Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$2,645
|$2,900
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,330
|$2,555
|Average
|$1,393
|$1,699
|$1,864
|Rough
|$864
|$1,068
|$1,174
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,187
|$2,645
|$2,900
|Clean
|$1,922
|$2,330
|$2,555
|Average
|$1,393
|$1,699
|$1,864
|Rough
|$864
|$1,068
|$1,174
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,096
|$2,517
|$2,751
|Clean
|$1,843
|$2,216
|$2,423
|Average
|$1,336
|$1,616
|$1,768
|Rough
|$828
|$1,016
|$1,113
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GX 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,985
|$2,438
|$2,688
|Clean
|$1,745
|$2,147
|$2,368
|Average
|$1,264
|$1,566
|$1,728
|Rough
|$784
|$984
|$1,088
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,251
|$2,716
|$2,973
|Clean
|$1,978
|$2,392
|$2,619
|Average
|$1,434
|$1,744
|$1,911
|Rough
|$889
|$1,096
|$1,203
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$2,570
|$2,824
|Clean
|$1,858
|$2,263
|$2,487
|Average
|$1,346
|$1,650
|$1,815
|Rough
|$835
|$1,037
|$1,143
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,265
|$2,731
|$2,990
|Clean
|$1,991
|$2,405
|$2,634
|Average
|$1,443
|$1,753
|$1,922
|Rough
|$895
|$1,102
|$1,210
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,985
|$2,438
|$2,689
|Clean
|$1,745
|$2,147
|$2,369
|Average
|$1,264
|$1,566
|$1,729
|Rough
|$784
|$984
|$1,088