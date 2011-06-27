Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Consumer Reviews

Great gas mileage DennisW , 08/16/2017 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Updating my CMax review, what a great car. Words can't explain the potential of this plug in Hybrid. To start I have 31,120 miles and have used 221 gallons of gas. Doing the math shows the mileage that is possible, it has achieved 140.27 mpg since new. My best tank of gas was 430 mpg and my worst tank was 32mpg. I went over a year without buying gas. I typically go around 30 miles on a charge. I have gone on a Sunday drive as far as 51 miles, while trying to see how far I could go. This 51 miles on a charge did take a lot of hyper mileing and slow speeds out on rural country roads. During the hot summer months in Oklahoma the battery still goes around 15+ miles on a charge. For anyone living in a small town or large city this is a car to consider. It is not at it's best on the freeways. Typically it gets around 40+ mpg on the open road. In city driving it's possible to never buy gas. Reading some test drives it seems that their purpose is to only focus on the low side of what the car can do. If you live less than 30 miles from your work and it does not include any high speed freeway driving you can go to and from work on one charge, this is a fact. I was so impressed with this car I purchased my wife a 2017 Fusion Energi. She has 11,300 miles and has used 62 gallons which is 182.26 mpg which is a 60/40 mix of driving on freeway and town. Her best tank so far was over 250 mpg and her worst was 34mpg. All I can say is this is a great car for anyone that wants to save on fuel and it does not take any trick driving to get great mileage. It will easily go 80 mph in all electric for a short distance, the trick is to not try to drive electric on the freeway save the battery for city driving by putting the car in EV later. I know of drivers that have gone over 11,000 miles on electric only. The ski is the limit if you really want to get a fun to drive little electric capable vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beats Prius hands down PHILIP MATUSCAK , 08/10/2017 Titanium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful As an older shopper, all of the items rated, like interior comfort, ride height, comfortable seats were all important. The C-max just hits that sweet spot. It is far and away so much better than my 2011 Prius. The interior is downright PLUSH. The 10 way power seats are the most comfortable of all the hybrids tested, which included the NIRO, and Ioniq. The pwr tailgate is another plus. By the way, I have been getting 24 miles range on pure electric alone, which takes care of all our around town trips. We seldom use the engine on these trips so my fuel mileage rating is currently 68.6 miles per gallon! It takes abt 6 hrs to charge a fully depleted battery, and that's on 120 volt outlet. I am amazed how much better this car is as opposed to my Prius. The Ford cvt does not whine like the Prius, acceleration is way better, sound insulation keeps the entire car quiet. I don't know why the C-MAX was not on my radar when I first started looking for a new hybrid, but I am sure glad I stopped to check it out! Ford has definitely upped their game! 02/10/18- I have not changed my opinion, the Ford continues to be far superior to the Prius in all areas. We now have 3000 miles of mostly local driving. Since this is mainly battery, my average MPG is now reading 91.1 mpg!! I absolutely love the fact that I can charge from a normal 120 volt outlet. It makes it so easy. The electric stays all electric until the charge is gone. I have noticed a shorter range in winter where electric seat heaters take the largest draw during use. When it does move into hybrid mode acceleration is way faster than the Prius. The only thing I would like would be for more storage up front. I might also add that everything works as intended. That is quite different from the Continental we had back in 2010. That was such a poor car, we traded it in for the Prius! Like I said before, Ford has really improved a significant amount.08/12/18-update. We now have about 6000 miles on car with a couple of vacation trips. My mileage showing on dash is 76.7 mpg. I can routinely get up to 28 miles on battery power alone. When home, we normally run short trips , usually a round trip is ALL on electric. When we get home, I plug into a 120 volt outlet and fully recharge within 6 hrs. Having 120 volt plugin is convenient. On the plus side, we also received a 4500 credit on our taxes, so it was like getting the plugin capability for free. The amazing part is that I have not noticed any increase in our electric bill. I wanted a car were I could wait in car and run air and all electrical while waiting and NOT run the gas engine. With the lithium batteries, this allows me to do so. With the Prius, with the nickel metal hydroxide batteries, I could not do without running the gas engine at least 2 or 3 times. The engine/battery switchover with the Ford is totally invisible, you don't notice it at all, not so with Prius. All in all, Ford has produced a great car. It is a shame that 2017 is last model year. They really needed to promote better. I guess Escape is next to get electric??? 02/15/19-update. Everything I have said above remains true today. We currently have about 9000 miles on the car and have been driving it further without battery power so mileage is recording 62.8mpg. I feel that this is still fantastic. Battery mileage in the winter has been reduced by about 50 percent. Everything still works on car and it has not been back to dealer. This was my experience with the Prius too. It is a shame they are not building the Energi any longer, but I believe the Cmax without the plugin is still on market for this one last year. When I take the car to our other house, a 240 mile trip, the recorded mileage is between 39-42mpg. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Way better than a Prius! TFear , 05/20/2017 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 21 of 22 people found this review helpful My last 4 cars were Priuses, my wife also drives a Prius. Her first response when she drove my C-Max was, "WOW!" I wanted a plug in, but the Prius plug in wasn't available yet in my state (plus, it's about 8 grand more than I paid for my C-Max), so I took a look at the C-Max Energi. SO GLAD I DID! I LOVE THIS CAR! It is better than the Prius in every possible way, except, possibly, reliability, which in the Prius is legendary, the C-Max could be too, just haven't had it long enough to know. It is faster, more quiet, much more comfortable, and the deal I got was unbelievable (especially when you include the $4,500 refundable federal tax credit!). I'm also getting more miles per charge than advertised, as much as 28 miles. Update: now that the cold weather has arrived, the range is down to about 16 miles, but I'm still averaging 76 mpg through the first 17,000 miles. You can charge it at home, fully charges overnight, with a regular outlet, as best we can tell, it cost about $20 per month in electricity, and, lucky for me, I have fast chargers available to me for free at my work (fully charges in just over 2 hours). I cannot recommend this car more highly! Crazy thing is, I never see any on the road? Ford, clearly, isn't doing a good enough job marketing this car, it blows the Prius away, and I know what I'm talking about, between my wife and me, we've had seven, never thought I'd by any other car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Meg-A-Watt--an awesome little car! Jdr Inca , 06/21/2017 SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful In energi model, battery takes up about half of the small hatchback area, but a cover over the battery gives a decent sized flat area for groceries, so can still fit a full cart load. Larger items, not so much. Rear seats fold down, but battery makes hump in what would be a large flat space. This cargo arrangement works for me, but really wouldn't work if I had full sized stroller or lots of gear. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse