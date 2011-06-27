  1. Home
2021 Ford EcoSport

What’s new

  • Six-way power driver's seat now standard on SES and Titanium trims
  • Cargo cover and package tray included on SE trim and above
  • Minor exterior styling changes
  • Part of the first EcoSport generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average cargo space for the class
  • All-wheel drive can be ordered on every trim level
  • Widespread availability of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Sync 3 infotainment interface is fast and easy to use
  • Aside from blind-spot monitoring, advanced safety features aren't available
  • Below-average fuel economy
  • Base engine can struggle while carrying passengers and cargo
  • Choppy, jittery ride on most surfaces
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2018
MSRP Starting at
$19,995
Save as much as $746 with Edmunds

2021 Ford EcoSport pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ford EcoSport.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    SES 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    SES 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$27,575
    MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower166 hp @ 6500 rpm
    SE 4dr SUV features & specs
    SE 4dr SUV
    1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$23,450
    MPG 27 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower123 hp @ 6000 rpm
    S 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    S 4dr SUV AWD
    2.0L 4cyl 6A
    MSRP$21,590
    MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower166 hp @ 6500 rpm
    S 4dr SUV features & specs
    S 4dr SUV
    1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A
    MSRP$19,995
    MPG 27 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower123 hp @ 6000 rpm
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover20.4%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact TestNot Tested
    Roof Strength TestNot Tested
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front TestNot Tested

    FAQ

    Is the Ford EcoSport a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 EcoSport both on the road and at the track. The EcoSport gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. The EcoSport has 20.9 cubic feet of trunk space.

    What's new in the 2021 Ford EcoSport?

    What's new for the 2021 Ford EcoSport:

    • Six-way power driver's seat now standard on SES and Titanium trims
    • Cargo cover and package tray included on SE trim and above
    • Minor exterior styling changes
    • Part of the first EcoSport generation introduced for 2018
    Learn more

    Is the Ford EcoSport reliable?

    To determine whether the Ford EcoSport is reliable, read authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the EcoSport.

    Is the 2021 Ford EcoSport a good car?

    Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 EcoSport is a good car.

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ford EcoSport?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ford EcoSport is the 2021 Ford EcoSport S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,995.

    Other versions include:

    • SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,575
    • SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $23,450
    • S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $21,590
    • S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $19,995
    • SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,950
    • Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $27,715
    • Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $26,265
    What are the different models of Ford EcoSport?

    EcoSport variants include SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A).

    2021 Ford EcoSport Overview

    The 2021 Ford EcoSport is offered in the following submodels: EcoSport SUV. Available styles include SES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A), Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Titanium 4dr SUV (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ford EcoSport?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ford EcoSport and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 EcoSport.

    Shop car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ford EcoSport for sale near you.

