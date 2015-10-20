Used 2015 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas

Power Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leatherette Bucket Seats Granito Lucente (Granite Crystal) Quick Order Package 2Ej Wheels: 15" X 5.5" Fr & 15" X 6.5" Rr Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You can find this 2015 FIAT 500e and many others like it at AutoNation Chevrolet West Austin. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The 500e has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 33,211mi put on this FIAT. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2015 FIAT 500e: The FIAT 500 is a small 4-seater with cute looks and great fuel economy. It's relatively inexpensive, but does have some upscale pretentions, with some trims competing directly with rivals like the MINI Cooper S. Like much more expensive Italian cars, the FIAT 500 offers more customization potential than is typical for an inexpensive small car. With a FIAT Studio system at dealerships, buyers can customize with interior and exterior accessories, striping packages and more. FIAT 500 Abarth models also live up to the small but wicked approach that inspired the 1960s-era performance models before. The idea is to offer high performance in a small car, with a dash of Italian exotic personality and pedigree. Safety is also a strong point for the 500; it's been named an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick. Interesting features of this model are Nimble, responsive driving feel, good gas mileage, flamboyant exterior, Abarth model's track-ready performance, and practical, stylish interior

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

116 Combined MPG ( 122 City/ 108 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C3CFFGEXFT527480

Stock: FT527480

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020