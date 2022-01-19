2022 Ford EcoSport
- 10 Colors
- 4 Trims
2022 Ford EcoSport Review
- Above-average cargo space for the class
- Infotainment interface is easy to use
- Aside from blind-spot monitoring, advanced driver aids aren't available
- Below-average fuel economy
- Poor outward visibility and blind spots
- Choppy, jittery ride on most surfaces
- All-wheel drive standard on all trims
- Base turbocharged engine dropped from lineup
- Part of the first EcoSport generation introduced for 2018
The 2022 Ford EcoSport is an extra-small crossover and Ford's most affordable SUV. Slotting under the larger Ford Escape, the EcoSport is only a few inches longer than the old Ford Fiesta hatchback. While that sounds small, the EcoSport actually has a reasonable amount of cargo and passenger space for its size. Ford updated the EcoSport just last year with slightly refreshed interior styling as well as additional features for some trims. For 2022, the EcoSport gets some changes under the hood, namely it drops the base turbocharged engine. We're fine with that since the EcoSport's base engine was anemic and struggled when loaded with passengers. More notably, all EcoSport models now come standard with all-wheel drive.
When the EcoSport debuted in the U.S. in 2018, there were only a handful of offerings in this class. That's changed significantly, with new and excellent entries such as the Chevrolet Trailblazer, Mazda CX-30 and Volkswagen Taos. Some of Edmunds' other favorites include the Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos and Subaru Crosstrek. If your heart is set on a Ford, check out the larger Escape. It's a much newer and more refined vehicle than the EcoSport for not too much more money. It even gets better fuel economy than its little sibling. The EcoSport might be affordable, but it feels far behind the times. Check out our Expert Rating below for our test team's complete report.
Our verdict
6.8 / 10
The Ford EcoSport's name suggests a harmonic vision of performance and efficiency. Alas, there's nothing very sporty or economical about its wheezy three-cylinder engine. We're also disappointed with the choppy ride quality and lack of advanced safety features. A large cargo area makes it a compelling choice for active lifestyles, however.
How does the EcoSport drive?
6.0
The three-cylinder engine is woefully underpowered. Even with the turbocharger spooled up, it takes a long time to bring the EcoSport up to highway speeds. In Edmunds' testing, 0-60 mph took 11.4 seconds — one of the slowest paces in the segment. Further slowing things down is the automatic transmission's indecisive nature.
The EcoSport doesn't exhibit much body roll when going around turns, though ultimate handling grip is modest due to the economy-oriented tires. Steering feel is abysmal — it feels as though the steering wheel is connected to the tires with ony a large rubber band. It's a strange sensation that's hard to get accustomed to. A firm push on the brake pedal is required for stopping power.
How comfortable is the EcoSport?
7.0
Though the side bolsters aren't very wide, they manage to secure front passengers in fast turns. The seat bottoms are firm and comfy, but the seatbacks feel flat as boards. The rear seats are similarly flat and shapeless. Ride comfort isn't much better. The EcoSport's ride is choppy and bumpy on most surfaces. It handles road undulations well, but it still gets bounced around by the sharper impacts of bad pavement.
More positively, the automatic climate control works well and the seat heaters get hot quickly. Road and wind noise is hushed, but you do get a little bit of engine noise, though the three-cylinder sounds surprisingly good.
How’s the interior?
7.0
The EcoSport's cabin is just roomy enough, but smarter packaging would open it up even more. For example, the deep dashboard gobbles valuable real estate. Thick front and rear roof pillars create significant blind spots. Most controls are easy to reach, though some labels are cryptic, and some virtual buttons on the vertically oriented touchscreen are hard to hit.
It's easy to find an agreeable position in the driver's seat. It's easy to get into the front, but the raised "stadium-style" rear seats make it tricky to gracefully enter and exit.
How’s the tech?
7.0
We highly recommend selecting a trim level with the Sync 3 infotainment system — it's fast and easy to use, and it adds Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. The high-definition screen provides a navigation display that is sharp and sophisticated. The optional B&O audio system exceeds expectations for the segment.
A rearview camera is standard, and a blind-spot monitor is optional. Though advanced safety sytems are becoming common even in this bargain-priced segment, they aren't available on the EcoSport. A Wi-Fi hotspot is a relatively exotic feature in this price class, however. The voice commands are highly structured; your smartphone's voice assistant is better.
How’s the storage?
7.0
Like the larger Escape, the EcoSport suits active lifestyles. With 20.9 cubic feet of space behind the second row, the cargo area is roughly the same size as the Jeep Renegade's and a bit larger than the Mazda CX-3's. Folding the rear seats increases space to 50 cubic feet, but you'll have to manipulate the front seats and fold the rear headrests down to yield max space. The left-hinged tailgate opens to side for curbside cargo-loading.
In-cabin storage is sufficient, with a skinny but deep center console and useful door pocket storage. Installing car seats is tough — the car seat anchors are hidden behind stiff upholstery.
How’s the fuel economy?
6.5
We managed 25.9 mpg on our 115-mile mixed driving evaluation loop: decent but short of the EPA-estimated 28 mpg combined. Our result was actually closer to the optional all-wheel-drive model's rating. The EcoSport's sluggishness gave us high hopes for better fuel efficiency, but we were ultimately disappointed.
Is the EcoSport a good value?
6.5
At nearly $27,000 as tested, our Titanium test vehicle was quite pricey for a subcompact crossover. A larger Escape or other crossover delivers more for the same, or less, money. You either really need to like the EcoSport's diminutive size (understandable given its parking ease) or just like its style. Build quality is solid overall, but a persistent, unidentified rattle from the rear of our test vehicle's cabin was annoying.
Bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage is for three years/36,000 miles, while the powertrain is covered for five years/60,000 miles. Roadside assistance is included for five years/60,000 miles (and includes towing to a nearby Ford dealer, battery jump and fuel delivery).
Wildcard
7.0
Depending how you define "sport," this small Ford could be a decent pick for a small SUV. It has decent cargo space and promises thrifty performance. But it really needs grippier tires, quicker acceleration, and a total overhaul of steering feel to be truly sporty. There are better choices for a fun-driving small crossover SUV.
Which EcoSport does Edmunds recommend?
Ford EcoSport models
The 2022 Ford EcoSport is available in four trim levels: S, SE, SES and Titanium. All EcoSport models now use the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (166 horsepower, 149 lb-ft) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.
S
It's lightly equipped with:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Cruise control
- Power windows and locks
- Six-speaker audio system
- Two USB charging ports
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
SE
The SE builds off the base S model with a number of additional features. Changes include:
- LED running lights
- Foglights
- Body-colored door handles and trim
- Roof rails
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- Automatic climate control
- Sunroof
- Tinted rear windows
- Heated front seats
- Satellite radio
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Integrated navigation system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible behind the vehicle when parking)
Notable options include:
- SE Convenience package
- 110-volt power outlet
- Ambient interior lighting
- Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while in reverse)
- Seven-speaker audio system
- SE Appearance package
- 17-inch wheels
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
SES
The SES is the most stylish member of the lineup, with lots of gloss black and dark-colored accents. The SES comes with all the SE features, adding:
- Standard SE Convenience package
- Black 17-inch wheels
- Sport suspension
- Heated steering wheel
- Leather upholstery with cloth inserts
- Power-adjustable driver's seat
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Heated exterior mirrors
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Titanium
The EcoSport Titanium builds off the midlevel SE trim's features. Where the SES goes for style, the Titanium aims toward comfort. Besides the standard SE Convenience package, the Titanium includes:
- Chrome and metallic exterior accents
- Heated steering wheel
- Leather upholstery
- Auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Heated exterior mirrors
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Nine-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system
Ford EcoSport vs. the competition
2022 Ford EcoSport
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Ford EcoSport vs. Volkswagen Taos
The Volkswagen Taos is one of the newest vehicles in its class, only making the already dated EcoSport seem even more behind the times. While it lacks the Ford's standard all-wheel drive, the Volkswagen excels in just about every other area, from in-car tech to on-road comfort and general driving dynamics. It's also available with driver aids you won't find on the Ford.
Ford EcoSport vs. Chevrolet Trailblazer
Compared to its crosstown rival, the Chevrolet Trailblazer is a revelation. As with newer crossovers in this class, the Trailblazer proves that small doesn't have to mean cheap. It offers excellent in-car tech and a spacious, comfortable and stylish cabin. Like the Taos, the Trailblazer is available with a handful of advanced driver aids.
Ford EcoSport vs. Mazda CX-30
The CX-30 is one of the most well-appointed cars you'll find for under $30,000. The interior wouldn't look too out of place in a luxury car from just a few years ago, with sharp styling and a premium feel that hide its economy-car roots. It's sporty and fun to drive, all while achieving better fuel economy than the EcoSport. Mazda offers a full suite of driver aids with the CX-30.
Related 2022 Ford EcoSport info
