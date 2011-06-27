  1. Home
Used 1992 Ford Bronco SUV Consumer Reviews

Best SUV ever

dannyjr, 02/12/2013
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love my bronco had her going on 4 years now. shes holding tough at 167,000 miles on the 5.0 EVERYTIME i turn that key i put my foot in her and commence to beating the crap out of it. Never leaves me hanging and always starts shes been all over the beaches of nantucket island and through the florida mud and swamps. I love this truck so much i actually painted her so she would stand out in traffic. Hands down the best vehicle i have owned always puts a smile on my face when i get to drive her. My old lady took a ride with the top off reclined in the seat and saw the stars. She had to have one so the next week bronco #2 arrived home a 92 NITE edition we rescued out of daytona.

Stylist. Strong. Enjoyable

Ken, 01/05/2018
Eddie Bauer 2dr SUV 4WD
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Not an SUV for soccer mom’s

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
92 Bronco Good, but

RonS, 11/18/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Have had vehicle 10+ years, and 86000 miles, and have been very happy with it. It's best feature is that with only one exception, it has been very reliable, held up well, and been fun to drive. The unusual reliability feature is that the fuel pumps go every 25-30,000 miles. Am on the 3rd one now. The cost has gone up each time, the latest being about $600 to replace, due to its being in-tank taking much labor, plus it's an expensive part. Too bad they don't make it anymore, as it's a vey easy to maneuver vehicle,

2nd time around

JMorgan, 09/16/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my second Bronco, the first finally quit at over 600k, I expect a lot from my truck, but I give a lot too. I like the 5th series bronco, mainly because of the new grill style adds a newer look, without taking away the old reliable look. The short wheel base is great, and she's been tested in the swamps in Fl, the mountains of snow in Montana and the ices in NY. I'll have her til she doesn't move anymore.

Legend among 4WD vehicles

jasmith1982, 10/25/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Even though this SUV is about 16 years old, it still blows the doors off some of the best vehicles out today. Excellent design. Great towing capabilities. It's a workhorse. Having the government-issue fire marshal suspension and drive train is amazing. EEC IV system works great, as long as the connections don't get wet and the computer doesn't get corroded. The ECU (computer) is a hassle to replace. The dual shocks on each front wheel gives a smooth ride. On average 12-13 mpg in town. Most mechanical parts interchangeable with ford F-series. Parts are readily available.

