Used 2008 Ford Escape Hybrid SUV Consumer Reviews
Best Snow car ever
Sure it's a hybrid and gets good mileage for an SUV, but, the 4WD, with the motor over the front tires and the hybrid battery over the rear tires gives this SUV a low center of gravity and amazing traction on snow. Forget about the chains forever with this car; Oh, by the way, after 100K, the motor is still super reliable. I spent $500 on the 100K service and had to spend $600 on the hybrid fan after 60K, but other than that its just a $20 oil change every 5K. A well-built car with great mileage and outstanding traction.
Proud owner of a Ford Escape Hybrid
The Ford Escape Hybrid does not only get great mileage for a SUV but also has very low pollution emissions. I like the styling and don't feel I compromised on any factors when I bought it. I have kept a spreadsheet of actual mileage and have maintained an overall 31 mpg. The worst case mileage is log distance highway driving at 70+ mph when my FEH got 28 mpg. Around town and using hypermiling techniques I have gotten 35+ mpg.
Traded my X5 - never looked back
I drove a BMW X5 4.4 for five years prior to trading for the Escape Hybrid. Gas prices were part of my decision, and I honestly wanted to be one of the voices clamoring for Detroit to get with the program and invest in alternative powertrains. I loved the build quality and engineering excellence of the BMW. I expected that switching to a more pedestrian Ford was going to be full of compromise. Certainly, the finishes are less luxurious (recycled plastic instead of leather dash, fewer adjustments in the seating, etc), but overall, I have been quite satisfied. If I had it to do all over again, I would do it all over again.
234567 miles and still goin strong
This is my 3rd escape hybrid...2006,2007, and now 2008. I love the upgrades from the previous ones...my 2007 had the nav system and it worked great. It was also my only awd one. I didn't see much difference in handling between that and the front wheel drive models. Not sure how far I could have gotten with the 2006 since it got totaled in an accident. my 2007 made it to 251,000 miles, but started using oil a lot shortly after 200,000 miles. My 2008 Now has 234567 miles...uses no oil and everything still works, including cruise, air, rear wiper. Only a couple of wheel bearings, a sensor for power steering, and a tie rod replaced so far. $200 or less for each repair. Hoping to top the 300,000 mile mark with this one...like many did in New York when they had them in their taxi fleet. They even sold for $2000 each at that point.
Pleased with 2008 Escape Hybrid
I bought this for the boss to replace a mini-van we outgrew. We wanted to downsize but not give up comfort and the ability to haul stuff from time to time. Oh yes, we wanted to use less gas as well. The Escape Hybrid did all these things for us. It gets a consistent 30MPG which certainly meets our expectations. We have not had any trouble with it whatsoever. Frankly, I didn't expect it to be this good but Ford, so far, has exceeded my expectations with regard to reliability. As an engineer, I appreciate and respect this as a technological achievement. The shop manuals for it have been enlightening and entertaining. To the boss it's "push this to go; this to stop". It works for both of us.
