Used 2015 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,440 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,990
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - THIS IS ONE OF THE NICEST 500e's WE HAVE EVER HAD! - SUPER SUPER WELL KEPT INSIDE AND OUT - MOST OF THE INTERIOR IS LIKE NEW - THIS IS AN EXCELLENT CAR FOR A NEW DRIVER OR STUDENT! - IT GOES 70-90 MILES ON A FULL CHARGE - BATTERY STILL UNDER WARRANTY! - ZERO MAINTENANCE, ZERO OIL CHANGES, SUPER FUN TO DRIVE - WE LOVE HAVING THESE - WE DRIVE IT DAILY SO THE MILES WILL GO UP SLIGHTLY EVERYDAY! - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX, SUPER WELL KEPT CAR - DO NOTE MANY OTHER DEALERS PLAY GAMES WITH THE PRICES OF THESE, THEY ADD EXTRA THINGS ONTO THE PRICE AND MAKE YOU PAY FOR GIMMICS. ** WE DO NOT DO THAT ** THE PRICE IS WHAT YOU SEE, PLUS TAXES AND DMV FEES. NO EXTRA WARRANTIES/PAINT PROTECTIONS OR FONEY ALARM SYSTEMS TO BUY WITH US ** - DID WE MENTION ITS IN REALLY NICE SHAPE? - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE0FT721368
Stock: MH717256F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,899$453 Below Market
Cerritos Mitsubishi - Cerritos / California
-Only 19,553 miles which is low for a 2015 ! This model has many valuable options -Navigation -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Security System -Parking Sensors -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 2480 Harbor Blvd, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGEXFT581636
Stock: S10033P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 37,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$6,495$367 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leatherette Bucket Seats Luce Blu (Light Blue) Quick Order Package 2Ej Wheels: 15" X 5.5" Fr & 15" X 6.5" Rr Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 FIAT 500e is proudly offered by AutoNation Toyota Buena Park Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This low mileage FIAT 500e has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This FIAT 500e is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. More information about the 2015 FIAT 500e: The FIAT 500 is a small 4-seater with cute looks and great fuel economy. It's relatively inexpensive, but does have some upscale pretentions, with some trims competing directly with rivals like the MINI Cooper S. Like much more expensive Italian cars, the FIAT 500 offers more customization potential than is typical for an inexpensive small car. With a FIAT Studio system at dealerships, buyers can customize with interior and exterior accessories, striping packages and more. FIAT 500 Abarth models also live up to the small but wicked approach that inspired the 1960s-era performance models before. The idea is to offer high performance in a small car, with a dash of Italian exotic personality and pedigree. Safety is also a strong point for the 500; it's been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick. Interesting features of this model are Nimble, responsive driving feel, good gas mileage, flamboyant exterior, Abarth model's track-ready performance, and practical, stylish interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGEXFT732569
Stock: FT732569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 65,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,995
El Dorado Chevrolet - Mckinney / Texas
Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGEXFT549740
Stock: FT549740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 25,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$7,999
Modern Motorcars - Nixa / Missouri
Clean CARFAX, Fully Electric, Heated Seats, TomTom Navigation Unit, Esport Package, New Tires, and MORE!-WE DELIVER IN 300 MILES FOR FREE!-100% ONLINE TRANSACTIONS!-NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS!-Bianco Perla-Black Leatherette Interior-83kW Electric Motor-Single Speed-Front Wheel Drive-Esport Package-Heated Seats-Tomtom Navigation-2EJ Package-Orange Mirror Caps-15in Black Alloy Wheels W/Orange Accents-Cruise Control-Power Windows-Join the nearly 1,000 clients that have rated us an average of 4.8 of 5! The most commonly used phrases in our reviews are buying experience, fair price and highly recommend. We pride ourselves on providing an unique and friendly experience for all shoppers before, during and after the process. We place an extremely heavy emphasis on our intensive presale inspection by our team of ASE certified technicians. We then make the investments needed to bring all inventory up to the Modern Motorcars quality standards prior to considering it ready for retail. We serve the Greater Springfield Missouri area; however, our clients range from coast to coast. Over the years we have developed a very smooth process for delivery to your doorstep, free pickup at Springfield/Branson airport and premium warranties recognized in service centers nationally. In addition, we provide convenient and industry leading finance options with rates that compete with any lending source. Whether it is a vehicle purchased from Modern Motorcars or not, our Service Center is ready to handle all your needs from simple to the most complex on all makes and models. We treat every opportunity with care and focus on delivering all shoppers with our unique VIP experience providing the amenities you typically will not find in a family owned and operated dealership. We invite you to inspect our reviews and look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE7FT709766
Stock: 709766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 17,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,499
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Esport Package Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leatherette Bucket Seats Nero Puro (Straight Black) Quick Order Package 2Ej Wheels: 15" X 5.5" Fr & 15" X 6.5" Rr Cast Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 FIAT 500e. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This low mileage FIAT 500e has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2015 FIAT 500e: The FIAT 500 is a small 4-seater with cute looks and great fuel economy. It's relatively inexpensive, but does have some upscale pretentions, with some trims competing directly with rivals like the MINI Cooper S. Like much more expensive Italian cars, the FIAT 500 offers more customization potential than is typical for an inexpensive small car. With a FIAT Studio system at dealerships, buyers can customize with interior and exterior accessories, striping packages and more. FIAT 500 Abarth models also live up to the small but wicked approach that inspired the 1960s-era performance models before. The idea is to offer high performance in a small car, with a dash of Italian exotic personality and pedigree. Safety is also a strong point for the 500; it's been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick. Strengths of this model include Nimble, responsive driving feel, good gas mileage, flamboyant exterior, Abarth model's track-ready performance, and practical, stylish interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE5FT615398
Stock: FT615398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 33,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,324
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
Power Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leatherette Bucket Seats Granito Lucente (Granite Crystal) Quick Order Package 2Ej Wheels: 15" X 5.5" Fr & 15" X 6.5" Rr Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2015 FIAT 500e and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 500e has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 33,211mi put on this FIAT. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2015 FIAT 500e: The FIAT 500 is a small 4-seater with cute looks and great fuel economy. It's relatively inexpensive, but does have some upscale pretentions, with some trims competing directly with rivals like the MINI Cooper S. Like much more expensive Italian cars, the FIAT 500 offers more customization potential than is typical for an inexpensive small car. With a FIAT Studio system at dealerships, buyers can customize with interior and exterior accessories, striping packages and more. FIAT 500 Abarth models also live up to the small but wicked approach that inspired the 1960s-era performance models before. The idea is to offer high performance in a small car, with a dash of Italian exotic personality and pedigree. Safety is also a strong point for the 500; it's been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick. Interesting features of this model are Nimble, responsive driving feel, good gas mileage, flamboyant exterior, Abarth model's track-ready performance, and practical, stylish interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGEXFT527480
Stock: FT527480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 48,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
Action Auto - Lehi / Utah
Copy and Paste the following link to view the current Green Light condition report of this vehicle:RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% (OAC)Action Auto Utah believes in a comfortable car-buying experience. �Actions speak louder than words.� That�s why we seek to provide a Low Margin, High Volume pricing structure that has been recognized as the #21 fastest-growing company in Utah Valley, according to UV50. Providing high-quality vehicles, along with an outstanding buying experience, is why thousands of customers each year choose Action Auto. We take pride in innovating the car-buying experience by creating a simple, hassle-free, and efficient process for our customers.Action Auto Utah is an award-winning company, providing you with the following differentiating factors:- Clean title guaranteed on all vehicles.- Low Price guaranteed at High Volume Pricing to save you money.- 5-day, 500-mile exchange policy to verify that you are getting the best fit vehicle for you (see dealership for details).- Green Light Auto Inspections provides comprehensive condition reports that give you the information needed to make a confident and educated purchase (provided on all vehicles.)- Direct Credit Union Authorized Dealer.- Nationwide Shipping.- Various Warranties Tailored to Your Purchase.Come in TODAY or call or text anytime for more information!Please feel free to visit us at any of our locations: LEHI: 170 West State Street Lehi, Utah 84043 OREM: 273 South State Street Orem, Utah 84058Phone (Call or Text): (801) 766-6137Email: sales@actionautoutah.comPLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE3FT741050
Stock: L7537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 69,841 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,995
El Dorado Chevrolet - Mckinney / Texas
Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE7FT507154
Stock: FT507154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 15,200 miles
$8,995
Autoleader - Baltimore / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGEXFT652902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,009 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,299
Baldwin Auto Sales - Escondido / California
24K MILES!! WARRANTY ALL ELECTRIC HEATED SEATS CARPOOL STICKERS ALL ORIGINAL ALL NEW TIRES BLUETOOTH SKY BLUE ALARM KEYLESS STUNNING VEHICLE SILENT OPERATION INCLUDED WITH CHARGER AND TIRE COMPRESSOR EASY AND FUN TO DRIVE You will stand out wherever you go in this one. Nicely loaded with power options and abs parking sensors alloys and rear spoiler. Formerly a manufacturer buyback with all records. Runs and drives very quiet and nice. Fit in anywhere. None will compare to this excellent condition and pieced well below KBB and the market. 24k miles!!!! We are a Carfax Advantage dealer. Carfax certified with buyback guarantee. Has just gone through pre-sale inspection smog safety and certification. Cancellation contract/buyback option available if you are not completely satisfied!! Call directly between 10am and 6:00pm Monday through Saturday in Escondido at 877-514-8926. We are located at 234 West 3rd. Ave Escondido Ca. 92025. We are happy to answer any questions you may have. We are a family-run business and have been owner-operated for over 30 years. You are purchasing this vehicle from a licensed bonded source with the assurance of a full mechanical inspection smog check and certification upon delivery! This is not a risky private-party purchase without recourse. You can meet the owner directly have peace of mind and the assurance of a physical presence. Check the rest of inventory online at... www.baldwinautosales.com YES…WE HAVE FINANCING!! Very low rates available and 72 Month term O.A.C. Bad Credit OK! Trades are welcome. Many forms of payment are available. A purchaser is welcome to check out our vehicles as much as they like onsite. Our last test drive is at 5:30 and we close at 6:00 Monday-Saturday unless otherwise scheduled with sales. Baldwin Auto Sales does not guarantee electrical components or accessories including but not limited to-factory installed/aftermarket cd players dvd players touchscreens or navigation units. COME IN AND GIVE US A REVIEW YOUR OPINION IS VERY IMPORTANT TO US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE9FT503199
Stock: 4716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,879 miles
$9,975
A-1 Auto Wholesale - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE7FT503332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,491
Columbia Motors - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE4FT503028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,720 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,495
Lot 99 - Milwaukie / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE0FT732970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,575 miles
$8,999
Springs Automotive Group - Colorado Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE3FT544945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,809 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,499$2,644 Below Market
BMW of Buena Park - Buena Park / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Billet Argento (Silver) Black; Leatherette Bucket Seats Quick Order Package 2Ej Wheels: 15" X 5.5" Fr & 15" X 6.5" Rr Aluminum This FIAT includes: GRANITO LUCENTE (GRANITE CRYSTAL) BLACK, LEATHERETTE BUCKET SEATS Premium Synthetic Seats Bucket Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
112 Combined MPG (121 City/103 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE4GT125701
Stock: GT125701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,500
Chicago Fine Motors - La Grange / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE7FT609523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,960 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,996
Texas Car One - Carrollton / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
116 Combined MPG (122 City/108 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3C3CFFGE8FT598225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
