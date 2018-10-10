More about the 2019 Ford EcoSport

The 2019 Ford EcoSport is the most affordable SUV in Ford's lineup. Like other Fords, the base model is equipped with a lot of features at a reasonable price, with higher trims adding more comfort, convenience and luxury features. Multiple option packages are available on all but the base model. The 2019 Ford EcoSport is offered in S, SE, SES and Titanium trim levels. A fuel-sipping turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive are standard on all models except the SES. That sport-themed variant is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive. If you just want the stronger engine without the sport upgrades, good news: This powertrain is optional on the other models, too. The base S model is modestly equipped. Highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats and a cargo cover. The SE is a bit more expensive, but we think buyers will appreciate its extra amenities, which include foglights, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, a touchscreen, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The next two trim levels cost about the same but are vastly different. The previously mentioned SES adds the upgraded engine, a sport-tuned suspension and paddle shifters. You could also go with the luxurious Titanium, which counts leather upholstery and a premium audio system among its many additions. The 2019 Ford EcoSport is competitively priced among subcompact crossovers. Unfortunately, its fuel economy scores aren't as good as those of top-tier rivals, and there aren't any advanced safety features aside from blind-spot monitoring. The base turbocharged three-cylinder engine feels underpowered for a small crossover, especially if you're traveling with friends. The optional four-cylinder is more for small families or social butterflies. If you decide the 2019 Ford EcoSport is your ideal small crossover, be sure to check Edmunds pricing and inventory tools to find the perfect model for you.

2019 Ford EcoSport Overview

The 2019 Ford EcoSport is offered in the following submodels: EcoSport SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford EcoSport ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford EcoSport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 EcoSport 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 EcoSport.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford EcoSport ?

2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,370 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,753 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,753 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,617 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 23.8 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 2 2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,745 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $7,328 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,328 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,417 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 28.5 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 3 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,245 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,776 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,776 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,469 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is 7.3 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 8 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,100 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $7,696 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,696 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,404 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 26.4 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,255 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,912 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,912 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,343 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is 7 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Ford EcoSports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford EcoSport for sale near. There are currently 30 new 2019 EcoSports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,245 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford EcoSport.

Can't find a new 2019 Ford EcoSports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford EcoSport for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,222 .

Find a new Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,772 .

