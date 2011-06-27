  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500
  4. Used 2018 FIAT 500
  5. Used 2018 FIAT 500 Abarth
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 FIAT 500 Abarth Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 500
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$9,060 - $10,322
Used 500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

"Get over here!" - Scorpion (mortal combat)

Craig, 11/23/2019
Abarth 2dr Hatchback (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

So I have had a 2018 for nearly a year now. I drive about 20k miles yearly and my drive includes driving through the blue ridge mountains. With me owning a 5spd and driving normal I averaged 38mpg. One the rare occasions that I have driven it on flat land at 55 I've turned 42-44mpg. The thing I can say is best about my car is the smile that I have while driving it. A freind has a stage 2.5 Jetta gli came back after a short drive with a huge smile and saying how fun the car is. The exhaust note is great for a 4cyl. Unlike many car companies the Abarth doesn't need to have sounds pipped through the speakers to sound great to the driver. I do have a couple of younger children and they fit fine in the back of the car. I have done a week's worth of grocery shopping using the small trunk. If I can be completely honest though, buy one used as the depreciation is crazy. Low mileage used ones can be had for half the cost of a new one. At the end of the day life is too short to drive boring cars. A golf gti is all around better, but damn it's sooo boring. This is a car for those who don't want to be boring. 2020 update: The car now has 20K on the clock and I have yet to have a single issue mechanically. I have developed an intermittent rattle from somewhere. The car drove well enough the only time we got snow on stock Pirelli all seasons.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 500s for sale

Related Used 2018 FIAT 500 Abarth info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles