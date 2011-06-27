Used 2008 Ford Explorer SUV Consumer Reviews

The Best SUV You Can Buy Mike , 08/17/2010 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I've owned Explorers since they were introduced and have owned several. I have used them for business. They are, absolutely, the best, most dependable vehicle I have ever owned. New or previously owned. I still have the first one I bought. It has almost 290k in mileage on it. Other than standard maintanence, oil changes, tires, brakes, scheduled maintenance, etc. I have never had not one single problem with this vehicle. Not one. I just purchased a very low mileage 2008 limited. And it's like coming home again. Only better. The one that I have is a 99' and it's like the every ready bunny. It just keeps going and I love the new one. These are really fantastic SUV's. Report Abuse

Great SUV SUVLover , 07/20/2010 23 of 25 people found this review helpful Overall, a very good SUV. Great power/performance, very good towing capacity/capability, lots of interior room, 3rd row seating that actually can fit 2 smaller adults, nice styling. 4WD cuts in flawlessly when needed. Seats are comfortable but not as much as others I've driven. Bad blind spot in the passenger rear corner but can be compensated for by adjusting the side view mirror. Transmission sometimes has harsh engagement before it warms up when accelerating from a stop. Brakes get some getting used to since it takes more pressure than most vehicles I've driven over the past 40 years.

Definitely a family SUV George Torres , 10/03/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful 2008 with 37000 miles already on it. First driving experience was very good. Lot of room for the whole family and very comfortable seating.It drives very quite but reaching 70 miles per hours a front road noise surprised me. I have to check with the dealer. My experience with cars is telling me that something has to do with the ball bearings. Also a squeaky noise came from the front of the car. I checked under the hood and looks like the serpentine belt is the problem and since many people already are talking about it in the internet, I do not have doubt that that it is the problem. I will bring the car to the dealer to be checked but if those two problems can be fixed t

WoW ford hit a home run!! Ford Lover , 02/21/2010 12 of 13 people found this review helpful This car is amazing!!! I drive it for work all around the city and it gets 18.9 mpgs overall!!! This car has great power and pick up. I like to brag that I always beat those Bmw suvs out of the traffic lights! Its got a very nice interior 9 cup holders but don't use them i pack people it in all the time and love to take it off road!!! no problems and a sunny future together!