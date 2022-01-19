The 2022 Ford EcoSport is an extra-small crossover and Ford's most affordable SUV. Slotting under the larger Ford Escape, the EcoSport is only a few inches longer than the old Ford Fiesta hatchback. While that sounds small, the EcoSport actually has a reasonable amount of cargo and passenger space for its size. Ford updated the EcoSport just last year with slightly refreshed interior styling as well as additional features for some trims. For 2022, the EcoSport gets some changes under the hood, namely it drops the base turbocharged engine. We're fine with that since the EcoSport's base engine was anemic and struggled when loaded with passengers. More notably, all EcoSport models now come standard with all-wheel drive.

When the EcoSport debuted in the U.S. in 2018, there were only a handful of offerings in this class. That's changed significantly, with new and excellent entries such as the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Mazda CX-30 and Volkswagen Taos. Some of Edmunds' other favorites include the Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos and Subaru Crosstrek. If your heart is set on a Ford, check out the larger Escape. It's a much newer and more refined vehicle than the EcoSport for not too much more money. It even gets better fuel economy than its little sibling. The EcoSport might be affordable, but it feels far behind the times. Check out our Expert Rating below for our test team's complete report.