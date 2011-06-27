Used 2012 Ford Escape Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Rethink before you purchase campmulli , 07/20/2012 5 of 12 people found this review helpful I will not purchase another one and cannot wait to get out of this one. We purchased the V6 Hybrid in January and in February the bumper clips were broken, the cold air proved to be rough on transmission, various plastic pieces are broken and when putting back seat windows down, the vibration is unbearable. This is the second Ford Vehicle I have owned that I believe to be a lemon. I have owned many Ford vehicles and may consider others in the future but it certainly will not be an Escape. Report Abuse

Works Great fehowner , 08/07/2011 26 of 69 people found this review helpful 2012 Escape Hybrid - FWD Pros: 1. Acceleration is on par with our conventional 2003 V6 Escape. 2. Getting better than the EPA estimate of 32mpg combined and that is with the AC running most of the time. 3. SYNC is awesome. 4. Since the base hybrid is more equivalent to a V6 XLT when considering options and performance characteristics the actual hybrid premium is closer to $4500 which makes this a great value. 5. There is an 8yr/100,000 mile warranty on the battery. Cons: 1. Exterior is a little dated. 2. Must insert and turn key like a conventional vehicle to "start" it. 3. ICE always on above 45mph which seems like a waste while coasting down a long steep grade at highway speeds.