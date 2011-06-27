Used 1992 Ford Bronco SUV Consumer Reviews

Best SUV ever dannyjr , 02/12/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I love my bronco had her going on 4 years now. shes holding tough at 167,000 miles on the 5.0 EVERYTIME i turn that key i put my foot in her and commence to beating the crap out of it. Never leaves me hanging and always starts shes been all over the beaches of nantucket island and through the florida mud and swamps. I love this truck so much i actually painted her so she would stand out in traffic. Hands down the best vehicle i have owned always puts a smile on my face when i get to drive her. My old lady took a ride with the top off reclined in the seat and saw the stars. She had to have one so the next week bronco #2 arrived home a 92 NITE edition we rescued out of daytona. Report Abuse

Stylist. Strong. Enjoyable Ken , 01/05/2018 Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Not an SUV for soccer mom's Safety Performance Interior Comfort

92 Bronco Good, but RonS , 11/18/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have had vehicle 10+ years, and 86000 miles, and have been very happy with it. It's best feature is that with only one exception, it has been very reliable, held up well, and been fun to drive. The unusual reliability feature is that the fuel pumps go every 25-30,000 miles. Am on the 3rd one now. The cost has gone up each time, the latest being about $600 to replace, due to its being in-tank taking much labor, plus it's an expensive part. Too bad they don't make it anymore, as it's a vey easy to maneuver vehicle,

2nd time around JMorgan , 09/16/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my second Bronco, the first finally quit at over 600k, I expect a lot from my truck, but I give a lot too. I like the 5th series bronco, mainly because of the new grill style adds a newer look, without taking away the old reliable look. The short wheel base is great, and she's been tested in the swamps in Fl, the mountains of snow in Montana and the ices in NY. I'll have her til she doesn't move anymore.