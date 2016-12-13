2017 FIAT 500e Review
Pros & Cons
- As much fun to drive as its gasoline-powered counterparts
- Plenty of range for daily errands and commutes
- Compact and easy to park
- Sales are limited to California and Oregon
- Battery pack location shrinks rear cargo space
- Backseat passengers also lose legroom due to the battery pack
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which 500e does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
You don't have to give up much to go electric. The 2017 Fiat 500e hatchback is just as fun and personable as the regular 500. It is also as quick and maneuverable. But you will still want to consider whether an electric vehicle fits your lifestyle before taking the plunge.
The electric 500e was introduced in 2013 and instantly injected life into the stylish Italian coupe. It has enough range to compete with segment leaders and charges quickly, too. Add its small proportions, precise handling and EV pep, and you get a truly enjoyable car. In fact, in some ways, the 500e is more fun to drive than its gas counterpart. Yet there are drawbacks. Its backseat is small, some controls are awkwardly placed, and cargo space is limited due to the battery. But if you are shopping for a lively runabout and an electric vehicle is right for you, the 500e is worth considering.
2017 FIAT 500e models
The 2017 Fiat 500e is a two-door, pure electric hatchback sold in a single, well-equipped trim level. The 500e is powered by an 83-kilowatt electric motor (111 horsepower, 147 pound-feet) channeled to the front wheels through a single-speed automatic transmission. A rechargeable 24-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powers the motor. It shares most of its bodywork with the standard, gasoline car but has unique front and rear body panels, wider side sills, smooth underbody components, rear spoiler and 500e-specific 15-inch alloy wheels.
Standard features for the 500e include heated side mirrors, rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, full power accessories, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, cruise control, manually adjustable heated front seats with driver-side height adjustment, premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 50/50-split folding rear seats. Standard technology features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a 5-inch touchscreen, navigation, voice commands, and a six-speaker Alpine audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.
The only options are a sunroof and the eSport appearance package that includes darkened exterior lamp bezels, orange exterior trim pieces and special 15-inch wheels for a more customized look.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Fiat 500e (electric 1-speed direct drive).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Fiat 500e has received some revisions. For 2015 these included a redesigned center console and two new exterior color choices. And in 2016 it received an updated infotainment system with integrated navigation and discontinued the ePass program that had provided 500e owners free rentals of gas-powered 500s. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Fiat 500e.
Driving4.5
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.0 / 5
|Driving
|4.5
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 FIAT 500e.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the 500e models:
- ParkSense Parking Assist System
- Emits an audible tone to notify the driver of objects to the rear when the vehicle is backing up.
- Front Seat-Belt Pre-tensioners
- Uses information from the car's brake and stability control sensors to anticipate a crash and tightens the seat belt in preparation.
- Reactive Head Restraints
- In the event of a rear impact, extends the front seat headrests forward, minimizing the gap between occupants' heads and the headrest.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 500e
Related Used 2017 FIAT 500e info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 124 Spider
- 2019 FIAT 500
- 2019 500X
- FIAT 500X 2019
- FIAT 500e 2019
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 500
- 2019 FIAT 500L
- 2019 500L
- FIAT 500 2019