Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid Consumer Reviews

C-Max 2014 performing well...UPDATE 3 years later richard_brown , 06/18/2014 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful I've had the C-Max for 3 month, and it's *great*. I'm above 52 MPG in my little commutes around our generally flat Southwest town -- have not taken it on freeway or long trips. It's very comfortable for the driver and passenger (not sure about that back seat), is zippy when it needs to be, and it's nice being elevated like a mini-SUV. I don't use the Sync system except for my MP3 player which sounds good. I'm spooked by the refuse-to-start reviews...and the other day the battery was dead! I just returned from a month-long trip, so I'm hoping that's the cause...and Ford is working on the issue judging by the forum posts at fordcmaxhybridforum.com...but still!!! UPDATE ALMOST 3 YEARS AFTER PURCHASE: The Ford C-Max is still *great*. At almost 20,000 miles the cumulative MPG is 51.9 -- I buy a tank of gas once per month or less (I'm in a warm climate in Arizona -- the MPG goes down during the cooler months). Ford fixed the "refuse-to-start" issue that I mentioned in my original post. I took it back to the dealer a couple of times, and the last time they did a software update to fix it -- that's where cars are nowadays! The C-Max is still comfortable, zippy and well-designed...actually I think the design is excellent with holders and controls placed where the driver can use them. I've taken it on a few 5-10 hour trips and it performed flawlessly (the MPG goes down at high speeds but is still in the 40+ range). All-in-all, I am a very satisfied customer. ANOTHER UPDATE ALMOST 4 YEARS AFTER PURCHASE: The Ford C-Max is still going great at almost 28,000 miles. The MPG is up to 52.7 after a hot summer. No complaints, and I've got my fingers crossed as we get into the car's middle age...hopefully I can keep it for another 2-3 years.. ANOTHER UPDATE 5+ YEARS AFTER PURCHASE: The Ford C-Max is still doing well after 41,000 miles. The MPG is at 51.5 after a ~900 mile road trip to San Diego -- it was 51.9 before the trip -- the electric drive is not used much on the freeways. I am still very satisfied with the car...too bad Ford is not making them anymore! :(( Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2014 4K review hounder219 , 11/04/2014 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Just a review of what I think so far. I have a 2014 SE without nav. I got this car because of I will be on the road quite a bit in the next few years a needed a good MPG car. Just completed a 3,200 mile trip with some 8 to 13hr runs and seating and controls are great. Front seats are awesome the rear not great. I'm 6'2" and felt very comfortable. This is my first SYNC car and the BT worked very well. Loved how all the controls worked and felt after the learning curve was completed. The car itself is very solid and quite. Not like the Prius or Honda Civic which I felt a bit like a tin can. Viability is awesome as are the mirrors. Update. Got 17,000 on the Cmax now. No problems except a rear strut/shock leaked oil and was replaced. Other things I've noted are that if the road is rough the interior noise is quite high. Not sure if different tires would make a difference. Update 22,000. Only problem is our 12v battery died and was replaced for free. One other thing about this car that I have come to hate. Turning Radius ! I swear my truck has a better turning radius. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Great Car! Dennis Molgaard , 08/08/2015 SEL 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful If you make several short trips a day, you will use no gas. It go's about 21 miles on all electricity before it switches to hybrid mode, which it does very smoothly. On a long trip of about 1000 miles, all hybrid I got 43 miles per gal. I normally drive about 15 miles a day back and forth to work and never use gas. It cost about .60cents to fully charge the batteries. So the cost of electricity, equal to the cost of gas, would give you about 100 MPG depending on the price per gallon of gas. * UPDATE - I have had the car for 3 years and still love it. Only had to replace the battery that initiates the starting of the car. There is a separate 12volt battery in the back of the car next to the battery pack. The dealer didn't know that and it took a day for them to learn about that. ** Edmunds shows this as a 2015. It is a 2014 *UPDATE - We have had the car 5 1/2 yrs and it is still a great car. It is a plug in electric and the large battery pack only goes about 10 miles now on a full charge, then switches to hybrid mode. It gets about 38 miles per gallon on a long trip on the freeway. We have had no repairs except the fog lights quit and an electrical switch board had to be replaced under warranty. We replaced the tires at 65,000. My wife loves the car. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car, worth taking the time to consider geobf , 07/17/2014 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Updated after over three years and 41k miles - now over 45MPG regularly. Pushes 50MPG when A/C is out of season. Very happy overall. Very happy with the car after 2200 miles and averaging 44 MPG in a mix of highway and city during my normal commute. Think of the car as a mini-minvan - some cargo capacity (not a ton without dropping the back seat) but a solid commuter vehicle. Will run on electric power up to about 65 MPH. Cute efficiency monitor to train you on best MPG. Driving over 70 will run engine all the time for lowest MPG. Definitely shop for the base SE model - much better deal and the manual cloth seats work just fine. I avoided the MyTouch radio and glad I did. Replaced an Escape hybrid so I knew about driving a hybrid but no problems with learning how to keep it on electric often. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value