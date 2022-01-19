  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford EcoSport
  4. 2022 Ford EcoSport

2022 Ford EcoSport

Release Date: Spring 2022
Estimated Price: Starting at $22,000
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
ad labelAd
  • 10 Colors
  • 4 Trims
BUILD & PRICEFord.com
ad labelAd
8 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ford EcoSport
Explore Offers
Ford.com

Related 2022 Ford EcoSport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

Recommended

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates