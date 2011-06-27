Used 1999 Ford Contour SVT Sedan Consumer Reviews

A Classic Xtal , 10/04/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Performance, handling, total driving experience. The Contour SVT excells in all categories. Last year I took mine to an autocross competition and even the instructors were amazed at how well this car performed. We ran it through a training course and it did so well on the skidpad that we had to force it to break-loose to demonstrate the throttle- steer technique. I have driven and owned performance cars since I began driving (1964) and this car is the best "out-of-the-box" performer I have owned. Report Abuse

Fun with problems Erik , 04/27/2006 3 of 5 people found this review helpful You would do well to avoid any of these vehicles with a "clicking" noise coming from under the hood. This is what mine had and due to the same sound occurring on my previous car without any problems, this did not trouble me. About 3 months after purchasing the vehicle, there was a sound similar to that made when grounding a vehicle after a particularly high speed turn, then there was a severe loss of power. This turned out to be a dead motor ... which ended up costing more than the original price of the vehicle. Do not buy this vehicle unless it has a complete maintenance history with every possible thing that could go wrong being fixed prior to buying.

My heart breaks for the Contour SVT My Heart Breaks , 07/28/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My heart breaks for this car because it is truly fun to drive. I've put Borla exhaust on it with chrome tips and custom built cold air intake. It sounds great at low and high RPM. The turning capability is sensational, very responsive. Plus, it rides smooth at high speeds. But, almost everything that can go wrong on a car went wrong on this car. Most unrelieble car ever mad in fact. Since ive owned this car the linkage cable snapped when downshifting, the clutch went at about 15,000, the ant motor went, trunk leaks, O2 sensor replace numerous times, the highlights fogged up, radio turns on and off randomly, water pump dead, terrible gas mileage and most likely the worst AC unit ever replace 5X

What a ride! Mark , 02/17/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My experience over the 10 years that I owned my SVT was very positive. In 115,000 miles the only repair costs that I had was the water pump needed to be replaced and the radio wiring needed to be repaired, both of which were under $750.00 combined. Otherwise, this was a very reliable car that was a kick to drive! Almost all the miles I put on it were city driving (stop/start/potholes,etc..) and the engine was as good the day I sold it as it was the day I test drove it at the Ford dealership. I just bought a 2008 Ford Taurus and I will buy another Ford when it comes time to move onto the next. I have several friends with foreign cars that had a lot more trouble than I ever did with my Contour