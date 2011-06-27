  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-350 Super Duty
  4. Used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$61,364$63,971$66,958
Clean$59,888$62,433$65,333
Average$56,937$59,356$62,083
Rough$53,987$56,278$58,832
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,208$33,943$34,796
Clean$32,410$33,127$33,952
Average$30,813$31,494$32,263
Rough$29,216$29,861$30,574
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,647$29,505$32,752
Clean$26,006$28,795$31,957
Average$24,725$27,376$30,367
Rough$23,444$25,957$28,777
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,913$34,809$36,973
Clean$32,122$33,972$36,076
Average$30,539$32,298$34,281
Rough$28,956$30,623$32,486
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,166$30,080$33,390
Clean$26,513$29,357$32,579
Average$25,207$27,910$30,958
Rough$23,900$26,463$29,338
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,446$28,709$30,155
Clean$26,786$28,019$29,423
Average$25,467$26,638$27,959
Rough$24,147$25,257$26,496
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,213$30,264$32,602
Clean$27,534$29,537$31,811
Average$26,178$28,081$30,228
Rough$24,821$26,625$28,646
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,104$47,955$50,076
Clean$44,996$46,801$48,860
Average$42,779$44,494$46,429
Rough$40,562$42,188$43,998
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,508$35,247$37,235
Clean$32,702$34,399$36,332
Average$31,091$32,704$34,524
Rough$29,480$31,008$32,716
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,221$61,402$62,777
Clean$58,773$59,925$61,253
Average$55,877$56,971$58,205
Rough$52,982$54,018$55,158
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,147$16,552$18,149
Clean$14,783$16,153$17,708
Average$14,054$15,357$16,827
Rough$13,326$14,561$15,946
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,349$56,407$58,769
Clean$53,042$55,050$57,342
Average$50,429$52,337$54,489
Rough$47,815$49,623$51,636
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,539$43,780$48,597
Clean$38,588$42,727$47,418
Average$36,687$40,621$45,059
Rough$34,785$38,515$42,699
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,067$34,399$38,185
Clean$30,320$33,572$37,258
Average$28,826$31,917$35,404
Rough$27,332$30,262$33,551
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,757$40,700$45,178
Clean$35,873$39,721$44,082
Average$34,105$37,763$41,888
Rough$32,338$35,805$39,695
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,971$22,402$22,903
Clean$21,443$21,863$22,347
Average$20,386$20,785$21,236
Rough$19,330$19,708$20,124
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,613$31,519$33,691
Clean$28,901$30,760$32,873
Average$27,477$29,244$31,238
Rough$26,053$27,728$29,602
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,504$38,205$42,410
Clean$33,675$37,286$41,380
Average$32,015$35,448$39,321
Rough$30,356$33,611$37,263
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,979$36,516$40,535
Clean$32,187$35,638$39,551
Average$30,601$33,881$37,583
Rough$29,015$32,125$35,616
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,516$45,969$51,027
Clean$40,518$44,863$49,789
Average$38,521$42,652$47,312
Rough$36,525$40,440$44,835
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,464$35,947$39,902
Clean$31,684$35,082$38,934
Average$30,123$33,353$36,997
Rough$28,561$31,624$35,060
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,420$43,558$48,258
Clean$38,473$42,510$47,087
Average$36,577$40,415$44,744
Rough$34,681$38,320$42,401
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$60,235$61,476$62,919
Clean$58,786$59,997$61,392
Average$55,890$57,040$58,338
Rough$52,993$54,083$55,283
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,283$33,606$36,252
Clean$30,531$32,798$35,372
Average$29,027$31,181$33,612
Rough$27,522$29,565$31,852
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,687$30,592$32,763
Clean$27,997$29,856$31,967
Average$26,618$28,385$30,377
Rough$25,238$26,913$28,787
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,196$32,327$35,884
Clean$28,494$31,549$35,013
Average$27,090$29,994$33,271
Rough$25,686$28,439$31,529
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,700$55,318$58,312
Clean$51,433$53,987$56,896
Average$48,899$51,326$54,066
Rough$46,365$48,665$51,235
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,109$27,802$30,861
Clean$24,505$27,133$30,112
Average$23,298$25,796$28,614
Rough$22,090$24,458$27,116
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,688$33,980$37,720
Clean$29,951$33,162$36,804
Average$28,475$31,528$34,973
Rough$26,999$29,893$33,142
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,613$29,467$32,710
Clean$25,973$28,759$31,916
Average$24,693$27,341$30,328
Rough$23,413$25,924$28,740
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,485$32,381$33,415
Clean$30,728$31,602$32,604
Average$29,214$30,045$30,982
Rough$27,700$28,487$29,360
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,111$26,697$29,635
Clean$23,531$26,055$28,916
Average$22,372$24,771$27,477
Rough$21,212$23,487$26,038
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,571$40,494$44,949
Clean$35,692$39,520$43,858
Average$33,933$37,572$41,676
Rough$32,174$35,624$39,494
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,963$38,697$40,682
Clean$36,075$37,766$39,695
Average$34,297$35,905$37,720
Rough$32,520$34,043$35,745
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,567$33,653$36,029
Clean$30,808$32,843$35,155
Average$29,290$31,224$33,406
Rough$27,772$29,606$31,657
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,540$49,807$52,399
Clean$46,397$48,609$51,128
Average$44,111$46,213$48,584
Rough$41,825$43,817$46,040
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,077$42,161$46,800
Clean$37,161$41,147$45,664
Average$35,330$39,119$43,392
Rough$33,499$37,091$41,121
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,231$33,134$35,305
Clean$30,480$32,337$34,449
Average$28,979$30,743$32,735
Rough$27,477$29,149$31,021
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,034$29,934$33,227
Clean$26,384$29,214$32,421
Average$25,084$27,774$30,808
Rough$23,784$26,334$29,195
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,976$27,654$30,698
Clean$24,375$26,989$29,953
Average$23,174$25,659$28,463
Rough$21,973$24,329$26,973
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,555$33,297$35,284
Clean$30,797$32,496$34,428
Average$29,279$30,894$32,715
Rough$27,762$29,292$31,002
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,721$31,627$33,799
Clean$29,006$30,866$32,979
Average$27,577$29,345$31,338
Rough$26,148$27,823$29,698
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,045$48,035$50,315
Clean$44,938$46,880$49,093
Average$42,724$44,569$46,651
Rough$40,509$42,259$44,208
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,326$35,218$37,380
Clean$32,524$34,371$36,473
Average$30,922$32,677$34,658
Rough$29,319$30,983$32,844
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,678$40,717$43,048
Clean$37,748$39,738$42,003
Average$35,888$37,779$39,913
Rough$34,029$35,820$37,824
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,981$28,649$30,553
Clean$26,333$27,960$29,811
Average$25,035$26,582$28,328
Rough$23,738$25,204$26,845
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,487$43,703$46,234
Clean$40,489$42,652$45,112
Average$38,494$40,549$42,867
Rough$36,499$38,447$40,623
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,598$39,031$40,676
Clean$36,694$38,092$39,688
Average$34,886$36,215$37,714
Rough$33,078$34,337$35,739
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,791$33,747$34,848
Clean$32,003$32,935$34,003
Average$30,426$31,312$32,311
Rough$28,849$29,688$30,619
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$51,669$54,161$57,011
Clean$50,426$52,858$55,628
Average$47,942$50,253$52,860
Rough$45,457$47,648$50,093
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,825$31,731$33,903
Clean$29,108$30,968$33,081
Average$27,674$29,441$31,435
Rough$26,239$27,915$29,789
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,418$27,038$30,013
Clean$23,831$26,387$29,285
Average$22,657$25,087$27,828
Rough$21,483$23,786$26,371
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,861$31,771$33,948
Clean$29,143$31,006$33,124
Average$27,707$29,478$31,476
Rough$26,271$27,950$29,828
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,370$44,142$46,173
Clean$41,352$43,080$45,052
Average$39,314$40,957$42,811
Rough$37,277$38,833$40,569
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,951$47,644$49,588
Clean$44,846$46,498$48,384
Average$42,636$44,206$45,977
Rough$40,427$41,914$43,570
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,384$26,999$29,970
Clean$23,798$26,350$29,243
Average$22,625$25,051$27,788
Rough$21,453$23,752$26,333
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you
Estimated values
2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,018$40,048$41,239
Clean$38,080$39,085$40,238
Average$36,203$37,159$38,236
Rough$34,327$35,232$36,234
Sell my 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with EdmundsShop for a used Ford F-350 Super Duty near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,153 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,153 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $14,783 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,153 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $13,326 to $18,149, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.