Used 1996 Ford Aerostar Minivan Consumer Reviews

Best vehicle I have ever owned Andy , 01/14/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The best vehicle I have ever owned. It has been very reliable, comfortable, inexpensive to operate, handy and a very useful vehicle. I'm still driving her after twelve and a half years and she has held up well. When ever my family's vehicles break down or they need a van they barrow the old Aerostar.

Not so fortunate as others Al , 01/15/2008 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Look out for used ones with leaking head gaskets. Typical problem for these. I liked the size and how it ran and even got about 20 mpg on the highway. But the upkeep is too high. Spent $3000 in 30000 miles. And now it is not running at all because of a head gasket which will cost $1000 to fix. And it only has 110000 miles on it. Why can't they make a minivan that is reliable?

Too bad it had to go Aerostar fan , 08/31/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful My second Aerostar. Bought the van with 50k on it and had to turn it in with 160k for the Cash for Clunker program. It had a tiny gasket leak that threw the air mixture off just enough for the Check Engine light to come on. Cost of repair was more than worth of van, even though it still ran like a top. It wouldn't be able to pass emissions test. Very dependable otherwise. Lots of space for vacation loads. Loved the higher driving level for visibility. Air conditioning great. Cup holders at front were worthless. Turning radius was terrible. I'm really going to miss it come vacations and for hauling stuff. Wish they'd make it again.

200,000 and still going Aero lover , 12/15/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my second Aerostar, and I've had it for 10 years and 182,000 miles. Counting my first one, I've been driving Aerostars for 18 years. Even though this one now has 200,000 miles, last month I packed the family in it and took a 1,500 mile round trip, much of which was in national forests in northern Wisconsin and the Michigan U.P. where cell phone signals do not exist, so I still trust it. At 165,000 miles, my 4.0 V6 dropped a valve so I had a Jasper re-man installed and have been very happy with it, too. Now that this Aero has 200,000 miles, I sometimes kick myself for selling the first one when it had "only" 110,000 miles. Dang.