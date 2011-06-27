Used 2018 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews

Lots of Homework!! James Recek , 08/27/2018 Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 65 of 66 people found this review helpful My wife and I took a long time before deciding to buy the Escape. We looked at everything from Honda CRV, Nissan Rogue, Mazda, Chevy Equinox and the Escape Titanium was what she liked. Easy for her to get in and out of the vehicle, very important! Can see all around through the windows even though it has the backup camera, and the style and looks of it just were better in our judgement than the others. the four cylinder with the twin turbos it will move, which where we live traffic wise was important to her to have great acceleration to merge with moving traffic. And mileage is right where the sticker and all the reading I read is where we are. No long trips yet! It has all the safety features she wanted, she is very happy with the vehicle. March 5, 2019 Update review on 2018 Ford Escape Titanium. Vehicle has 7700 miles on it since purchased in July of last year. Still very pleased with the vehicle, performs like we thought it would. gas mileage city driving has actually been better than quoted on the window sticker. A few longer highway trips with it. Handles and rides very well. Again the 2.0 lt four cylinder with the twin turbos, very peppy and smooth. I am an old school car guy and driven V-8’s mostly all my life but this engine in this vehicle performs very well. recommend for people to look at when looking for a new SUV of this size. Update, 3-5-2020, vehicle is still performing as expected, continues to take care of what my wife and I decided when we bought this vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Less is better dan , 08/01/2018 S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 47 of 49 people found this review helpful Wanted a basic vehicle, good gas mileage, and the ability to haul something bigger than a suitcase. The standard version suits my needs just fine. Overall grade B+. Drives and handles similar to previous 2015 fusion. I've heard they have the same chassis. More "features" would have lowered grade for me. Push button start has NO purpose, and can be a safety hazard-no ignition interlock etc. Start stop is a battery killer in the midwest, and everyone I know has bypassed or disabled it. Myself, I'll save the 3k for foot activated liftgate. I realize some people want all the bells and whistles, but I don't. I have also owned 2011 and 2008 escapes. Biggest irritation with this one is liftgate ajar alarm. If you ever have to haul something with the liftgate strapped down(not able to close it), this alarm will drive you nuts, and there is no way to shut it off Report Abuse

2018 FORD ESCAPE is a Good Value Greg in West Chester Ohio , 01/09/2018 S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) 78 of 83 people found this review helpful This vehicle is indeed a good value. I purchased a Ford Escape S. Base model that still has plenty of features to make driving this vehicle easy. The interior is a bit busy and maybe a bit dated. Backup camera screen is smaller than others but is functional. Handling is good - the vehicle feels solid. SYNC for android phone is very good. Balance of front versus rear seat room is good for a vehicle this size. Cargo space is adequate - again considering the relatively low price of the vehicle. With discounts and negotiation I purchased a $25,800 vehicle for $19,900. I am quite satisfied with the features and quality at that price. Now allow me to drive it 150,000 miles as I intend to do over the next 6 years and hopefully I will have minimal maintenance and repair issues. Then I will be even happier with my decision to purchase the Ford Escape S. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Surprisingly amazed Phil , 06/21/2018 SE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I bought my new 2018 Escape yesterday. My family has a Honda CR-V and a BMW X3 SUVs. We didn't expect too much for Ford Escape. Now I'm enjoying it. I like its style. I was attracted by its beautiful exterior and value. The seating and ride quality are much better than our CR-V EX, I'm comparing it when it was new. There is virtually no wind noise with Ford Escape. Wish it has bigger screen and collision avoidance, lane keeping stuff. The price is great. Oh, yesterday Ford is among top 5 of JD Power's initial quality report. Hope it's long term reliability also go up. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse