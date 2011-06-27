Used 1993 Ford Aerostar Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181718
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/20 mpg15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.0/441.0 mi.315.0/420.0 mi.315.0/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.0 gal.21.0 gal.21.0 gal.
Combined MPG181718
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm230 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm165 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l4.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 4800 rpm155 hp @ 4000 rpm145 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.5 ft.no37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.41.4 in.41.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear leg room39.5 in.no39.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity136 cu.ft.no136 cu.ft.
Length174.9 in.174.9 in.174.9 in.
Curb weight3476 lbs.3481 lbs.3476 lbs.
Gross weight4900 lbs.no4900 lbs.
Height72.9 in.72.2 in.72.3 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.118.9 in.118.9 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Dark Ruby
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Ruby
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Ruby
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
