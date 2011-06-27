Used 2018 FIAT 500e Battery Electric Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,995
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Combined MPG
|112
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA City MPGe
|121 mi.
|EPA Combined MPGe
|112 mi.
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|121/103 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)
|4.0 hr.
|EPA Highway MPGe
|103 mi.
|Combined MPG
|112
|EPA kWh/100 mi
|30
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|EPA Electricity Range
|84 mi.
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Turning circle
|31.3 ft.
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Quick Order Package 2EJ
|yes
|MOPAR All Weather Package
|yes
|ESport Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|manual driver seat easy entry
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Black/Steam Interior Accents
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|bucket front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|49.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|47.8 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|35.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|27.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|46.4 in.
|Exterior Options
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|142.4 in.
|Curb weight
|2980 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Height
|60.1 in.
|EPA interior volume
|79.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|90.6 in.
|Width
|64.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|All season tires
|yes
|185/55R15 tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|15 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
