Estimated values
2006 BMW M3 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,100
|$17,690
|$20,949
|Clean
|$11,016
|$16,132
|$19,053
|Average
|$8,848
|$13,015
|$15,260
|Rough
|$6,679
|$9,898
|$11,468
Estimated values
2006 BMW M3 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,723
|$18,826
|$21,293
|Clean
|$13,404
|$17,167
|$19,366
|Average
|$10,766
|$13,850
|$15,511
|Rough
|$8,127
|$10,533
|$11,656