Estimated values
2017 Ford C-Max Energi Titanium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,305
|$13,612
|$15,074
|Clean
|$11,930
|$13,203
|$14,597
|Average
|$11,180
|$12,386
|$13,643
|Rough
|$10,430
|$11,569
|$12,689
Estimated values
2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,020
|$12,375
|$13,879
|Clean
|$10,685
|$12,004
|$13,440
|Average
|$10,013
|$11,261
|$12,561
|Rough
|$9,341
|$10,518
|$11,683