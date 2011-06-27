Used 2018 FIAT 500e Consumer Reviews
Great Car, Real crappy Fiat Lease Management
Jubil Mathew, 12/31/2018
Battery Electric 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
The Fiat dealership and management was great when leasing the Fiat. The car was great to drive, had a few issues with charging initially, firmware upgrades, Auto Windows broke in between. when it got time to return the vehicle, the service was crappy. The closet dealership to return was 50 miles away, the car would not drive across highways to reach the dealership. The fiat roadside assistance would not cover the extra miles. Crappy Fiat management of lease options.
