I like the way the car drives, but dislike a lot of the interior features. First off, the performance is great and I've never had such a fun car to drive. The acceleration sets you back in your seat and is instantaneous. I don't mind the range as we kept our gas cars and 95% of our driving is local. The charging has been fine with the standard 110 outlet and I don't see a need for the fast charger. My 7 year old daughter fits in the rear seat without a problem, but I'm happy the lease will be up in a few years as we'll run out of room as she grows. As for the bad....Headroom is awful. I'm 6'3" and basically have to put my head into the sunroof area to drive. Backing out of a driveway is difficult as the rear visibility is very poor. I'm happy for the sensors. Storage inside the car is also horrible. The glove box interior is flat so all your stuff comes out when you open the door. The cupholders are too close together for even 2 medium drinks. There's nowhere to put a cell phone. I hate the radio. There's a navigation warning that comes on for a while that prevents you from changing the channel...unless you take your eyes off the road and hit the "accept" button twice. I don't need navigation as my cell phone does it better. The Satellite Radio sounds compressed and worse than a cassette tape. There's no CD player. I love audio and honestly can't speak to the quality of the speakers since broadcast radio is the best quality thing I've listened to. I hate that every statistic is listed in MPGe, but we fill the car in kilowatts. I find MPGe to be a worthless number. One cool feature about the car is the smartphone app that allows me to turn on the climate control before I get to the car. It's just tough that it only turns on the last setting you had. If I drove with the air off and the windows down, I have to remember to turn it back to automatic 68 degrees when I park if I want to use the app. I also love/hate the App's function to show where the car is because it allows the person with whom you share the car with to spy on you. I have nothing to hide, but it gets weird when the other person knows where you went out for lunch. The regenerative braking is cool, but it doesn't seem to activate fully until the car is less than 90% charged. i.e. It will regenerate up to -10kw, but after 89% battery remaining it will go up to -40kw regeneration. It almost pays not to fully charge the car if you don't need the range. There's also a weird spot between 5mph and 0 where the brakes engage differently and grip strongly into a forceful stop. Overall I like the car as a car, but don't like the comfort features. I'll miss it when the lease is up because it is such a unique experience.

