If you're single and need something to get from A to B and happen to live in the city with access to a charging station either at home or near a chargepoint (where you have to pay) then this may be the car for you. I am a leasee of this and plan to drive it and give it back at the end of my 3 year stint, but I will have to say that you have to make compromises with this car. PROS/CONS as they come to me. Small, can park anywhere, stable up to about 80mph on highway, with the seats folded down you can fit a wide variety of items. If you have small kids, the back seat is great, if you are tall and an average sized adult you may have a lot of problems. You also can not carry a golf club bag in the back if you have those seats occupied, maybe just one 3 people in the car and have one seat folded down. Charging at 32A which is the max rated for this car will take about 3.5 hours to charge to full which isn't bad. I use this car to travel back and forth to work at around 35mi away, you can barely make it back. If had to take detours you may be stretching it. I've also noticed that the battery is degrading after driving it hard for about 1 year. If you plan to drive this for longer than 5 years you may not be able to reach the rated 80mi on a single charge. Be prepared to stop or have that charging card ready. With all the short comings, I do enjoy my drive in the car, but with all the SUVs out there if god forbid you get into an accident, you may get out alive, cause there's not many crumple zones. I would highly recommend this car in city situations, but probably look towards volt or battery capable car to get you places. I think my next car will be a bolt because 200mi range is the sweet spot and calms my range anxiety. Cause you know, sometimes you just gotta go far. Many folks will need to have a backup gas car to go further places, but this may be a good interim car. I have no idea why but the insurance on this thing is SUPER expensive in CA, and parts are as well. Factor that in if you ever do get into an accident. Remember guys and gals, EVs are still new and in a few years time you're going to see a lot of choices. My recommendation is to get this car if you need to tie you over or just save up and bye our friend's Elon's brand. Thanks for reading.

