Used 1996 Ford Aerostar Minivan Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle I have ever owned
The best vehicle I have ever owned. It has been very reliable, comfortable, inexpensive to operate, handy and a very useful vehicle. I'm still driving her after twelve and a half years and she has held up well. When ever my family's vehicles break down or they need a van they barrow the old Aerostar.
Not so fortunate as others
Look out for used ones with leaking head gaskets. Typical problem for these. I liked the size and how it ran and even got about 20 mpg on the highway. But the upkeep is too high. Spent $3000 in 30000 miles. And now it is not running at all because of a head gasket which will cost $1000 to fix. And it only has 110000 miles on it. Why can't they make a minivan that is reliable?
Too bad it had to go
My second Aerostar. Bought the van with 50k on it and had to turn it in with 160k for the Cash for Clunker program. It had a tiny gasket leak that threw the air mixture off just enough for the Check Engine light to come on. Cost of repair was more than worth of van, even though it still ran like a top. It wouldn't be able to pass emissions test. Very dependable otherwise. Lots of space for vacation loads. Loved the higher driving level for visibility. Air conditioning great. Cup holders at front were worthless. Turning radius was terrible. I'm really going to miss it come vacations and for hauling stuff. Wish they'd make it again.
200,000 and still going
This is my second Aerostar, and I've had it for 10 years and 182,000 miles. Counting my first one, I've been driving Aerostars for 18 years. Even though this one now has 200,000 miles, last month I packed the family in it and took a 1,500 mile round trip, much of which was in national forests in northern Wisconsin and the Michigan U.P. where cell phone signals do not exist, so I still trust it. At 165,000 miles, my 4.0 V6 dropped a valve so I had a Jasper re-man installed and have been very happy with it, too. Now that this Aero has 200,000 miles, I sometimes kick myself for selling the first one when it had "only" 110,000 miles. Dang.
Big Red
I have owned "big Red" for almost 13 years, since it was brand new. It is the most dependable vehicle that I have owned.The 4.0 liter engine still runs strong, giving me about 20 mpg on the highway and 16mpg in the city. Besides normal maintenance and its first tune-up last week at 100,000 miles, I have had to only replace two oxygen sensors and a radiator at a total cost of $600. Since my sons have all grown, I only use the van for traveling; trips to Las Vegas, Laughlin, and the Rose Bowl, for football tailgate parties.
Sponsored cars related to the Aerostar
Related Used 1996 Ford Aerostar Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner