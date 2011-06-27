Used 2008 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews
Own two Crown Vic's LX 2001 & 2008
The Crown Victoria is an iconic car. For long road trips and four trips around town this car has no competition. The Crown Victoria handles like a dream, it accelerates quickly into merging traffic on the freeway, it's a joy drive. It was a disappointment to see Ford just continue this car in 2011. I don't think that there will be another vehicle as reliable, as comfortable, or as cheap to operate As a Crown Victoria. There will be many on the road for the years to come because this powertrain has a long life. Parts are easy to obtain and repairs are relatively cheap and straightforward.
Luxury at a low price!
This car has been week maintained with all records available. It has newer tires, new battery, all electrical checked and only 109,000 freeway miles. It rides and drives like a dream and has a huge trunk and plenty of legroom in back. The front seats are lumbar adjustable, making for a comfortable long driving experience.
Great on duty and off duty...
As a veteran law enforcement officer I have driven a lot of police vehicles. The best patrol vehicle is a "Crown Vic" I love it so much I bought my own. This is a safe and reliable vehicle. When you drive it, it is so comfortable that it feels like your in your sofa chair. Why spend thousands more for a foreign vehicle. I trust my Crown Vic on duty and off duty.
Unbeatable
This is hands down the most dependable, well made,and has the most value of any vehicle I have ever owed. I purchased from a local dealer for 14,400, (original sticker in glove box @ 30k). There is absolutely nothing available tht offers what this car does for that kind of money. Unfortunately, I was hit by a drunk driver going about 15- 20mph while I was stopped at a corner. The drivers door took all of the impact from his 1989 Buick Park Ave. I was not injured and 3 weeks, a new door and paint later the car was back to me in perfect shape. Quiet, comfortable, fuel efficient, (20mpg mixed cylce) and unbelieveable safe. Why Ford quit making these is beyond me. Great Car!
The best car ever!!!
The best in its class, the best mileage I've ever seen for a 4.6L engine. Great reliability and parts a readily available. One of the best cars I've ever driven!
