2020 Ford Edge Consumer Reviews

We purchased the SEL model and the interior is very luxurious. The car is the most quiet car we have ever owned and we have owned a few luxury cars. I call it a car as it drives and rides more like a car than an SUV which is exactly what we wanted. But when you need an SUV it has All wheel drive and with the backs seats folded down and you have the most cargo area of any SUV in its class and It handles beautifully. Two things I miss on the SEL model are the ambient lighting which lights the floor, the door handles,the cup holders and tray under the consul. it also doesn't have a memory seat for the driver which would be very nice since it has a 10 way power adjustment. It would nice to simply get into the car and oush a button to go back to your seat position. We found that only the Titanium models had these two options.

Non-Distracted Driver , 02/14/2020 ST 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

63 of 67 people found this review helpful

This ST replaces our 2018 3.5 Edge Titanium and offers a huge improvement in highway performance over previous versions. The 335 HP 2.7 V6 isn't inexpensive, but it sets the ST apart from the rest of the ho-hum middle size & price range crossovers that continue to grow in size but not in power (unless you go electric). The previous incarnation with the 3.5 strained on long grades at speeds much above 65, often downshifting and screaming at over 4,000 RPM to maintain speed while in cruise control. This one breezes along with ease and while it produces an additional 55 HP over the 3.5, it actually gets a couple of more MPG in the process - a nice plus given the ridiculously small 18 gallon gas tank. Comfort in the ST seats is also an improvement over the Titanium it replaced. Better side support and seats that seem to produce more heat when activated. One of the main reasons we stuck with another Edge was the simplicity of using the Sync system and the fact the infotainment system hasn't been relocated to extend above the dash in the center stack. Large center screens that look like ipads glued to the top of the dash continue to be a non-starter in our household, automatically eliminating a lot of otherwise decent vehicles. Other improvements include the adaptive headlamps - they seem to illuminate the road much better than any previous Edge we've owned (this is our 4th one), easy to use and non-obtrusive round gear selector that takes up less of the center console, and the new Ford Pass app that connects your car's functions with your phone. Minuses include a more difficult to access foot operated tailgate, the loss of the covered storage area on top of the dash, and a ridiculous tray inside the center console that requires complete removal in order to access the large compartment below - the very first thing we did was pitch that!! Overall a pleasant and quick ride, but the $50K price tag is a bit hard to swallow. Resale is only so-so, but we love our Ford dealer and the car fits our needs better than the competition. No real savings in leasing this model, so we went with a purchase. Reliability on the last six Ford's we've owned has been better than average, with only a couple of overnight service stays required in total, but loaners were supplied in both cases. If you're not willing to pony up the extra bucks for the ST with the V6, look at something else, as every other Edge model is now only available with the puny 2.0 4 cyl. engine that only gets a couple of more MPG at the expense of being infuriatingly sluggish at highway speeds.