Used 2005 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews
Couldn't be happier with this machine
We bought ours 15 months ago, but we've put 24,000 miles on it since we bought it. Couldn't be happier. Vehicle looks sensational. It performs flawlessly, and it is an absolute pleasure to drive. I'd been looking for a Lincoln Navigator, but when we saw the King Ranch interior, we were hooked. We had to look a while to find one in mint condition, but it was worth the wait. That leather is so beautiful! The car had 59,000 miles when I bought it, and I immediately ordered a set of WeatherTech floor mats to keep the pristine carpets in their excellent condition. I also purchased a Ford OEM transmission pan with a drain plug in it. I replaced all fluids with synthetic, and I hope to keep this car for many miles and years! We also found a set of mint 22" Harley Davidson F150 wheels for it. Looks sharp! Finally, we tinted the front windows to match the rear. The car has been very reliable. Not a single problem. Sound system is superb. DVD player has been used only once. I wanted to have it, just to have it, but we never use it. The middle row in ours has 2 bucket seats, and this feature is wonderful. It makes getting into the back seats very easy. One major feature of this vehicle that sold us on this over a Tahoe is the 3rd row seating...... the 3rd row occupants sit comfortably with plenty of leg room, and a flat floor. In a Yukon, their feet sit above the differential, and this makes for very awkward seating for all but small kids. In summary.... we've been totally impressed with our big Ford. I love cars and do all my own maintenance. I have been over every inch of this car, just to familiarize myself with it, and in my opinion, this is a very well built vehicle! Highly recommended. **Update after 49,000 miles of driving** - STILL totally pleased with this machine. Everything about it satisfies this fussy car guy. Dependability, Good Looks, Comfort, Durability, "Heft", Ease of Maintenance for a DIY guy. Has never let us down. I bought new brake pads for it after we'd had it for 30,000 miles (and wanted to change the fronts especially, since the front brake pads generate lots of red brake dust. However, on inspecting the brakes, realized that the front pads were still in such good shape that I'd live with the brake dust for a bit longer. Now, after nearly 50,000 miles, I'll change the front brakes soon, but not because they're worn out (and I don't know how many miles were on these pads before we bought the car but I suspect they'd just been done). I've never had the spark plugs changed, but I'm going to have it done at some point (I do ALL my own maintenance on my vehicles, but this is one I don't want to touch). This past winter, we had a lot of snow in the Pacific Northwest, and the 4WD of our Expedition was superb! This vehicle got us safely wherever we needed to go, while my 2WD mF350 dually sat like a rock in our driveway, unable to move an inch under its own power!) In summary, if you are reading this review because you're considering an Expedition as a family vehicle, take it from me, a car lover (and not necessarily loyal to any one brand)...... the Expedition offers excellent value for the money..... can't say enough good about this platform. You won't be disappointed.
Can't go wrong with an Expedition
We bought our Expedition with 72k miles in 2010. It now has 138k miles. In that time we have replaced the lower balljoints, one fuel injector (Ford recall). The only other items replaced were coil packs, a battery, spark plugs, and brake pads which are normal maintenance items. We absolutely love the vehicle and while we have also bought a truck and a car we refuse to get rid of the Expedition and use it for vacations. It suits every need we have and is extremely reliable and comfortable. We will drive this one until the wheels fall off, and once we can't put them back on anymore we will likely buy a new one. If you're good to it, it will definitely be good to you.
Great Looking Repair Job
I loved everything about my Expedition except the need for repairs. I did all of the recommended maintenance in accordance with the recommended mileage and at about 90,000 had to replace the transmission. One year later, had to replace another transmission. In the meantime, I had to repair something that broke that was connected to the front right axle. Now, at 133,000 the car cut off while I was driving on the freeway and a message comes up to check the electronic throttle control which I found out is a common event on this year, make and model. Ford has a problem with transmissions in their vehicles and this one is no different.
Great SUV
Just turned 90k miles on my 2005. Everything still original except battery and wiper blades. Very smooth ride, paired with Bridgestone Dueler AT Revo/ 2 tires..this thing has gone through 34 inches of snow like a tank....been over off road passes in Colorado at 14,000 feet, and still drives great. No rattles, squeeks, or any issues. Best SUV I have ever owned. routine maintenance always performed on time, have used full synthetic oil since new. chrome plated aircraft grade aluminum wheels make this red over silver truck look outstanding. Fully loaded, this is the longest I have owned any vehicle in my life.
Replace Engine 66,8000 miles
Bought Expedition in 12/04. Had a number of problems with rough engine noise, power seats stopped working etc. At 66,800 mile a valve broke off and dropped in to the cylinder. We only put about 12,000 miles a year on engine. Called Ford to see if they would work out something with me but was denied. I have to pay $7400.00 to replace my engine.
