2016 FIAT 500e Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average cruising range
  • distinctive style
  • easy to park
  • fun to drive.
  • Battery pack and associated hardware consume valuable rear legroom and cargo space
  • cramped front headroom with optional sunroof
  • sales limited to California and Oregon.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Fiat 500e hatchback is fun and personable, just like the regular 500. You don't have to give up much to go electric.

Vehicle overview

People who drive electric cars usually love them, and it's easy to see why with the 2016 Fiat 500e. While it can go only an estimated 87 miles on a single charge, the Fiat 500e has plenty of range for a typical day's driving for most drivers. There are also the factors of a low operating cost (electricity's typically cheaper than gasoline, and maintenance on an EV is virtually nil) and the environmental benefits of driving a car with no tailpipe emissions. Above all that, though, this Fiat is surprisingly fun to drive. Its acceleration is nearly equal to the hopped-up Fiat 500 Abarth, and its petite size and low-slung battery pack allow the 500e to zip around turns with ease.

There are a few downsides, though. Because of its small size, the regular 500 is quite small on the inside, and the 500e is even more cramped because the battery and electric propulsion system eat up a lot of room. It's fair to say the 500e is just a two-person car, as the rear seats, which are already of limited value in the standard 500, become vestigial in the 500e. Also, Fiat currently sells the electric 500 in California and Oregon only. Some other rival EVs are sold nationwide.

Topping that list is the Nissan Leaf. It has better driving range (it's been upgraded for 2016), a usable backseat and years of proven reliability behind it. Another option is the Ford Focus Electric. It's also roomier, though, like the Leaf, its performance isn't quite as quick as the 500e's. We'd also recommend taking a look at the Volkswagen e-Golf and Kia Soul EV. But if you live in the right states and are thinking that an EV might be a good fit for your lifestyle and driving needs, the combination of decent driving range, entertaining performance and quick recharging makes the Fiat 500e a fine choice.

2016 FIAT 500e models

The 2016 Fiat 500e is a two-door mini-compact hatchback sold in a single, well-equipped trim level. It shares most of its bodywork with the standard gasoline-powered Fiat 500, but has its own specific front and rear body panels, wider side sills, smooth underbody components, rear spoiler and 500e-specific 15-inch alloy wheels. The bodywork was designed to optimize aerodynamics, which helps boost that all-important driving range.

Standard features for the 500e include heated side mirrors, rear parking sensors, automatic climate control, full power accessories, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, cruise control, manually adjustable heated front seats with driver-side height adjustment, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 50/50-split folding rear seats. Standard technology features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a version of Chrysler's in-dash Uconnect system that includes a 5-inch touchscreen, navigation, voice commands and a six-speaker Alpine audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an auxiliary audio jack.

The only options are a sunroof and the e-Sport appearance package that includes darkened exterior lamp bezels, orange exterior trim pieces and special 15-inch wheels for a more customized look.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Fiat 500e has an updated infotainment system with navigation (it replaces the previous dash-mounted TomTom portable navigation device). Additionally, Fiat has discontinued the "ePass" program that previously provided 500e owners free rentals of gas-powered vehicles.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Fiat 500e has an 83-kilowatt electric motor that develops 111 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque, channeled to the front wheels through a single-speed automatic transmission. A rechargeable 24-kWh lithium-ion battery pack powers the motor.

During Edmunds testing, a 500e went from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, a quick time for an EV in this price range.

Determining "fuel economy" for an EV is markedly different than for conventional vehicles. According to the EPA, the Fiat 500e needs 29 kWh of electricity for 100 miles of driving (in this case, low kWh numbers are better than big ones). That amount of energy efficiency is in line with that of the BMW i3, Chevy Spark EV  and Nissan Leaf.

EPA estimates for the 2016 500e weren't published when this review was prepared (we will update when they are available). But with the same propulsion system and no material changes to the rest of the package, we expect the 2016 to echo the 2015 with a combined city/highway driving range rating of 87 miles. That's better than the similarly sized Spark EV's 82 miles and the Ford Focus Electric's 76 miles, though the Kia Soul EV and Nissan Leaf have higher estimates.

Fiat says the 500e, with its standard 6.6 kW charger, can fully recharge in four hours on a 240-volt outlet, an estimate confirmed in our testing. If your only available circuit is standard 120-volt household current, charging time increases considerably.

Safety

The 2016 Fiat 500e comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints. Rear parking sensors also are standard, and a warning sound is emitted at low speeds to warn pedestrians of the near-silent 500e's presence.

In Edmunds testing, a 500e needed 129 feet to stop from 60 mph, average for small EVs.

Driving

An electric motor can provide its full torque as soon as you ask for it (gasoline engines have to build up their engine rpm to achieve their maximum torque and power), so as with other EVs, the 500e accelerates briskly from a standstill. It also pulls steadily to higher speeds, although the acceleration tapers off as speeds approach the 500e's 85 mph maximum. All EVs are quiet, but the 500e's aerodynamic upgrades and a host of other sound-reducing measures make for an impressively tranquil cabin, even if you're moving at highway speed. The energy-saving regenerative braking feels pretty normal, essentially devoid of the somewhat grabby feel that many EVs' brakes exhibit.

Compared with other electric cars in its price range, the 2016 Fiat 500e stands apart for its sporty handling and fun-to-drive character. It feels nimble and quick to respond, and fitting into a tight parking slot or hitting a gap in traffic is a cinch. The generally light steering takes on more "weight" when cruising down highways, providing a confident, reassuring feel that's uncommon in such a small car.

Interior

The interior of the 500e is a cheery place, where airy orange accents set off either white or black as the primary interior color. We wish the plastics looked and felt a little better, though, and that trim panels were fit with more precision. However, these conditions are no different from the conventionally powered Fiat 500.

An easy-to read, 7-inch circular instrument cluster is standard for the 500e, and its primary focus is on EV-specific data such as driving range, energy use and the battery pack's state of charge. Also provided are basic operational information such as speed and gear selection, as well as phone connection status. There are numerous ways in which to arrange the display to suit your preference. The new Uconnect infotainment system is integrated in the dash and gets rid of the tacky handheld navigation device that was affixed to the dash on an exposed external mount in previous model years.

There's ample room in the front seats for taller occupants, thanks in part to noticeably high seat cushions that optimize legroom. Be advised that the optional sunroof drastically cuts into your headroom, though. And because the battery pack and other electronics are situated rearward, rear seat legroom is pretty much nonexistent.

Luggage and cargo space also take a hit. With the rear seatbacks up, the 500e provides just 7.0 cubic feet of space (down from 9.5 cubic feet in the regular 500) and 26.3 cubic feet with the seats folded. Nonetheless, the 500e's cargo area compares reasonably well with the larger Leaf, which offers 30 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats down.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 FIAT 500e.

5(78%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.4
9 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great-ish car.
Jon Sweitzernoffenhold,10/07/2016
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I like the way the car drives, but dislike a lot of the interior features. First off, the performance is great and I've never had such a fun car to drive. The acceleration sets you back in your seat and is instantaneous. I don't mind the range as we kept our gas cars and 95% of our driving is local. The charging has been fine with the standard 110 outlet and I don't see a need for the fast charger. My 7 year old daughter fits in the rear seat without a problem, but I'm happy the lease will be up in a few years as we'll run out of room as she grows. As for the bad....Headroom is awful. I'm 6'3" and basically have to put my head into the sunroof area to drive. Backing out of a driveway is difficult as the rear visibility is very poor. I'm happy for the sensors. Storage inside the car is also horrible. The glove box interior is flat so all your stuff comes out when you open the door. The cupholders are too close together for even 2 medium drinks. There's nowhere to put a cell phone. I hate the radio. There's a navigation warning that comes on for a while that prevents you from changing the channel...unless you take your eyes off the road and hit the "accept" button twice. I don't need navigation as my cell phone does it better. The Satellite Radio sounds compressed and worse than a cassette tape. There's no CD player. I love audio and honestly can't speak to the quality of the speakers since broadcast radio is the best quality thing I've listened to. I hate that every statistic is listed in MPGe, but we fill the car in kilowatts. I find MPGe to be a worthless number. One cool feature about the car is the smartphone app that allows me to turn on the climate control before I get to the car. It's just tough that it only turns on the last setting you had. If I drove with the air off and the windows down, I have to remember to turn it back to automatic 68 degrees when I park if I want to use the app. I also love/hate the App's function to show where the car is because it allows the person with whom you share the car with to spy on you. I have nothing to hide, but it gets weird when the other person knows where you went out for lunch. The regenerative braking is cool, but it doesn't seem to activate fully until the car is less than 90% charged. i.e. It will regenerate up to -10kw, but after 89% battery remaining it will go up to -40kw regeneration. It almost pays not to fully charge the car if you don't need the range. There's also a weird spot between 5mph and 0 where the brakes engage differently and grip strongly into a forceful stop. Overall I like the car as a car, but don't like the comfort features. I'll miss it when the lease is up because it is such a unique experience.
My Favorite car out of dozens!
Jon Sanserino,09/30/2016
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I bought this car because 95% of my driving is short range for shopping, post office, etc. when I am not traveling out of the country for business. Also - the dealer and government incentives made the lease price so low, the car was essentially free - the lease is about the amount I paid for gas monthly. I truly did not expect to fall in love with this little car! It makes me smile every time I drive it. It is amazingly quiet and solid, and very quick. You really need to watch your speed. It brakes very well, and also handles better than expected considering it has hundreds of pounds of batteries in the floor. Whenever someone new gets in, the first thing they say is "Wow - it's nice! And it's roomier inside than I expected!" It is usually just me and a dog, or the two of us, but we have had 4 people in the car to go a short way to dinner, etc. The fact that there is NO SOUND except the (excellent) radio turning on when you "start" it, still takes some getting used to. The seats are surprisingly comfortable considering that they are so small and thin. Totally adequate for the car. The sound system is better than my Acura's. The NAV is a simple TomTom system, but it works, and it has nearby charging stations pre-programmed in. The Bluetooth works perfectly as does the climate control system. This little car really is well equipped with everything except a backup camera, but the rear bumper is about 10" behind the rear window so it isn't a serious issue, and it has the parking sensors anyway. Yes, there are a few little ergonomic issues about the car that frustrate me, and the steering requires real attention on the freeway, but in general, for what it is intended for, this is what everyone should be driving around town. I have owned around 50 cars, and this will be the one that will be hardest to let go of. GREAT WORK FIAT! And thanks to Fiat of Glendale for making the purchase so easy.
Zippy Electric Vehicle
Califas,07/08/2016
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 500e has a better response than the gas-powered version. It handles better, has the best pickup and go, and is so fun to drive. I wanted to lease an electric vehicle so I wouldn't have to pay for parking in my city's parking meters and garages (my city has an incentive to lease/purchase EVs) especially as I work downtown and must pay to park. It's a dream to drive and park, and recharges when you break, so it becomes a game to get as much mileage from a charge as possible. So far, I've had no problems with the car at all. The lease is up the end of the year, and I've become spoiled with having an EV; it's wonderful not to pay for gas, oil, or smog check! I hope to continue with either leasing or owning another EV. At least in California, this is the way to go especially as the state has a pay back money incentive to own/lease an EV.
Fiat 500e is Brilliant
Richard R. Rahders,06/12/2017
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Amazing peppiness, road handling, and comfort. Unbelievable financing. I drove a 2013 for 3 years on lease, and the dealership gave me such a good deal on a 2017 that I drove it out of the dealership the day I returned my 2013. The range and mpg-e are better than reported by the EPA. The 2013 had only one recall, and that was a software upgrade. I have been building and driving EVs for 25 years and this is the best ever, excluding Tesla. Tesla is the best car in the world.
See all 9 reviews of the 2016 FIAT 500e
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
121 city / 103 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2016 FIAT 500e features & specs

More about the 2016 FIAT 500e

Used 2016 FIAT 500e Overview

The Used 2016 FIAT 500e is offered in the following submodels: 500e Hatchback. Available styles include Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 FIAT 500e?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 FIAT 500e trim styles:

    Price comparisons for Used 2016 FIAT 500e trim styles:

    Which used 2016 FIAT 500es are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 FIAT 500e for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2016 500es listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,990 and mileage as low as null miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 FIAT 500e.

    Can't find a used 2016 FIAT 500es you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a used FIAT 500e for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,559.

    Find a used FIAT for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,872.

    Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT 500e for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,411.

    Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,831.

    Should I lease or buy a 2016 FIAT 500e?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out FIAT lease specials
    Check out FIAT 500e lease specials

