Consumer Rating
(5)
2014 FIAT 500e Review

Pros & Cons

  • Impressive cruising range
  • recharges quickly at 240-volt outlets
  • quicker acceleration than the base gasoline-powered 500
  • fun to drive for an electric car.
  • Battery pack and associated hardware consume valuable rear legroom and cargo space
  • cramped front headroom with sunroof
  • sales limited to California.
List Price Estimate
$5,316 - $7,304
Edmunds' Expert Review

The all-electric version of Fiat's 500 hatchback is well suited to city dwellers and presents a charismatic, high-style alternative to many of today's electric cars.

Vehicle overview

The prospect of avoiding gas stations can be an appealing one, especially if you live in a congested urban area. Just plug in your electric vehicle while you work or sleep and it'll be ready to drive the next time you are. The 2014 Fiat 500e hatchback satisfies this desire while offering all the style and personality of the regular, gasoline-powered Fiat 500.

Indeed, shoppers ready to embrace the inherent challenges of electric car ownership will likely find Fiat's EV quite enjoyable to drive. The 500e actually handles better than the gasoline-powered version, and its electric motor delivers immediate torque, which makes for noticeably quicker acceleration in any situation. What's more, the 2014 Fiat 500e can fully charge in four hours when plugged into a 240-volt outlet. Combine that with its above-average 87-mile rated range and it stacks up well against its all-electric rivals in the practicality department.

As much as we like driving the electric Fiat 500, the fact that it's only available to California residents is an obvious downside. And realistically, this two-door hatchback is only a two-passenger car. Yes, the 500e has four seats, but because of the intrusion of its battery pack, the rear seat isn't anywhere near as roomy or useful as the standard 500's backseat. And although the electric Fiat has cool, distinctive interior trim, it's still like the regular 500 in that there's an abundance of hard plastic, and the layout of the radio controls isn't exactly ergonomic.

Of course, there are now several choices for a small electric car, and we recommend checking out at least a couple of them (especially if you don't live in California). The 2014 Nissan Leaf has been around the longest, and that coupled with its low starting price and spacious interior makes it a solid pick for a small EV. It's quite a bit slower accelerating up to highway speeds, though. The nicely furnished 2014 Ford Focus Electric is the best option for buyers needing a true four-seater, though it, too, feels pokey compared with the 500e. The Chevrolet Spark EV is a relatively affordable choice for an electric car and it's even quicker than the Fiat, but its long recharging times (almost twice as long as the 500e's) are a potential hassle.

Within this group, the 2014 Fiat 500e is a good option if you're looking for an EV with sporty driving dynamics, respectable range and fairly rapid recharging times. It looks pretty good in orange, too.

2014 FIAT 500e models

The subcompact 500e is available as a two-door hatchback and is offered in a single, well-equipped trim level. It shares most of its exterior components with the standard, gasoline-powered 500, but wears unique front and rear fascias, wider side sills, smooth underbody components, a rear spoiler and distinct 15-inch alloy wheels, all tuned specifically for aerodynamics.

Standard features include heated mirrors, solar-tinted glass, keyless entry, automatic climate control, full power accessories, cruise control, manually adjustable heated front seats with driver-side height adjustment, vinyl (leatherette)/cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-adjustable steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and 50/50 split-folding rear seats. The standard electronics array includes rear parking sensors, Bluetooth phone connectivity, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio jack, a six-speaker Alpine audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, and a handheld TomTom navigation system with a 4.3-inch touchscreen that attaches to the 500e's dash (it can scan nearby charging stations and determine availability in real time).

A sunroof is optional, as is the e-Sport appearance package, which provides darkened exterior lamp bezels, orange exterior trim pieces and orange-accented wheels for a more customized look.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Fiat 500e carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2014 Fiat 500e has an 83-kilowatt electric motor capable of 111 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. It's powered by a 24kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

During Edmunds testing, the 2014 500e went from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds -- a quick time for an EV in this price range.

The 500e should make it 87 miles on a charge, according to the EPA, so it compares favorably with the Chevrolet Spark (82 miles), electric Ford Focus (76 miles) and Nissan Leaf (75 miles). Our best range during testing was over 109 miles. The EPA gives the Fiat 500e an energy consumption estimate of 29 kWh per 100 miles rating (the lower the kWh number, the better here), which is on par with the Chevy and Nissan.

Equally important, the EPA says the 500e can fully recharge in four hours on a 240-volt outlet, and we confirmed this in our testing. That's as quick as a Leaf (with a 6.6kW charger), but a bit longer than the Focus Electric. If you have to plug into a 120-volt circuit, though, estimated charging time goes up considerably.

Safety

The 2014 Fiat 500e comes standard with antilock brakes (four-wheel discs), stability and traction control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag and active front head restraints. Rear parking sensors are also standard.

In Edmunds testing the 500e came to a stop from 60 mph in 129 feet, which is average for small EVs.

Driving

Thanks to the instantaneous torque of its electric motor, the 500e feels quick from a stop and pulls briskly to highway speeds. Once you're on the highway, though, the rate of acceleration drops off considerably as you approach the car's top speed of 85 mph. The various aerodynamic aids reduce drag and contribute to a quiet cabin. The regenerative brakes feel very natural, which is a nice surprise because EVs often have odd braking characteristics.

Thanks to strategic packaging of its heavy battery pack, the extra weight is well distributed in the 2014 Fiat 500e and it goes around turns with much the same eagerness as the gas-powered 500. Although the steering can feel overly heavy when you have the car pointed straight, as soon as you start to turn, it lightens up and offers good feedback. Compared with other electric cars in this price range, the Fiat 500e stands apart for its sporty handling and fun-to-drive character.

Interior

The Fiat 500e comes generously trimmed with perforated leatherette upholstery with a nifty retro-inspired contrasting gradient pattern. Orange accents abound, whether you choose the white or black primary color scheme, and a coordinated, matte-finished body-color dashboard panel is standard. All 500e models ordered with the white interior theme also wear white-accented front and rear fascias and a white rear spoiler. As nice as everything looks, closer inspection reveals plenty of hard plastic and some of the same fit-and-finish flaws we've noticed in the regular 500.

Drivers face a unique 7-inch circular instrument cluster displaying power output, driving range, energy use, the battery pack's state of charge, speed, gear selection, mobile phone connection status and more. The coolness of the instrument panel is tempered by the clunky, dated design of the audio controls, however.

Not surprisingly, the battery and associated electrical components take up valuable cabin space, which is already at a premium in the small Fiat. Rear legroom shrinks 4 inches compared with the standard 500, while total cargo space (with the rear seats folded) is down to 26.3 cubic feet from 30.2 cubes. While the 500e is technically a four-passenger car, it is truly comfortable for two passengers only.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 FIAT 500e.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent value if bought off lease.
Jimbo,09/26/2018
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Buying these cars off lease is the way to go. You can easily acquire one for under $10K out the door for a 3 year old car with under 20K miles. New car price (and only in CA or OR) is a staggering $34K. Off lease is a bargain! Being electric one always has to consider how you would use your car and whether you will have "range anxiety". I live in the upper Midwest so I see all 4 seasons. This greatly impacts the range of the electric car. EPA rates it at 84 miles, which is a good general average. Depending on your commute and weather conditions will impact whether this works for you. I travel about 53 miles round trip of mixed driving on 2 lane roads. Speed limits range from 25-55 mph. In the summer, I only use about 50% of battery charge which is excellent (better than EPA). But in the dead of winter with snow, I use almost 90% of the charge and that is with limited use of heater/defogger. There are tricks that I learned to get better range under these cold conditions such as using the heated seats (which work well) to stay warm and uses the 12V battery to function and not the main battery. You can then get by using less of the main heater which eats a lot of electricity/range. Remember too the battery heats itself to maintain optimal reliability and function and that consumes some range as well. That covers the range anxiety concerns which scare most people about electric cars. Other than that, this car has been dead reliable. Maintenance costs are nil given it is electric, (no fuel system, ignition system, cooling system, transmission, alternator, etc to worry about) . The low center of gravity (600 lbs of batteries in the floor near the back half of the car) makes it handle better than any other Fiat 500 with a better fore/aft weight distribution. This make it more predictable and stable in the turns. The weight of the batteries also improve the ride quality too, but the short wheelbase still makes it a little more bouncy when you hit real rough bumps. Despite the extra weight, it more than compensates with the electric motor which makes this accelerate much quicker than you would think. Electric motors make 100% torque instantly from a standstill. Other drivers are surprised when the light turns green and you run away from them! Last the quiet operation of the electric motor makes driving serene almost luxury car feeling in such a small car. Love it!
Grear Commuter
Rome Commuter.,10/31/2018
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I drive this car 58 miles each way to work and 58 miles back home all freeway miles and part of the drive is a steep hill for about 2 miles. On the way to work I end up with about 20% battery life put on the way home I am at about 8%. So far car has 46K miles and is great because I save tons of cash versus gas. The only thing I do not like about the car is the circular gear console it is a little tight for me personally because I like to open my legs an stretch out from the long commutes I do everyday but beside that the car is GREAT!!! If you commute less than 50 miles I definitely recommend it plus great in tights spots when looking for parking.
When you need a simple and efficient car
Eric,09/05/2017
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Having originally leased a 2016 FIAT 500e, when it came time to find a new vehicle due to high mileage driving, I did not hesitate getting a previous year model, since electric is the way to go, and I have enjoyed good reliability and efficiency with the Fiat 500e. When looking at previous vehicles, you just need to factor technology and bluetooth as upgrades needed.
A blast!
Doug Wood,08/18/2018
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Fun to drive. Great acceleration and good handling.
Features & Specs

MPGe
122 city / 108 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
