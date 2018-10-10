  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(30)

2019 Ford EcoSport

What’s new

  • A few formerly optional features are standard this year
  • Part of the first EcoSport generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average cargo space for the class
  • All-wheel drive can be ordered at every trim level
  • Widespread availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Sync 3 infotainment interface is fast and easy to use
  • Aside from blind-spot monitoring, advanced safety aids aren't available
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Base engine might struggle while carrying passengers and cargo
  • Choppy, jittery ride on most road surfaces
Which EcoSport does Edmunds recommend?

The base S model is very reasonably priced, but we think the younger buyers Ford is trying to appeal to won't be impressed with its lack of tech features. The SE is quite a bit more expensive, but its list of added features is extensive. Its Sync 3 touchscreen interface is one of the best in the business and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, along with satellite radio. The heated front seats are a nice addition, too. Order the four-cylinder/AWD combo if you plan on carrying friends since the standard three-cylinder is painfully slow.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.8 / 10

With a name like EcoSport, you might assume Ford's newest crossover offers a high-octane driving experience with an eye toward efficiency. In reality, it doesn't deliver on either front. Fuel economy is just so-so, and acceleration doesn't reach the modest bar set by the rest of the class. But a large, flexible cargo area and an intuitive technology interface make the 2019 Ford EcoSport a viable choice for shoppers.

Even though the Ford EcoSport's been on sale in other countries for the better part of a decade, its interior feels remarkably new. The cabin design is similar to what you'll find in other small Fords, and the materials quality is appropriate for the price. Four adults should fit without issue — provided they aren't exceptionally tall — and the cargo area is one of the largest in the class. We also like the Sync 3 infotainment system. With an intuitive interface and quick reactions to user inputs, we think it's one of the best systems out there.

That isn't to say the EcoSport is without faults. Aside from the slow acceleration and middling fuel economy, the ride is rougher compared to rivals, the throttle is jumpy, and thick pillars impact outward visibility. And while the touchscreen interface is better than most, the lack of advanced driving aids might deter some tech-savvy shoppers.

In a broader sense, the EcoSport doesn't offer anything unique. Buyers looking for a fun-to-drive crossover might consider the Mazda CX-3 or the Toyota C-HR. The Honda HR-V has more passenger and cargo space, while the Subaru Crosstrek and the Jeep Renegade both offer rugged off-road ability.

2019 Ford EcoSport models

The 2019 Ford EcoSport is a five-passenger subcompact crossover that slots below the Escape in Ford's SUV lineup. The EcoSport S is pretty well equipped, with available all-wheel drive and most basic amenities you'll want from a modern car. The SE is quite a bit pricier, but its list of added features is extensive. From there, buyers can go in one of two ways: the sport-themed SES — adding the EcoSport's upgraded engine and standard all-wheel drive — or the luxurious Titanium, with leather upholstery and a B&O Play premium sound system.

EcoSport S, SE and Titanium models with front-wheel drive are powered by a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine (123 horsepower, 125 pound-feet of torque). Optional for those models and standard on the SES is all-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (166 hp, 149 lb-ft). Both engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The short list of standard equipment on the base S model is indicative of its modest price. Features include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, height-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split rear seats, a cargo cover, a removable cargo floor panel, Bluetooth, a 4.2-inch central display screen, and a six-speaker audio system with two USB ports.

Upgrading to the SE equips the EcoSport with LED running lights, foglights, a windshield wiper de-icer, body-colored exterior accents, roof rails, rear privacy glass, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, automatic climate control, an upgraded driver information display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with the Sync 3 interface, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

The SE's optional Convenience package further adds blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, interior ambient lighting, a navigation system, an 8-inch touchscreen, a seven-speaker audio system, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 110-volt household-style power outlet.

The SES is the somewhat sporty variant. It has the contents of the Convenience package and the 2.0-liter engine/AWD combo, along with 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, black exterior styling elements, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heated steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, and leather upholstery with cloth inserts. The new Black Appearance package adds a black roof and hood decal.

The luxe Titanium builds off the contents of the SE with the Convenience package, further adding 17-inch wheels, chrome exterior trim, body-colored bumpers, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, and a 10-speaker B&O Play premium audio system with HD radio.

A keyless entry keypad and remote engine start are stand-alone options on every trim level.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford EcoSport Titanium (turbo 1.0-liter inline-3 | 6-speed automatic | FWD), with additional impressions of a Ford EcoSport SES (2.0-liter inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall6.8 / 10
Driving6.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

6.0
A short wheelbase makes for sharp handling that would benefit from better tires, but there's no helping the underpowered engine. This car is just slow and its sluggish transmission doesn't help. The brakes are good, but otherwise it's a well-balanced subcompact lacking muscle.

Acceleration

5.0
There isn't much. Unless the three-cylinder engine's turbochargers are spooled up and ready for action, it requires a Herculean effort to bring the EcoSport to highway speeds. In Edmunds testing, it required 11.4 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop, one of the most leisurely paces in this segment. Selecting the 2.0-liter/AWD combo shaves a full second off the 0-60 mph time.

Braking

7.0
There's a delay between the application of the brake pedal and the car slowing in earnest. Firm pressure is required for stopping power, but slowing is smooth and stable. No pulling or drama in emergency stops. It stopped from 60 mph in 124 feet — just shy of average for the class.

Steering

6.0
The steering feels fairly accurate in direction and offers confidence that the car will go where the wheel commands it. But the steering feel is abysmal; it's as though the steering wheel is connected to the tires with only a large rubber band. It's a strange sensation that's hard to get accustomed to.

Handling

6.5
Despite the EcoSport's top-heavy looks, body roll isn't severe. You can whip the EcoSport into curves with some confidence if you're mindful of the car's front-weight bias. (The rear end likes to wiggle when driven hard.) Grippier tires would reclaim a measure of sport, but this is not a car for spirited driving.

Drivability

5.5
It feels frenetic and over-caffeinated in dense urban traffic. The transmission is indecisive about whether it needs to save fuel or deliver quick acceleration, yet it's not particularly good at either. Long intervals between gear changes means the EcoSport tends to bog down during upshifts.

Comfort

7.0
The supportive seats, a relatively quiet engine, and strong climate control hit the essential points for a comfortable cabin. But backseat passengers may not be as enthused. Ride quality suffers in the pursuit of sporty handling, yielding a choppy, jostling ride on all but the smoothest pavement.

Seat comfort

6.5
The unobtrusive side bolsters offer easy entry and exit, and they still manage to secure front passengers in fast turns. The seat bottoms are firm and comfy, but the seatbacks feel flat as boards. The rear seats are flat, shapeless and utilitarian. The combination of power seat adjustments and manual lumbar controls is clumsy.

Ride comfort

6.0
The EcoSport delivers a choppy, bumpy ride on most road surfaces. It won't rattle your teeth, but this car lacks the refined damping of a competitor such as the Mazda CX-3. It handles road undulations well, but it gets bounced around by the sharper impacts of bad, rashy pavement.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The three-cylinder's small-engine snarl makes its way into the cabin, but it sounds surprisingly good, even when pushed. The cabin does a good job muting most road and tire noise, and at idle you'll barely hear the engine. But while road and wind noise is hushed, large and small impacts still creep into the cabin.

Interior

7.0
The cabin is just roomy enough, but smarter packaging would open it up — the deep dashboard gobbles valuable real estate (and creates forward blind spots). Otherwise, the controls are intuitively placed, save for the tacked-on touchscreen display, which feels, well, tacky and could be executed better.

Ease of use

7.5
Most common controls are simple to read and within easy reach, but the steering wheel and stalk buttons are a bit cryptic. The touchscreen, basically a tablet affixed to the dash, is tricky. Its vertical orientation requires a steady finger to enter commands. A separate controller would be preferable.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The front seat height is just right, and short thigh bolsters make it easy to slide in and out. The rear seats are trickier — the seat bottoms are placed higher than the front seats for a "stadium seating" effect — which is nice for rear passengers to see out the windshield, but it requires a noticeable step up.

Driving position

7.0
A decent range of power seat adjustments makes it easy to find a comfortable perch, whether you prefer traditional SUV "command"-style or lower "cockpit"-style angle. Thigh-angle adjustment would be nice especially for taller drivers on long drives.

Roominess

7.0
The driver and front passenger get good headroom and legroom, but they'll fight over a tiny armrest surface. Rear seat room is decent, but 6-foot-tall front passengers will make things tight for the passenger behind them. There's a good sense of space between the seats and the door panels. The cabin doesn't feel claustrophobic.

Visibility

6.0
Forward visibility is obscured by large windshield pillars, while small sail windows at the pillar bases make futile attempts to reclaim some of that visibility. Thick rear window pillars also create large blind spots. The narrow rear window doesn't help. Blind-spot monitoring is a welcome feature.

Quality

7.0
The EcoSport looks and feels solid overall, but our test car had an annoying and persistent unidentified rattle from the rear of the cabin.

Utility

7.0
Like the larger Escape, the EcoSport suits active lifestyles. The EcoSport offers cargo space similar to the Jeep Renegade and the Mini Countryman and a bit larger than the Mazda CX-3. It requires an orchestrated seat and headrest flipping/folding routine to yield maximum space. The left-hinged tailgate opens to the side for curbside cargo-loading.

Small-item storage

7.0
There's a very skinny but deep center console up front with a handy tray. The door pockets offer bottle holders and long molded channels for phones, snacks and personal items. The mobile phone cutout/shelf for the front passenger is a nice touch.

Cargo space

7.5
With 20.9 cubic feet behind the second row, and 50 cubes of maximum cargo space, the EcoSport makes a compelling case to drivers who like to move around with outdoor and weekend gear or shopping-trip hauls. It's more space than most rivals offer, although it's well short of what you'd get by sizing up.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
Lower LATCH anchors aren't very easy to access. The seat backing is pretty stiff, and you'll need to work the buckles to push them past the stiff upholstery and connect with the LATCH hooks. There are three tethers behind the rear seatbacks.

Technology

7.0
The optional Sync 3 infotainment system is fast and useful. Response time to inputs and commands is blazing. Voice controls require deliberate sequence and syntax. It's easy to learn but clumsy. Bypass with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto if you can. The B&O Play audio system, standard on this trim, exceeds expectations for segment.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included with Sync 3, which comes standard on SE trims and above. (The base S model offers a basic Sync system.) Other devices can be integrated into the EcoSport's basic Bluetooth or wired Sync system.

Driver aids

6.0
It offers a rearview camera and blind-spot monitoring (almost a necessity owing to the enormous rear blind spot) but no other more advanced features, such as automatic emergency braking or lane departure warning. They're not even optional.

Voice control

7.0
Voice controls are limited to phone, navigation and audio commands, but they work well enough within those parameters. Users need to follow a fairly rigid sequence, and clear enunciation is key. Voice command defaults to Siri when an iPhone is plugged into the USB even when operating outside of CarPlay. Odd.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford EcoSport.

5 star reviews: 70%
4 star reviews: 17%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 13%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 30 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • comfort
  • technology
  • fuel efficiency
  • infotainment system
  • climate control
  • driving experience
  • handling & steering
  • seats
  • visibility
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • spaciousness
  • appearance
  • wheels & tires
  • doors
  • maintenance & parts
  • acceleration
  • value
  • cup holders
  • sound system
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Surprising comfort for a small SUV.
Verdayne Miley,
SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)

We love our little Ecosport SE. I'm a big fellow, & still have enough room. The 1.0L engine is a bit short on hp, but it's okay. Nice features including the blind spot alerts, heated seats, 8 inch touch screen, & we love the SiriusXM.

5 out of 5 stars, Under rated and a tremendous w/dealer incentives
RichG,
Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)

If you read the various reviews you know this is one of the lowest rated mini Suv's on the market. The top complaints seemed to be about lack of power, poor gas mileage, and suggestion's the car might be better suited for in town driving only. My experience is these reports are totally unfounded. After my first 1,000 miles of driving I never sensed a lack of power in the car under normal driving conditions. The engine and transmission are super smooth even at highway speeds of up to 75mph. No shaking. No vibration. No increase in engine noise. Steering has an excellent feel to it. Inside the cabin, I have read reviews comparing this car to a tall Fiesta. I owned a Fiesta and the Ecosport seems much more roomy inside with plenty of room for my knees on either side. Fuel economy averaged 32.5 in mostly in town driving. This was accomplished by keeping a light foot on the pedal. This car also has a gas saving engine turn off feature that works so seamlessly I hardly notice it is working. I have driven several cars where there was a shuddering once you start moving after a traffic light. This was not the case with the Ecosport. Storage area is another plus. It allows the rear passenger seats to fold completely flat. The one area I was sorely disappointed in was the performance of the premium 10 speaker B&O system. It sounded tinny, and congested and was vastly inferior to the standard system on my Hyundai Elantra. Checking the replacement cost for the individual speakers, I found they averaged about $20 each. In other words, junk. So in order to remedy the poor sound I went to a local auto stereo store and was told that in order to upgrade the amplifier I needed a $500 device in addition to the replacement amp in order to translate the digital signals from the head unit to the new amplifier. This basically makes upgrading the amp non cost effective. The good news is the existing amp can be used to power premium replacement speakers. My choice was the Focal Expert Flax 2 way components for the front. This represented a significant upgrade to the sound of the system. The morale of the story is that if you are considering buying the Titanium for the premium system I would recommend you save your money and get the SE which will allow you to replace the amp and speakers without issue.

5 out of 5 stars, Great little SUV
Ford fan,
SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

This is a great little version of an SUV it's a smaller version it's perfect for somebody who doesn't want the big gas guzzlersit's just perfect for young family or someone who just wants a small version of an SUV the only thing that I would see negative is it just needs a little more leg room in the back but who's driving it just for themselves it's perfectI love my Ford escape but I wanted to downsize and this was the perfect version for downsizing to I'm very very happy with it

5 out of 5 stars, Best Little SUV
JB,
SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)

I have a 2019 SE with the SE Convenience Package . This SUV drives great, Very quite even at 80MPH. Just got mine and took it on a 700 mile trip. Averaged 32 Mpg and that was driving between 75-80. I noticed that I'm getting 5 more MPG when using 93 octane. I really like it and hope it will last me at least 2 years. Don't listen to BS reviews until you try it for yourself. Update:. Now at 12000 miles and 7 months in. Still love it. Haven't had any problems. I've been doing the oil changes myself every 3000 miles. Motorcraft full synthetic 5-20 and Motorcraft filters. Still using super unleaded. Averaging 29 Mpg combined city and hwy total over the last 12000 miles. It's still quite and smooth. Heated seats get really hot on high setting. No complaints yet.

Write a review

See all 30 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr SUV features & specs
SE 4dr SUV
1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$23,150
MPG 27 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower123 hp @ 6000 rpm
SE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SE 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$24,650
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower166 hp @ 6500 rpm
S 4dr SUV features & specs
S 4dr SUV
1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$19,995
MPG 27 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower123 hp @ 6000 rpm
SES 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SES 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$27,275
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower166 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all 2019 Ford EcoSport features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite EcoSport safety features:

Integrated Blind-Spot Mirrors
Reduces blind spots with a smaller, angled mirror within each exterior mirror.
Rearview Camera
Displays an image of the area right behind the rear bumper in the central display screen.
Blind-Spot Information System
Alerts the driver when vehicles are in the EcoSport's blind spots.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover20.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front TestNot Tested

Ford EcoSport vs. the competition

Ford EcoSport vs. Ford Escape

As a compact crossover, the Ford Escape is a next step up from the subcompact EcoSport. The Escape was last redesigned back in 2013, and the cabin is starting to show its age, but it's a noticeable improvement over the EcoSport's interior. The Escape offers much more room than its pint-sized counterpart, and its gutsy engines don't feel overburdened with additional passengers or cargo. If you can stretch your budget a bit, the Escape is much more rewarding to own and drive.

Compare Ford EcoSport & Ford Escape features

Ford EcoSport vs. Honda HR-V

The Honda HR-V takes a page from the playbook of the Honda Fit hatchback: Offer clever storage solutions to minimize the drawbacks of an inherently small vehicle. The rear seat bottoms can flip up to store tall items, while the front passenger seat can recline all the way back so you can carry long packages. The HR-V's engine is more fuel-efficient than either of the EcoSport's motors, though we give the nod to the Ford in terms of infotainment system ease of use.

Compare Ford EcoSport & Honda HR-V features

Ford EcoSport vs. Chevrolet Trax

Like the HR-V, the Chevrolet Trax subcompact crossover is one of the EcoSport's direct rivals. The Trax's seats are much more comfortable than the EcoSport's, and its turbocharged engine gives it a little more pep in its step. At the same time, the EPA fuel economy estimates are nearly identical between the two vehicles.

Compare Ford EcoSport & Chevrolet Trax features

FAQ

Is the Ford EcoSport a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 EcoSport both on the road and at the track, giving it a 6.8 out of 10. You probably care about Ford EcoSport fuel economy, so it's important to know that the EcoSport gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the EcoSport has 20.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford EcoSport. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Ford EcoSport?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford EcoSport:

  • A few formerly optional features are standard this year
  • Part of the first EcoSport generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Ford EcoSport reliable?

To determine whether the Ford EcoSport is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the EcoSport. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the EcoSport's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Ford EcoSport a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Ford EcoSport is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 EcoSport and gave it a 6.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 EcoSport is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford EcoSport?

The least-expensive 2019 Ford EcoSport is the 2019 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,995.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,150
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,650
  • S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $19,995
  • SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,275
  • Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,160
  • S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,590
  • Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,610
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford EcoSport?

If you're interested in the Ford EcoSport, the next question is, which EcoSport model is right for you? EcoSport variants include SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), and SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A). For a full list of EcoSport models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Ford EcoSport

The 2019 Ford EcoSport is the most affordable SUV in Ford's lineup. Like other Fords, the base model is equipped with a lot of features at a reasonable price, with higher trims adding more comfort, convenience and luxury features. Multiple option packages are available on all but the base model.

The 2019 Ford EcoSport is offered in S, SE, SES and Titanium trim levels. A fuel-sipping turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive are standard on all models except the SES. That sport-themed variant is equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive. If you just want the stronger engine without the sport upgrades, good news: This powertrain is optional on the other models, too.

The base S model is modestly equipped. Highlights include 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, height-adjustable front seats and a cargo cover. The SE is a bit more expensive, but we think buyers will appreciate its extra amenities, which include foglights, rear parking sensors, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats, upgraded cloth upholstery, a touchscreen, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

The next two trim levels cost about the same but are vastly different. The previously mentioned SES adds the upgraded engine, a sport-tuned suspension and paddle shifters. You could also go with the luxurious Titanium, which counts leather upholstery and a premium audio system among its many additions.

The 2019 Ford EcoSport is competitively priced among subcompact crossovers. Unfortunately, its fuel economy scores aren't as good as those of top-tier rivals, and there aren't any advanced safety features aside from blind-spot monitoring. The base turbocharged three-cylinder engine feels underpowered for a small crossover, especially if you're traveling with friends. The optional four-cylinder is more for small families or social butterflies. If you decide the 2019 Ford EcoSport is your ideal small crossover, be sure to check Edmunds pricing and inventory tools to find the perfect model for you.

2019 Ford EcoSport Overview

The 2019 Ford EcoSport is offered in the following submodels: EcoSport SUV. Available styles include SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford EcoSport?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford EcoSport and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 EcoSport 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 EcoSport.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford EcoSport and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 EcoSport featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford EcoSport?

2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,370. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $6,753 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $6,753 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,617.

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 23.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Ford EcoSport SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,745. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $7,328 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,328 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,417.

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 28.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,245. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,776 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,776 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,469.

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2019 Ford EcoSport SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $29,100. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $7,696 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $7,696 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,404.

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 26.4% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A)

The 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,255. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is trending $1,912 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,912 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $25,343.

The average savings for the 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) is 7% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Ford EcoSport Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Ford EcoSports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford EcoSport for sale near. There are currently 30 new 2019 EcoSports listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,245 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford EcoSport.

Can't find a new 2019 Ford EcoSports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford EcoSport for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,222.

Find a new Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,772.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford EcoSport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

