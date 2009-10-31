Used 1993 Ford Aerostar for Sale Near Me

2 listings
Aerostar Reviews & Specs
  • 1993 Ford Aerostar
    used

    1993 Ford Aerostar

    223,912 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

  • 1994 Ford Aerostar
    used

    1994 Ford Aerostar

    127,982 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Aerostar searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Aerostar

Overall Consumer Rating
4.324 Reviews
  • 5
    (46%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (17%)
I really love this 'Thing'
guddy,10/31/2009
I bought my 93 with 158,000, I reluctantly gave it to my daughter to drive to Fairbanks, Alaska, laden with her and husband's personal stuff, on the roof and packed into the bay. They slept on top of the whole thing. In short, they put an additional 7,000 mi. on and arrived safely in Fairbanks. I didn't fix the AC compressor.., figured she didn't need it in Alaska. She had to change the oil to match the Alaska environments and she got a warning from a mechanic that they may need some front end ball joints and tie rods(the Alcan had some 'potholes'). Otherwise, I told her to never sell it, I would rather fly up and drive it back to Los Angeles.
