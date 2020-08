Used 2015 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Esport Package Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leatherette Bucket Seats Nero Puro (Straight Black) Quick Order Package 2Ej Wheels: 15" X 5.5" Fr & 15" X 6.5" Rr Cast Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 FIAT 500e. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This low mileage FIAT 500e has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You'll see the world in a whole new way thanks to the navigation system that comes with this vehicle. More information about the 2015 FIAT 500e: The FIAT 500 is a small 4-seater with cute looks and great fuel economy. It's relatively inexpensive, but does have some upscale pretentions, with some trims competing directly with rivals like the MINI Cooper S. Like much more expensive Italian cars, the FIAT 500 offers more customization potential than is typical for an inexpensive small car. With a FIAT Studio system at dealerships, buyers can customize with interior and exterior accessories, striping packages and more. FIAT 500 Abarth models also live up to the small but wicked approach that inspired the 1960s-era performance models before. The idea is to offer high performance in a small car, with a dash of Italian exotic personality and pedigree. Safety is also a strong point for the 500; it's been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick. Strengths of this model include Nimble, responsive driving feel, good gas mileage, flamboyant exterior, Abarth model's track-ready performance, and practical, stylish interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

116 Combined MPG ( 122 City/ 108 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C3CFFGE5FT615398

Stock: FT615398

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020