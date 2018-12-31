Used 2018 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 129 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,680
Schmelz Countryside Volkswagen - Maplewood / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE3JT471651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999
Towbin Fiat of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Granito Lucente (Granite Crystal) 2018 Fiat 500e Battery Electric FWD Single Speed 83kW Electric Motor Certified by Carfax- No Accidents and One Owner, Non-Smoker Well Maintained and Cared For, Fuel Efficient, Excellent Value, Very Low Miles, Great Commuter Car, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling, 83kW Electric Motor, Granito Lucente (Granite Crystal), black Artificial Leather, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 2EJ.121/103 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE8JT471645
Stock: FTP5186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 26,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,499$2,123 Below Market
OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California
2017 500E*** LOW MILES *** 1-OWNER CARFAX CERTIFIED! COMES EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTION/AUX AND USB *** HEATED SEATS *** CRUISE/SPEED CONTROL ***BUILT IN 5 INCH FULL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN ***NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** HOV STICKERS ELIGIBLE,BUYER RESPONSIBLE TO VERIFY *** FULL FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 50K MILES *** BATTERY WARRANTY UP TO 100K MILES *** ONE OWNER***CLEAN CARFAX***Can go 84+ Miles Per Charge! ***PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL FOR AVAILABILITY (949)299-2816WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COMAll advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE3HT611594
Stock: 611594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,499$1,917 Below Market
OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California
ONE OWNER***CLEAN TITLE/CARFAX CERTIFIED***BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS***AUXILIARY*** JUST SERVICED***CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT***FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING*** AUTO POWER WINDOWS***BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY***STEERING WHEEL AUDIO AND PHONE CONTROLS***USB/ AUX AUDIO INPUT***HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME, WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING . FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COM, HAS REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY AT MINIMAL COST, CALL (949)299-1816 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON**.All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE3HT620988
Stock: 620988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,500$1,688 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EJ**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **REAR PARKING AID**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BODY-COLORED POWER HEATED SIDE MIRRORS W/CONVEX SPOTTER AND MANUAL FOLDING**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **PASS-THROUGH REAR SEAT**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE8HT600560
Stock: 45392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 29,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,499$1,921 Below Market
OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California
2017 500E*** LOW MILES *** 1-OWNER CARFAX CERTIFIED! COMES EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTION/AUX AND USB *** HEATED SEATS *** CRUISE/SPEED CONTROL ***BUILT IN 5 INCH FULL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN** NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** HOV STICKERS ELIGIBLE,BUYER RESPONSIBLE TO VERIFY *** FULL FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 50K MILES *** BATTERY WARRANTY UP TO 100K MILES *** ONE OWNER***CLEAN CARFAX***Can go 84+ Miles Per Charge! ***PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL FOR AVAILABILITY (949)299-2816WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COMAll advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE3HT658897
Stock: 658897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,495$1,874 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **ELECTRIC HATCHBACK**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**NEW TIRES**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows**Heated Seats**New Tires** Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2017 Fiat 500e FWD Electric Hatchback
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE7HT565459
Stock: 29400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 18,297 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,700$1,407 Below Market
STG Auto Group - Montclair / California
**ONE OWNER**, **QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2EJ**, **NAVIGATION SYSTEM**, **REAR PARKING AID**, **BLUETOOTH CONNECTION**, **BODY-COLORED POWER HEATED SIDE MIRRORS W/CONVEX SPOTTER AND MANUAL FOLDING**, **BRAKE ASSIST**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **LEATHER STEERING WHEEL**, **PASS-THROUGH REAR SEAT**, **POWER STEERING**CALL TODAY! VISIT ANY OF OUR 4 LOCATIONS NEAR YOU! ONTARIO - MONTCLAIR - GARDEN GROVE - BELLFLOWER. WON'T LAST! ATTENTION TO ALL BUYERS..... ALL PRICES ARE FINAL PLUS ANY AFTERMARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, LOWERING KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, PRE-INSTALLED THEFT DETERRENT DEVICES, $395 3M® DOOR GUARD, DOC PREP FEES, SMOG FEE, SALES TAX, DMV LICENSE FEES, REGISTRATION FEES, SMOG CERTIFICATE FEE...CALL DEALER FOR MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS. ANY AND ALL FACTORY INSTALLED FEATURES AND OPTIONS DESCRIBED MAY OR MAY NOT BE AVAILABLE OR PRESENT, PLEASE VERIFY WITH DEALER. LISTED EQUIPMENT VALUES BASED ON ORIGINAL MSRP. THANK YOU!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE6HT598260
Stock: 46065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 19,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,950$1,228 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1177700 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE0HT575704
Stock: c1555841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 33,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,428$1,475 Below Market
OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California
ONE OWNER***CLEAN TITLE/CARFAX CERTIFIED***BACKUP CAMERA**BLUETOOTH WIRELESS***AUXILIARY*** JUST SERVICED***CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT***FACTORY WARRANTY REMAINING*** AUTO POWER WINDOWS***BLUETOOTH WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY***STEERING WHEEL AUDIO AND PHONE CONTROLS***USB/ AUX AUDIO INPUT***HANDS-FREE PHONE SYSTEM AND FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME, WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING . FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COM, HAS REMAINING OF FACTORY WARRANTY, WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTY AT MINIMAL COST, CALL (949)299-1816 BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON**.All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. While we try to make sure that all prices posted are accurate, all prices listed are only good for 24 hours from posting. We are not responsible for typographical and/or other errors that may appear on the site. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information; however, it is your responsibility to verify with the Dealer that all details listed, including price, are accurate. The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, or advertising errors. Advertised prices and available quantities are subject to change without notice. All rates and offers are dependent on bank approval, which varies based on applicant's credit as well as the vehicle. All vehicles listed have been safety inspected and smogged as required by law. Financing, extended warranties, and service contracts are optional and provided by third parties. All vehicles are available for an independent 3rd party inspection before purchase (at customer expense). As a courtesy, we offer multiple vehicle history reports, including Carfax, NMVTIS, and Autocheck to ensure transparency on every vehicle purchase. Vehicle history reporting companies are not affiliated with Dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE4HT575866
Stock: 575866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,750$1,212 Below Market
Universal Mitsubishi - Duarte / California
MSRP: $33,900. One-Owner and Clean CARFAX. Granito Lucente (Granite Crystal) 2017 Fiat 500e Battery Electric FWD Single Speed 83kW Electric Motor Leatherette*, Rear Park Assist*, 5 Touchscreen Display*, PGS Navigation*, Premium 7 Color Cluster Display*, Fiat Premium Audio*, Heated Front Seats*, Power Heated Side Mirrors*, Quick Order Package 2EJ. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2750 miles below market average! 121/103 City/Highway MPG Our haggle-free value pricing ensures you get the best deal without having to suffer through the usual headaches. Stop by today for a test drive or call for more info, and experience the Universal Mitsubishi difference, where we make you feel like family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE0HT600553
Stock: D1581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 30,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,949$1,499 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our Nero Puro (Straight Black) 2017 FIAT 500e offers driving pleasure along with pure electric power. Motivated by an Electric Motor that generates 111hp which is connected to a 1 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback offers precise handling, a range of approximately 84 miles for around 103mpge, and eye-catching styling enhanced by a roof spoiler, chrome trim, and bi-color wheels.Our 500e's quirky design continues in the interior where you will find amenities such as heated front seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, and a full-color UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, and USB/Aux inputs.Fiat helps keep you safe with features such as rear parking sensors,advanced airbags, traction control, and anti-lock brakes. Our 500e offers incredible style, impressive performance, and remarkable capability in one compact package; reward yourself with this fantastic combination today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE3HT550022
Stock: 112074
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 26,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,550$1,186 Below Market
Universal Mitsubishi - Duarte / California
MSRP: $34,490. Electric Orange... One-Owner and Clean CARFAX. Granito Lucente (Granite Crystal) 2017 Fiat 500e Battery Electric FWD Single Speed 83kW Electric Motor Leatherette*, Rear Park Assist*, 5 Touchscreen Display*, PGS Navigation*, Premium 7 Color Cluster Display*, Fiat Premium Audio*, Heated Front Seats*, Power Heated Side Mirrors*, Quick Order Package 2EJ. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2750 miles below market average! 121/103 City/Highway MPG Our haggle-free value pricing ensures you get the best deal without having to suffer through the usual headaches. Stop by today for a test drive or call for more info, and experience the Universal Mitsubishi difference, where we make you feel like
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE6HT598405
Stock: D1580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 31,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,400$1,020 Below Market
Zeigler Chevrolet Schaumburg - Schaumburg / Illinois
2017 Fiat 500e Battery Electric Rhino Clearcoat 121/103 City/Highway MPG Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/.â This vehicle has been professionally cleaned and disinfected for your protectionâ We accept all offers and approve most! Call us today to schedule your test drive! Tax, Title, Licensing, and Fees not included. Appointments are highly recommended 847-230-4209. see dealer for details. please keep in mind our inventory changes daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE9HT636676
Stock: S5370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 28,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,550$929 Below Market
Universal Mitsubishi - Duarte / California
Cute... Adorable... Appealing... Charming...Enchanting... They All Apply.. One-Owner and Clean CARFAX. Nero Puro (Straight Black) 2017 Fiat 500e Battery Electric FWD Single Speed 83kW Electric Motor Leatherette*, Fiat Premium Audio*, Alloys*, 7' Display*, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 2EJ. Recent Arrival! 121/103 City/Highway MPG Our haggle-free value pricing ensures you get the best deal without having to suffer through the usual headaches. Stop by today for a test drive or call for more info, and experience the Universal Mitsubishi difference, where we make you feel like family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE7HT548774
Stock: D1588
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 18,183 milesGreat Deal
$7,990$1,129 Below Market
St. George Auto Sales - Ontario / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE2HT609156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,837 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,600$1,145 Below Market
Normandin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - San Jose / California
Nero Puro (Straight Black) 2017 Fiat 500e Battery Electric FWD Single Speed 83kW Electric Motor **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN TITLE HISTORY**, 500e Battery Electric, 2D Hatchback, 83kW Electric Motor, Single Speed, FWD, Nero Puro (Straight Black).Thank you for your interest in our Fiat500e Battery Electric. 121/103 City/Highway MPGIn need of a new or pre-owned Chrysler, Jeep and Dodge vehicle? Looking for financing, vehicle service or a specific auto part? You're in luck. Normandin Chrysler Jeep Dodge supplies all of the above and does so with excellence. We are located at 900 Capitol Expressway Auto Mall and provide San Jose, CA and surrounding areas with a staff of friendly individuals dedicated to customer satisfaction. Stop by today to check out the impressive set of services we provide. If you still have questions, call us at (877) 330-0391.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE6HT643634
Stock: 177780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 17,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,995$1,172 Below Market
Silicon Valley Enthusiast - Hayward / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE8HT609212
Stock: 101312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
