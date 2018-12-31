Used 2018 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me

216 listings
500e Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2018 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    129 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,680

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2018 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    26,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,499

    $2,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    29,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,499

    $1,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    17,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,500

    $1,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    29,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,499

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Silver
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    25,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,495

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    18,297 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,700

    $1,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    19,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,950

    $1,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    33,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,428

    $1,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    20,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,750

    $1,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    30,018 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,949

    $1,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Orange
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    26,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,550

    $1,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    31,996 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,400

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    28,891 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,550

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    18,183 miles
    Great Deal

    $7,990

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    40,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,600

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    17,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $1,172 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500e

Overall Consumer Rating
31 Review
  • 3
    (100%)
Great Car, Real crappy Fiat Lease Management
Jubil Mathew,12/31/2018
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The Fiat dealership and management was great when leasing the Fiat. The car was great to drive, had a few issues with charging initially, firmware upgrades, Auto Windows broke in between. when it got time to return the vehicle, the service was crappy. The closet dealership to return was 50 miles away, the car would not drive across highways to reach the dealership. The fiat roadside assistance would not cover the extra miles. Crappy Fiat management of lease options.
