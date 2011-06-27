Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$61,364
|$63,971
|$66,958
|Clean
|$59,888
|$62,433
|$65,333
|Average
|$56,937
|$59,356
|$62,083
|Rough
|$53,987
|$56,278
|$58,832
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,208
|$33,943
|$34,796
|Clean
|$32,410
|$33,127
|$33,952
|Average
|$30,813
|$31,494
|$32,263
|Rough
|$29,216
|$29,861
|$30,574
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,647
|$29,505
|$32,752
|Clean
|$26,006
|$28,795
|$31,957
|Average
|$24,725
|$27,376
|$30,367
|Rough
|$23,444
|$25,957
|$28,777
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,913
|$34,809
|$36,973
|Clean
|$32,122
|$33,972
|$36,076
|Average
|$30,539
|$32,298
|$34,281
|Rough
|$28,956
|$30,623
|$32,486
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,166
|$30,080
|$33,390
|Clean
|$26,513
|$29,357
|$32,579
|Average
|$25,207
|$27,910
|$30,958
|Rough
|$23,900
|$26,463
|$29,338
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,446
|$28,709
|$30,155
|Clean
|$26,786
|$28,019
|$29,423
|Average
|$25,467
|$26,638
|$27,959
|Rough
|$24,147
|$25,257
|$26,496
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,213
|$30,264
|$32,602
|Clean
|$27,534
|$29,537
|$31,811
|Average
|$26,178
|$28,081
|$30,228
|Rough
|$24,821
|$26,625
|$28,646
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,104
|$47,955
|$50,076
|Clean
|$44,996
|$46,801
|$48,860
|Average
|$42,779
|$44,494
|$46,429
|Rough
|$40,562
|$42,188
|$43,998
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,508
|$35,247
|$37,235
|Clean
|$32,702
|$34,399
|$36,332
|Average
|$31,091
|$32,704
|$34,524
|Rough
|$29,480
|$31,008
|$32,716
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,221
|$61,402
|$62,777
|Clean
|$58,773
|$59,925
|$61,253
|Average
|$55,877
|$56,971
|$58,205
|Rough
|$52,982
|$54,018
|$55,158
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,147
|$16,552
|$18,149
|Clean
|$14,783
|$16,153
|$17,708
|Average
|$14,054
|$15,357
|$16,827
|Rough
|$13,326
|$14,561
|$15,946
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,349
|$56,407
|$58,769
|Clean
|$53,042
|$55,050
|$57,342
|Average
|$50,429
|$52,337
|$54,489
|Rough
|$47,815
|$49,623
|$51,636
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,539
|$43,780
|$48,597
|Clean
|$38,588
|$42,727
|$47,418
|Average
|$36,687
|$40,621
|$45,059
|Rough
|$34,785
|$38,515
|$42,699
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,067
|$34,399
|$38,185
|Clean
|$30,320
|$33,572
|$37,258
|Average
|$28,826
|$31,917
|$35,404
|Rough
|$27,332
|$30,262
|$33,551
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,757
|$40,700
|$45,178
|Clean
|$35,873
|$39,721
|$44,082
|Average
|$34,105
|$37,763
|$41,888
|Rough
|$32,338
|$35,805
|$39,695
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,971
|$22,402
|$22,903
|Clean
|$21,443
|$21,863
|$22,347
|Average
|$20,386
|$20,785
|$21,236
|Rough
|$19,330
|$19,708
|$20,124
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,613
|$31,519
|$33,691
|Clean
|$28,901
|$30,760
|$32,873
|Average
|$27,477
|$29,244
|$31,238
|Rough
|$26,053
|$27,728
|$29,602
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,504
|$38,205
|$42,410
|Clean
|$33,675
|$37,286
|$41,380
|Average
|$32,015
|$35,448
|$39,321
|Rough
|$30,356
|$33,611
|$37,263
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,979
|$36,516
|$40,535
|Clean
|$32,187
|$35,638
|$39,551
|Average
|$30,601
|$33,881
|$37,583
|Rough
|$29,015
|$32,125
|$35,616
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,516
|$45,969
|$51,027
|Clean
|$40,518
|$44,863
|$49,789
|Average
|$38,521
|$42,652
|$47,312
|Rough
|$36,525
|$40,440
|$44,835
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,464
|$35,947
|$39,902
|Clean
|$31,684
|$35,082
|$38,934
|Average
|$30,123
|$33,353
|$36,997
|Rough
|$28,561
|$31,624
|$35,060
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,420
|$43,558
|$48,258
|Clean
|$38,473
|$42,510
|$47,087
|Average
|$36,577
|$40,415
|$44,744
|Rough
|$34,681
|$38,320
|$42,401
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$60,235
|$61,476
|$62,919
|Clean
|$58,786
|$59,997
|$61,392
|Average
|$55,890
|$57,040
|$58,338
|Rough
|$52,993
|$54,083
|$55,283
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,283
|$33,606
|$36,252
|Clean
|$30,531
|$32,798
|$35,372
|Average
|$29,027
|$31,181
|$33,612
|Rough
|$27,522
|$29,565
|$31,852
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,687
|$30,592
|$32,763
|Clean
|$27,997
|$29,856
|$31,967
|Average
|$26,618
|$28,385
|$30,377
|Rough
|$25,238
|$26,913
|$28,787
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,196
|$32,327
|$35,884
|Clean
|$28,494
|$31,549
|$35,013
|Average
|$27,090
|$29,994
|$33,271
|Rough
|$25,686
|$28,439
|$31,529
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,700
|$55,318
|$58,312
|Clean
|$51,433
|$53,987
|$56,896
|Average
|$48,899
|$51,326
|$54,066
|Rough
|$46,365
|$48,665
|$51,235
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,109
|$27,802
|$30,861
|Clean
|$24,505
|$27,133
|$30,112
|Average
|$23,298
|$25,796
|$28,614
|Rough
|$22,090
|$24,458
|$27,116
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,688
|$33,980
|$37,720
|Clean
|$29,951
|$33,162
|$36,804
|Average
|$28,475
|$31,528
|$34,973
|Rough
|$26,999
|$29,893
|$33,142
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,613
|$29,467
|$32,710
|Clean
|$25,973
|$28,759
|$31,916
|Average
|$24,693
|$27,341
|$30,328
|Rough
|$23,413
|$25,924
|$28,740
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,485
|$32,381
|$33,415
|Clean
|$30,728
|$31,602
|$32,604
|Average
|$29,214
|$30,045
|$30,982
|Rough
|$27,700
|$28,487
|$29,360
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,111
|$26,697
|$29,635
|Clean
|$23,531
|$26,055
|$28,916
|Average
|$22,372
|$24,771
|$27,477
|Rough
|$21,212
|$23,487
|$26,038
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,571
|$40,494
|$44,949
|Clean
|$35,692
|$39,520
|$43,858
|Average
|$33,933
|$37,572
|$41,676
|Rough
|$32,174
|$35,624
|$39,494
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,963
|$38,697
|$40,682
|Clean
|$36,075
|$37,766
|$39,695
|Average
|$34,297
|$35,905
|$37,720
|Rough
|$32,520
|$34,043
|$35,745
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,567
|$33,653
|$36,029
|Clean
|$30,808
|$32,843
|$35,155
|Average
|$29,290
|$31,224
|$33,406
|Rough
|$27,772
|$29,606
|$31,657
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,540
|$49,807
|$52,399
|Clean
|$46,397
|$48,609
|$51,128
|Average
|$44,111
|$46,213
|$48,584
|Rough
|$41,825
|$43,817
|$46,040
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,077
|$42,161
|$46,800
|Clean
|$37,161
|$41,147
|$45,664
|Average
|$35,330
|$39,119
|$43,392
|Rough
|$33,499
|$37,091
|$41,121
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,231
|$33,134
|$35,305
|Clean
|$30,480
|$32,337
|$34,449
|Average
|$28,979
|$30,743
|$32,735
|Rough
|$27,477
|$29,149
|$31,021
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,034
|$29,934
|$33,227
|Clean
|$26,384
|$29,214
|$32,421
|Average
|$25,084
|$27,774
|$30,808
|Rough
|$23,784
|$26,334
|$29,195
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,976
|$27,654
|$30,698
|Clean
|$24,375
|$26,989
|$29,953
|Average
|$23,174
|$25,659
|$28,463
|Rough
|$21,973
|$24,329
|$26,973
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,555
|$33,297
|$35,284
|Clean
|$30,797
|$32,496
|$34,428
|Average
|$29,279
|$30,894
|$32,715
|Rough
|$27,762
|$29,292
|$31,002
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,721
|$31,627
|$33,799
|Clean
|$29,006
|$30,866
|$32,979
|Average
|$27,577
|$29,345
|$31,338
|Rough
|$26,148
|$27,823
|$29,698
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,045
|$48,035
|$50,315
|Clean
|$44,938
|$46,880
|$49,093
|Average
|$42,724
|$44,569
|$46,651
|Rough
|$40,509
|$42,259
|$44,208
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,326
|$35,218
|$37,380
|Clean
|$32,524
|$34,371
|$36,473
|Average
|$30,922
|$32,677
|$34,658
|Rough
|$29,319
|$30,983
|$32,844
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,678
|$40,717
|$43,048
|Clean
|$37,748
|$39,738
|$42,003
|Average
|$35,888
|$37,779
|$39,913
|Rough
|$34,029
|$35,820
|$37,824
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,981
|$28,649
|$30,553
|Clean
|$26,333
|$27,960
|$29,811
|Average
|$25,035
|$26,582
|$28,328
|Rough
|$23,738
|$25,204
|$26,845
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,487
|$43,703
|$46,234
|Clean
|$40,489
|$42,652
|$45,112
|Average
|$38,494
|$40,549
|$42,867
|Rough
|$36,499
|$38,447
|$40,623
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,598
|$39,031
|$40,676
|Clean
|$36,694
|$38,092
|$39,688
|Average
|$34,886
|$36,215
|$37,714
|Rough
|$33,078
|$34,337
|$35,739
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,791
|$33,747
|$34,848
|Clean
|$32,003
|$32,935
|$34,003
|Average
|$30,426
|$31,312
|$32,311
|Rough
|$28,849
|$29,688
|$30,619
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,669
|$54,161
|$57,011
|Clean
|$50,426
|$52,858
|$55,628
|Average
|$47,942
|$50,253
|$52,860
|Rough
|$45,457
|$47,648
|$50,093
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,825
|$31,731
|$33,903
|Clean
|$29,108
|$30,968
|$33,081
|Average
|$27,674
|$29,441
|$31,435
|Rough
|$26,239
|$27,915
|$29,789
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,418
|$27,038
|$30,013
|Clean
|$23,831
|$26,387
|$29,285
|Average
|$22,657
|$25,087
|$27,828
|Rough
|$21,483
|$23,786
|$26,371
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,861
|$31,771
|$33,948
|Clean
|$29,143
|$31,006
|$33,124
|Average
|$27,707
|$29,478
|$31,476
|Rough
|$26,271
|$27,950
|$29,828
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,370
|$44,142
|$46,173
|Clean
|$41,352
|$43,080
|$45,052
|Average
|$39,314
|$40,957
|$42,811
|Rough
|$37,277
|$38,833
|$40,569
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,951
|$47,644
|$49,588
|Clean
|$44,846
|$46,498
|$48,384
|Average
|$42,636
|$44,206
|$45,977
|Rough
|$40,427
|$41,914
|$43,570
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,384
|$26,999
|$29,970
|Clean
|$23,798
|$26,350
|$29,243
|Average
|$22,625
|$25,051
|$27,788
|Rough
|$21,453
|$23,752
|$26,333
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,018
|$40,048
|$41,239
|Clean
|$38,080
|$39,085
|$40,238
|Average
|$36,203
|$37,159
|$38,236
|Rough
|$34,327
|$35,232
|$36,234