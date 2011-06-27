  1. Home
2002 Oldsmobile Alero Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,187$2,645$2,900
Clean$1,922$2,330$2,555
Average$1,393$1,699$1,864
Rough$864$1,068$1,174
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL2 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,187$2,645$2,900
Clean$1,922$2,330$2,555
Average$1,393$1,699$1,864
Rough$864$1,068$1,174
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,096$2,517$2,751
Clean$1,843$2,216$2,423
Average$1,336$1,616$1,768
Rough$828$1,016$1,113
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GX 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,985$2,438$2,688
Clean$1,745$2,147$2,368
Average$1,264$1,566$1,728
Rough$784$984$1,088
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,251$2,716$2,973
Clean$1,978$2,392$2,619
Average$1,434$1,744$1,911
Rough$889$1,096$1,203
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GL1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,113$2,570$2,824
Clean$1,858$2,263$2,487
Average$1,346$1,650$1,815
Rough$835$1,037$1,143
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,265$2,731$2,990
Clean$1,991$2,405$2,634
Average$1,443$1,753$1,922
Rough$895$1,102$1,210
Estimated values
Estimated values
2002 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,985$2,438$2,689
Clean$1,745$2,147$2,369
Average$1,264$1,566$1,729
Rough$784$984$1,088
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2002 Oldsmobile Alero on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,858 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,263 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Oldsmobile Alero is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,858 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,263 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,858 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,263 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2002 Oldsmobile Alero. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2002 Oldsmobile Alero and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero ranges from $835 to $2,824, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2002 Oldsmobile Alero is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.