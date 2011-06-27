  1. Home
Used 2012 Ford Escape Hybrid Consumer Reviews

3.0
3 reviews
Rethink before you purchase

campmulli, 07/20/2012
5 of 12 people found this review helpful

I will not purchase another one and cannot wait to get out of this one. We purchased the V6 Hybrid in January and in February the bumper clips were broken, the cold air proved to be rough on transmission, various plastic pieces are broken and when putting back seat windows down, the vibration is unbearable. This is the second Ford Vehicle I have owned that I believe to be a lemon. I have owned many Ford vehicles and may consider others in the future but it certainly will not be an Escape.

Works Great

fehowner, 08/07/2011
26 of 69 people found this review helpful

2012 Escape Hybrid - FWD Pros: 1. Acceleration is on par with our conventional 2003 V6 Escape. 2. Getting better than the EPA estimate of 32mpg combined and that is with the AC running most of the time. 3. SYNC is awesome. 4. Since the base hybrid is more equivalent to a V6 XLT when considering options and performance characteristics the actual hybrid premium is closer to $4500 which makes this a great value. 5. There is an 8yr/100,000 mile warranty on the battery. Cons: 1. Exterior is a little dated. 2. Must insert and turn key like a conventional vehicle to "start" it. 3. ICE always on above 45mph which seems like a waste while coasting down a long steep grade at highway speeds.

Charlatan Engineering - Avoid at Any Cost

gormarx, 07/11/2011
38 of 216 people found this review helpful

I had to take the car to fix the door so it doesn't fill with water when it rains, that's how poorly manufactured it is. Sync is a bug-infested, malfunctioning piece of crap by Microsoft, as always. The features and control placement is idiotic: opening the cabin does not turn on any lights in the car, ever; the headlights are turned on in one spot but switching to high beam is located at another, squeezed among the wiper controls. The wipers have a dozen settings, all of them too fast or too slow but never right; the AC/heating i loud an annoying, as is the engine. I've driven Soviet cars with far more comfortable and user-friendly design. Never again an American piece of crap.

