$1,219$1,524
Rough$443$830$1,057
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$931$1,723$2,123
Clean$830$1,537$1,900
Average$629$1,165$1,454
Rough$428$794$1,009
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,015$1,856$2,281
Clean$905$1,656$2,042
Average$686$1,255$1,563
Rough$467$855$1,084
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,251$2,022$2,407
Clean$1,116$1,804$2,155
Average$846$1,368$1,649
Rough$576$932$1,144
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$819$1,567$1,946
Clean$730$1,398$1,742
Average$553$1,060$1,333
Rough$377$722$924
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $536 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,285 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level.
The value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels.
The value of a used 1995 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $276 to $1,869, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
To understand if the 1995 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings.