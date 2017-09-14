Used 2017 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me

We just bought a used 2014 500e with 28k miles. Dealers are currently offering nice pricing as many 2014's are coming off-lease and being turned in. We paid $7500 + tax. which seems very cheap for car that cost $30K a few years ago. The limited market and relatively high production volume keep the current resale value low. The car is blast to drive at lower speeds... It's very quick and can zip in and out of traffic lightning fast. It feels light, nimble and could probably beat many expensive sports cars up to about 60mph. If you install a 240v fast-charger in your garage and only commute in the city or shorter distances -- the car is fantastic. If you have to travel over 25 miles on the freeway to work, I'm sorry to say the car is a joke. I would not recommend this car for commuting. The problem is that once you exceed 50mph, the battery charge diminishes shockingly fast, to the point where you may be scared you won't make it. It almost seems as though the car needs some kind of overdrive system because it uses tons of energy at 65mph, even with no throttle. In the city, it has regenerative braking to help recharge, but on the highway the motor eats battery power like crazy. The fully-charged "96-mile range" can only last about 40 miles at 65mph. If you commute, you'd better have a fast-charger at work or you may not make it home.

