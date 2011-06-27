Used 1992 Ford Bronco SUV Consumer Reviews
Best SUV ever
I love my bronco had her going on 4 years now. shes holding tough at 167,000 miles on the 5.0 EVERYTIME i turn that key i put my foot in her and commence to beating the crap out of it. Never leaves me hanging and always starts shes been all over the beaches of nantucket island and through the florida mud and swamps. I love this truck so much i actually painted her so she would stand out in traffic. Hands down the best vehicle i have owned always puts a smile on my face when i get to drive her. My old lady took a ride with the top off reclined in the seat and saw the stars. She had to have one so the next week bronco #2 arrived home a 92 NITE edition we rescued out of daytona.
Stylist. Strong. Enjoyable
Not an SUV for soccer mom’s
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
92 Bronco Good, but
Have had vehicle 10+ years, and 86000 miles, and have been very happy with it. It's best feature is that with only one exception, it has been very reliable, held up well, and been fun to drive. The unusual reliability feature is that the fuel pumps go every 25-30,000 miles. Am on the 3rd one now. The cost has gone up each time, the latest being about $600 to replace, due to its being in-tank taking much labor, plus it's an expensive part. Too bad they don't make it anymore, as it's a vey easy to maneuver vehicle,
2nd time around
This is my second Bronco, the first finally quit at over 600k, I expect a lot from my truck, but I give a lot too. I like the 5th series bronco, mainly because of the new grill style adds a newer look, without taking away the old reliable look. The short wheel base is great, and she's been tested in the swamps in Fl, the mountains of snow in Montana and the ices in NY. I'll have her til she doesn't move anymore.
Legend among 4WD vehicles
Even though this SUV is about 16 years old, it still blows the doors off some of the best vehicles out today. Excellent design. Great towing capabilities. It's a workhorse. Having the government-issue fire marshal suspension and drive train is amazing. EEC IV system works great, as long as the connections don't get wet and the computer doesn't get corroded. The ECU (computer) is a hassle to replace. The dual shocks on each front wheel gives a smooth ride. On average 12-13 mpg in town. Most mechanical parts interchangeable with ford F-series. Parts are readily available.
Sponsored cars related to the Bronco
Related Used 1992 Ford Bronco SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner