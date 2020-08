Used 2017 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me

OC Chief Auto - Newport Beach / California

2017 500E*** LOW MILES *** 1-OWNER CARFAX CERTIFIED! COMES EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH CONNECTION/AUX AND USB *** HEATED SEATS *** CRUISE/SPEED CONTROL ***BUILT IN 5 INCH FULL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN ***NAVIGATION SYSTEM*** HOV STICKERS ELIGIBLE,BUYER RESPONSIBLE TO VERIFY *** FULL FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 50K MILES *** BATTERY WARRANTY UP TO 100K MILES *** ONE OWNER***CLEAN CARFAX***Can go 84+ Miles Per Charge! ***PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL FOR AVAILABILITY (949)299-2816WWW.OCCHIEFAUTO.COM

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

112 Combined MPG ( 121 City/ 103 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C3CFFGE3HT611594

Stock: 611594

Certified Pre-Owned: No