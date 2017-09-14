Used 2017 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me

216 listings
500e Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    26,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,499

    $2,123 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    29,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,499

    $1,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    17,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,500

    $1,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    29,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,499

    $1,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Silver
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    25,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    $1,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    18,297 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,700

    $1,407 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    19,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,950

    $1,228 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    33,546 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,428

    $1,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    20,824 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,750

    $1,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    30,018 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,949

    $1,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Orange
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    26,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,550

    $1,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    31,996 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,400

    $1,020 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    28,891 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,550

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    18,183 miles

    $7,990

    $1,129 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    40,837 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,600

    $1,145 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    17,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $1,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    35,953 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,990

    $1,053 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    15,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,750

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500e

A real-world 500e review
Chris Ginsburg,09/14/2017
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
We just bought a used 2014 500e with 28k miles. Dealers are currently offering nice pricing as many 2014's are coming off-lease and being turned in. We paid $7500 + tax. which seems very cheap for car that cost $30K a few years ago. The limited market and relatively high production volume keep the current resale value low. The car is blast to drive at lower speeds... It's very quick and can zip in and out of traffic lightning fast. It feels light, nimble and could probably beat many expensive sports cars up to about 60mph. If you install a 240v fast-charger in your garage and only commute in the city or shorter distances -- the car is fantastic. If you have to travel over 25 miles on the freeway to work, I'm sorry to say the car is a joke. I would not recommend this car for commuting. The problem is that once you exceed 50mph, the battery charge diminishes shockingly fast, to the point where you may be scared you won't make it. It almost seems as though the car needs some kind of overdrive system because it uses tons of energy at 65mph, even with no throttle. In the city, it has regenerative braking to help recharge, but on the highway the motor eats battery power like crazy. The fully-charged "96-mile range" can only last about 40 miles at 65mph. If you commute, you'd better have a fast-charger at work or you may not make it home.
Report abuse
