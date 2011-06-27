Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-5 2.3t 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,260
|$1,789
|$2,080
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,595
|$1,855
|Average
|$842
|$1,207
|$1,404
|Rough
|$563
|$819
|$953
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-5 SE V6t 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,348
|$1,840
|$2,114
|Clean
|$1,199
|$1,641
|$1,885
|Average
|$901
|$1,242
|$1,426
|Rough
|$603
|$843
|$968
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-5 Aero Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$1,857
|$2,134
|Clean
|$1,207
|$1,655
|$1,903
|Average
|$907
|$1,253
|$1,440
|Rough
|$607
|$851
|$978
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-5 SE V6t 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$1,794
|$2,052
|Clean
|$1,182
|$1,600
|$1,830
|Average
|$888
|$1,211
|$1,385
|Rough
|$594
|$822
|$940
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-5 2.3t 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,265
|$1,796
|$2,091
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,602
|$1,864
|Average
|$846
|$1,212
|$1,411
|Rough
|$566
|$823
|$958
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-5 Gary Fisher Edition Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,316
|$1,832
|$2,118
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,634
|$1,888
|Average
|$879
|$1,237
|$1,429
|Rough
|$588
|$839
|$970
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-5 Aero Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,346
|$1,848
|$2,127
|Clean
|$1,197
|$1,647
|$1,896
|Average
|$899
|$1,247
|$1,435
|Rough
|$602
|$846
|$974