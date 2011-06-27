Estimated values
2006 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,324
|$3,437
|$4,063
|Clean
|$2,086
|$3,084
|$3,640
|Average
|$1,610
|$2,380
|$2,795
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,675
|$1,950
Estimated values
2006 Cadillac CTS 4dr Sedan (2.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,980
|$2,778
|$3,229
|Clean
|$1,777
|$2,493
|$2,893
|Average
|$1,372
|$1,923
|$2,221
|Rough
|$966
|$1,354
|$1,550
Estimated values
2006 Cadillac CTS Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$1,654
|$1,763
|Clean
|$1,323
|$1,484
|$1,580
|Average
|$1,021
|$1,145
|$1,213
|Rough
|$720
|$806
|$846