I've leased my 2-17 500e for one year (only 7k miles driven) and yesterday, it stopped taking a charge. Thankfully it is under warranty, and Fiat came to tow it to the dealership because it didn't have enough miles to get there. The dealership is 40 mins away, they're backed up and won't get to look at my car for another day, and they had no loaner car for me (although they did agree to cover my rental, if I made my way to Enterprise and dealt with that paperwork myself. Thanks for the terrific convenience, Fiat. If your car breaks on me while under warranty, you should probably consider making my experience very convenient.) On another note, we also have an electric BMW i3. I have driven it and the Fiat the same distance, and the BMW uses substantially less "miles" to go the same distance. I know it is said that the amount of miles used depends on how you drive it, but I find the Fiat to be far less reliable in terms of how far I can actually go, compared to the BMW (which is twice the price, so you get what you pay for!) Also, the suspension bounces all over the road, and it breaks very abruptly. I have skidded out a few times accelerating on a hill.

Read more