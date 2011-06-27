As an older shopper, all of the items rated, like interior comfort, ride height, comfortable seats were all important. The C-max just hits that sweet spot. It is far and away so much better than my 2011 Prius. The interior is downright PLUSH. The 10 way power seats are the most comfortable of all the hybrids tested, which included the NIRO, and Ioniq. The pwr tailgate is another plus. By the way, I have been getting 24 miles range on pure electric alone, which takes care of all our around town trips. We seldom use the engine on these trips so my fuel mileage rating is currently 68.6 miles per gallon! It takes abt 6 hrs to charge a fully depleted battery, and that's on 120 volt outlet. I am amazed how much better this car is as opposed to my Prius. The Ford cvt does not whine like the Prius, acceleration is way better, sound insulation keeps the entire car quiet. I don't know why the C-MAX was not on my radar when I first started looking for a new hybrid, but I am sure glad I stopped to check it out! Ford has definitely upped their game! 02/10/18- I have not changed my opinion, the Ford continues to be far superior to the Prius in all areas. We now have 3000 miles of mostly local driving. Since this is mainly battery, my average MPG is now reading 91.1 mpg!! I absolutely love the fact that I can charge from a normal 120 volt outlet. It makes it so easy. The electric stays all electric until the charge is gone. I have noticed a shorter range in winter where electric seat heaters take the largest draw during use. When it does move into hybrid mode acceleration is way faster than the Prius. The only thing I would like would be for more storage up front. I might also add that everything works as intended. That is quite different from the Continental we had back in 2010. That was such a poor car, we traded it in for the Prius! Like I said before, Ford has really improved a significant amount.08/12/18-update. We now have about 6000 miles on car with a couple of vacation trips. My mileage showing on dash is 76.7 mpg. I can routinely get up to 28 miles on battery power alone. When home, we normally run short trips , usually a round trip is ALL on electric. When we get home, I plug into a 120 volt outlet and fully recharge within 6 hrs. Having 120 volt plugin is convenient. On the plus side, we also received a 4500 credit on our taxes, so it was like getting the plugin capability for free. The amazing part is that I have not noticed any increase in our electric bill. I wanted a car were I could wait in car and run air and all electrical while waiting and NOT run the gas engine. With the lithium batteries, this allows me to do so. With the Prius, with the nickel metal hydroxide batteries, I could not do without running the gas engine at least 2 or 3 times. The engine/battery switchover with the Ford is totally invisible, you don't notice it at all, not so with Prius. All in all, Ford has produced a great car. It is a shame that 2017 is last model year. They really needed to promote better. I guess Escape is next to get electric??? 02/15/19-update. Everything I have said above remains true today. We currently have about 9000 miles on the car and have been driving it further without battery power so mileage is recording 62.8mpg. I feel that this is still fantastic. Battery mileage in the winter has been reduced by about 50 percent. Everything still works on car and it has not been back to dealer. This was my experience with the Prius too. It is a shame they are not building the Energi any longer, but I believe the Cmax without the plugin is still on market for this one last year. When I take the car to our other house, a 240 mile trip, the recorded mileage is between 39-42mpg.

