Used 2018 Ford Escape SUV Consumer Reviews
Lots of Homework!!
My wife and I took a long time before deciding to buy the Escape. We looked at everything from Honda CRV, Nissan Rogue, Mazda, Chevy Equinox and the Escape Titanium was what she liked. Easy for her to get in and out of the vehicle, very important! Can see all around through the windows even though it has the backup camera, and the style and looks of it just were better in our judgement than the others. the four cylinder with the twin turbos it will move, which where we live traffic wise was important to her to have great acceleration to merge with moving traffic. And mileage is right where the sticker and all the reading I read is where we are. No long trips yet! It has all the safety features she wanted, she is very happy with the vehicle. March 5, 2019 Update review on 2018 Ford Escape Titanium. Vehicle has 7700 miles on it since purchased in July of last year. Still very pleased with the vehicle, performs like we thought it would. gas mileage city driving has actually been better than quoted on the window sticker. A few longer highway trips with it. Handles and rides very well. Again the 2.0 lt four cylinder with the twin turbos, very peppy and smooth. I am an old school car guy and driven V-8’s mostly all my life but this engine in this vehicle performs very well. recommend for people to look at when looking for a new SUV of this size. Update, 3-5-2020, vehicle is still performing as expected, continues to take care of what my wife and I decided when we bought this vehicle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Less is better
Wanted a basic vehicle, good gas mileage, and the ability to haul something bigger than a suitcase. The standard version suits my needs just fine. Overall grade B+. Drives and handles similar to previous 2015 fusion. I've heard they have the same chassis. More "features" would have lowered grade for me. Push button start has NO purpose, and can be a safety hazard-no ignition interlock etc. Start stop is a battery killer in the midwest, and everyone I know has bypassed or disabled it. Myself, I'll save the 3k for foot activated liftgate. I realize some people want all the bells and whistles, but I don't. I have also owned 2011 and 2008 escapes. Biggest irritation with this one is liftgate ajar alarm. If you ever have to haul something with the liftgate strapped down(not able to close it), this alarm will drive you nuts, and there is no way to shut it off
2018 FORD ESCAPE is a Good Value
This vehicle is indeed a good value. I purchased a Ford Escape S. Base model that still has plenty of features to make driving this vehicle easy. The interior is a bit busy and maybe a bit dated. Backup camera screen is smaller than others but is functional. Handling is good - the vehicle feels solid. SYNC for android phone is very good. Balance of front versus rear seat room is good for a vehicle this size. Cargo space is adequate - again considering the relatively low price of the vehicle. With discounts and negotiation I purchased a $25,800 vehicle for $19,900. I am quite satisfied with the features and quality at that price. Now allow me to drive it 150,000 miles as I intend to do over the next 6 years and hopefully I will have minimal maintenance and repair issues. Then I will be even happier with my decision to purchase the Ford Escape S.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Surprisingly amazed
I bought my new 2018 Escape yesterday. My family has a Honda CR-V and a BMW X3 SUVs. We didn't expect too much for Ford Escape. Now I'm enjoying it. I like its style. I was attracted by its beautiful exterior and value. The seating and ride quality are much better than our CR-V EX, I'm comparing it when it was new. There is virtually no wind noise with Ford Escape. Wish it has bigger screen and collision avoidance, lane keeping stuff. The price is great. Oh, yesterday Ford is among top 5 of JD Power's initial quality report. Hope it's long term reliability also go up.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
One Huge Regret
I am a 71 y o male taking care of two developmentally disabled people. I am on the large side 6'2"and 275 lbs. This Escape is easy to get in and out of for me and my two clients. Surprising amount of cargo room. The driver has everything within easy reach and logically located. It handles like a dream whether in a tight parking lot or on the highway. Living in Colorado at high altitude is no problem for the four cylinder turbo engine. It is quick, damn quick. The transmission is so smooth it almost feels like a single speed. The fuel economy is great with 24 mpg around town and 29 mpg on the highway. I am a cautious driver but when there is need to accelerate the feeling is exhilarating. Started out using premium fuel, then mid-grade and now regular. Fuel economy and thrill of driving feels the same with all three grades of fuel. Visibility, comfort, technology and dependability are all superior. My ONE HUGE REGRET is that I should have bought one sooner.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Escape
Related Used 2018 Ford Escape SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner