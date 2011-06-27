Overall rating

When it was introduced in 2013, the Fiat 500e fit right in with the electric vehicles of the time. The 500e was small, inexpensive and had a range that we called "an above-average number for an EV." But with the advent of cars such as the Chevrolet Bolt and the Tesla Model 3, the bar has been raised. Without any significant changes to its battery technology over the last five years, the 2018 Fiat 500e is no longer as competitive as it once was.

The 500e does offer some things that other EVs don't. It has an expressive design and excellent handling characteristics, and its short wheelbase and narrow track make it ideal for city dwellers who have trouble finding roomy parking spaces. The 500e has also been one of the most affordable EVs to lease over the past few years.

However, the 500e's diminutive stature makes for a compact cabin and cargo area, and the small battery pack only offers 84 miles of range. As an affordable runabout, it's worth considering, but know that rivals such as the Bolt, Nissan Leaf and Volkswagen e-Golf are superior EVs overall.